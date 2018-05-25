The Park City High School girls and boys lacrosse teams clinched the Division 1 Class A state championship titles, claiming the coveted trophies on the same night at Skyline High on Saturday.

The boys team was able to hold on to defeat the Brighton Bengals 7-6 to win their first state title in four years. The squad remained perfect, ending the season with a 19-0 record both in and out of state.

“It was one of those things where there was a timeout with five seconds to go — they put seven seconds on the clock. Brighton had one last chance. As soon as the shot went wide we knew it was ours,” said James Meyer, head coach of the Park City boys lacrosse team. “Just the elation to see the kids and the fans storm the field. It was a moment I’ll never forget and a true highlight of my coaching career.”

Some standout players in the game were Park City’s Dylan Bauer (sophomore) and Beau Pedersen (senior). Bauer scored four goals in the match while Pederson came out with a strike in the third quarter that helped propel a 4-0 run for the Miners.

The girls team won their fifth title in a row against the Herriman Mustangs with a 9-6 win. The team was able to avenge its only loss to Herriman earlier in the season.

To close the season, the Miners boys and girls lacrosse teams hosted a celebratory final match against each other. Together, the teams have three U.S. Lacrosse All-Americans and a combined record of 32-1. As dual champions, the two teams plan to keep the momentum going into next season.

“Our youth program is solid and in many ways we’re very young. We have committed kids who like each other and the game,” Meyer said.

