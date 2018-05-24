I think we’re at a point now with this group where it’s risk versus reward, and at home you can go a bit more risky, and I think you’ll get the reward. Away you’ve probably still got to be conservative.

SANDY — Laura Harvey recognized it sounded “stupid” after she said it, but the meaning was conveyed.

Following Utah Royals FC's 1-0 victory over the Houston Dash last Saturday to conclude a four-game homestand, the head coach was asked what the mindset is as the club now gets set to play four straight away from Rio Tinto Stadium.

“I think it’ll be ‘get points,’ ultimately,” she said.

While it’s the goal in every match to come away with points, Harvey’s expression of it underscored the challenge of doing so on the road.

“I think we’re at a point now with this group where it’s risk versus reward, and at home you can go a bit more risky, and I think you’ll get the reward. Away you’ve probably still got to be conservative,” she said. “It’s tough (but) if you get 12 points on the road in this league, you’ve got a great chance of making the playoffs.”

Officially a third of the way through its inaugural regular season after last Saturday, URFC is just a point back of fourth place in the NWSL and thus a playoff spot. The club has come away with a draw in each road match thus far, meaning it’s right on track to earn 12 points away from home. Perhaps it makes sense, then, that Harvey said, “These next four road games are gonna be a huge opportunity for us to solidify ourselves in where we want to be.”

The first stop on the road trip is especially challenging, as URFC will go to the typically packed Providence Park in Portland on Friday for a rematch against the Thorns, the club with by far the best crowd in the league.

“It is different going to Portland,” Harvey said of a city she had quite a rivalry with during her five seasons leading the Seattle Reign. “I’m sure they’re going to be really excited to see me back there, so that’s going to be joyous.”

In some sense, the teams’ first meeting April 28 at Rio Tinto Stadium served as a turning point for URFC. Having scored just three goals through four matches to that point, Harvey’s side put another one in the net that night but felt collective disappointment to just get a 1-1 draw, as the group felt there were more goals to be had.

URFC has scored three goals in the three matches since while continuing to be tremendous defensively, having gotten clean sheets in all three.

“You can see now the chemistry of the group is building,” Harvey said, “which we kept saying was going to take time, but now we’ve got ourselves in a really good position leading into what’s going to be a really tough road stretch.”

While star Kelley O’Hara will miss her second straight match because of the hamstring strain that has bothered her most of the season (Harvey said Saturday that the United States Women’s National Team star will likely be out “a minimum of a couple of weeks, probably a little bit longer”), forward Elise Thorsnes is off the injury report for the first time since the first game against the Thorns.

The contest will be a late start locally, as the first kick is set for 8:30 p.m. MT.