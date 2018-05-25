Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill continues to gain attention with the New Orleans Saints as he was featured in The Times-Picayune. The Saints head coach had this to say about Hill's work:

"We like where he is at. He is grinding and working hard. You guys saw (him make) a play today. When he does get outside the pocket, he can run, real fast. That presents a new challenge for the defense."

Quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi had some great things to say about Hill to the New Orleans Advocate. "Just the ability to avoid the rush. The guy runs a sub-4.5 40, and he’s strong — he might be the strongest guy on the team," Lombardi said in the story. "The guy is a freak athlete. I’ve never seen anyone like him at this position."

Hill's performance in practice also got attention on Twitter:

IMO one player that stood out today was Taysom Hill. — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) May 24, 2018

Taysom Hill completed one pretty nice deep ball, and man, he can move — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 24, 2018

Payton: Taysom Hill is getting a lot more valuable snaps at QB now. Hes getting true snaps with the 2s — Steve Geller (@SteveGellerWWL) May 24, 2018

Renae Ingles returns down under as a netball training partner

Renae Ingles, wife of Joe Ingles of the Jazz, is returning to her native Australia as a training partner with her former netball team, the Melbourne Vixens, according to a press release by the team.

What is netball, you ask? Netball is a bit like basketball, but with vastly different rules. There's no dribbling or backboards in netball and only certain players can shoot the ball. Those curious about how netball works can watch this handy YouTube video.

Ingles was one of the best during her long career that spanned from 2003 to 2017 and won Australian International Player of the Year twice in 2009 and 2013. An impressed Jazz fan LRMarsh16 on Twitter asked Joe Ingles, "How did you trick her into marrying you?" To which Ingles simply replied:

Former Jazz player Kyle Korver talks about his brother's death

Former Jazz and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver talked about his brother Kirk's sudden disease and death in March with ESPN's Brian Windhorst in Korver's hometown of Pella, Iowa.

"In Pella, though, in the days and weeks after Kirk's death, there has been an element beyond grief, an unexpected uplifting. It started at the funeral, attended by more than 1,500 people at the Third Reformed Church of Pella, when Kyle and his parents spoke with such purpose that it left those in attendance in awe. And it has carried on as each Korver 3-pointer splashes through the net in the Cleveland Cavaliers' playoff run as he plays for more than himself."

"You know it's hard to hold death in one hand," Kyle told Windhorst. "Your brother passing. Everything you feel about that and you get playoffs. Nothing else gives you different eyes for what's going on in the world and what's important and what matters."

Be sure to read the rest of this emotional story here.

Weekend planner

Friday, May 25 — Golf: Senior PGA Championship. NWSL: Utah Royals at Portland Thorns, 8:30 p.m. Minors: Bees vs. Reno, 6:30 p.m. Baseball: Utah at Washington State, WCC tournament, at Stockton, Calif. Softball: Division II World Series, at Salem, Va. Men’s golf: NCAA championships, at Stillwater, Okla., Division II championships, at Muscle Shoals, Ala. Track: NCAA West preliminary, at Sacramento. Prep sports: 6A and 5A baseball tournament, at UVU.

Saturday, May 26 — Golf: Senior PGA Championship. MLS: RSL at Seattle, 2 p.m. Minors: Bees vs. Reno, 6:30 p.m. MLR: Warriors at Houston, 1 p.m. Baseball: Utah at Washington State, WCC tournament, at Stockton, Calif., Division II World Series, at Grand Prairie, Texas. Softball: Division II World Series at Salem, Va. Men’s golf: NCAA championships at Stillwater, Okla. Track: NCAA West preliminary at Sacramento.

Sunday, May 27 — Tennis: French Open. Indy 500. Coca-Cola 600 Golf: Senior PGA Championship. Minors: Bees vs. Reno, 6:30 p.m. Baseball: Utah at Washington State, Division II World Series, at Grand Prairie, Texas. Softball: Division II World Series, at Salem, Va. Men’s golf: NCAA championships, at Stillwater, Okla.

And finally ...

This video from Twitter featuring Rudy Gobert and a kid speaks for itself: