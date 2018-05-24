MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS

Animals for Armed Forces Memorial Day Special Adoption Event, May 25-26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; May 27, noon-5 p.m., Humane Society of Utah, 4242 S. 300 West, Murray, adoption fee waived for military members and immediate family with ID (801-261-2919 or utahhumane.org)

Ivins Memorial Day Program with Maj. Gen. Jefferson S. Burton, May 25, 2 p.m., Southern Utah Veterans Home, 160 N. 200 East, Ivins, free (search Southern Utah Veterans Home - Ivins on Facebook)

Camp Floyd Civil War Encampment, May 26 and 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Camp Floyd, 18035 W. 1540 North, Fairfield, $3 (stateparks.utah.gov)

American Fork Memorial Day Breakfast, May 28, 6-10 a.m., American Fork Fire Department, 96 N. Center, American Fork, $6 for adults, $3 for children (801-763-3045 or afcity.org)

Herriman Memorial Day Breakfast and Ceremony, May 28, 7-11 a.m., Main Street Park, 13000 S. 5900 West, Herriman, breakfast, $7 for adults, $5 for veterans, seniors and children, ceremony at cemetery (herriman.org)

Hyde Park Memorial Day Breakfast, May 28, 7-10 a.m., City Office Building, 113 E. Center, Hyde Park, $4-$5 (facebook.com/hydeparkutah)

Mona Veterans Memorial Dedication and Breakfast, May 28, 7-10:30 a.m., Mona City Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Mona, $5 per person, free for veterans (nephitimesnews.com)

Paradise Memorial Day Breakfast, May 28, 7-10 a.m., Town Square, 100 W. 9000 South, Paradise, $5-$8 (search Paradise Town - Utah on Facebook)

Wasatch County Memorial Day Program, May 28, 7-9:15 a.m., Wasatch County Event Center, 415 S. Southfield Road, Heber City, free (gohebervalley.com)

Run of Remembrance, May 28, 8 and 9:30 a.m., Robinson Park, 100 E. Main, American Fork, free, registration required (runofremembrance.com)

Woods Cross Memorial Day Celebration and Breakfast, May 28, 8 a.m., Hogan Park, 720 W. 1500 South, Woods Cross, $1 for breakfast, register for 5K begins at 6:30 a.m., race at 7 a.m. (woodscross.com)

Memorial Ride with Stan Ellsworth, May 28, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Timpanogos Harley-Davidson, 555 S. Geneva Road, Lindon, $20, register by May 26, ride to Midway (memorialhillmatters.org)

Lehi Memorial Day Program, May 28, 9-10 a.m., Lehi City Cemetery, 1525 N. 600 East, Lehi, free (385-201-1000 or lehi-ut.gov)

Lindon Monument to Freedom, May 28, 9-10 a.m., Lindon City Cemetery, 550 N. 200 East, Lindon, free (801-769-8600 or lindoncity.org)

Orem Memorial Day Program, May 28, 9-10 a.m., Orem Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem, free (orem.org)

West Jordan Memorial Day Breakfast, May 28, 9-10:30 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1985 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, free (801-569-5000 or westjordan.utah.gov)

Fort Douglas Memorial Day Program, May 28, 9:15 a.m., Fort Douglas Military Museum, 32 Potter St., free, march to cemetery at 9:30 a.m., followed by ceremony (801-581-1251 or fortdouglas.org)

Nephi Memorial Day Service, May 28, 9:30 a.m., City Cemetery, 400 N. 400 East; May 28, 10:30 a.m., Vine Bluff Cemetery, 1200 N. 400 East, free (nephitimesnews.com)

Bluffdale Memorial Day Program, May 28, 9:45 a.m., Bluffdale Cemetery, 14229 S. Redwood Road, Bluffdale, free (bluffdale.com)

Cedar City Memorial Day Recognition and Veterans Memorial Service, May 28, 10 a.m., Cedar City Cemetery, 685 N. Main, Cedar City, free (visitcedarcity.com)

Hyrum Memorial Day Open House, May 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Hyrum City Museum, 50 W. Main, Hyrum, free (435-245-0208 or hyrumcitymuseum.org)

Kaysville Memorial Day Program with Chris Stewart, May 28, 10 a.m.-noon, Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 Crestwood Road, Kaysville, free (kaysvillecity .com)

Levan Memorial Day Service, May 28, 10 a.m., Levan Town Cemetery, 600 E. Cemetery Road, Levan, free (nephitimesnews.com)

Memorial Hill Matters 5K and Fun Run, May 28, 10 a.m., HVA Outdoor Theater, 200 S. 400 East, Midway, $15-$25 (memorialhillmatters.org)

Parowan Memorial Day Program, May 28, 10 a.m., Parowan Cemetery, 834 Canyon Road, Parowan, free (parowan.org)

Provo Memorial Day Service with Capt. Kyle Baum, May 28, 10 a.m., Provo Cemetery, 610 S. State, Provo, free (801-852-6000 or provo.org)

Veterans Memorial State Park Program, May 28, 10 a.m., Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park, 17111 Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, free (801-254-9036 or veterans.utah.gov)

American Fork Memorial Day Program with Ray Garrett, May 28, 11 a.m.-noon, American Fork Junior High, 20 W. 1120 North, American Fork, free (801-763-3000 or afcity.org)

Farmington Memorial Day Program, May 28, noon, Farmington Cemetery, 500 S. 200 East, free (farmington.utah.gov)

Memorial Hill Matters Patriotic Program with Vice Adm. Richard K. Gallagher and One Voice Children’s Choir, May 28, 1 p.m., HVA Outdoor Theater, 200 S. 400 East, Midway, free (memorialhillmatters.org)

American Fork Flag Retiring Program, May 28, 2 p.m., Quail Cove Amphitheater, 851 E. 700 North, free (801-763-3000 or afcity.org)

“Wild Wednesday: Our National Symbol — Memorial Day Program,” May 30, 3:45-4:15 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11 (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

MUSIC/DANCE

Death Valley High with Combichrist, May 25, 6:30 p.m., The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, $19.50 (801-528-9197 or thecomplexslc.com)

Angela Kraft Cross, May 25, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

National Choreographic Festival, May 25-26, 7:30 p.m.; May 26, 2 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $49.50; matinee show $15 for high school/university students with ID (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, May 25-26, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$83 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

SALT Contemporary Dance, May 25-26, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Stampede, May 26, 6 p.m., Conestoga Ranch, 427 W. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, free (800-565-5267 or conestogaranch.com/events)

Celtic Woman, May 26, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $40-$76 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Relic Acoustic Band, May 26, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

Tetrarch, May 27, 7 p.m., The Loading Dock, 445 S. 400 West, $10 (loadingdockslc.com)

Rodney Atkins, May 28, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $25-$40 for general, $20-$35 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

Tad Calcara and New Deal Swing, May 29, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons start at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

David Byrne, May 30, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $85-$110 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Joe McQueen Quartet, May 31, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

GETTING OUT

“Connecting the West: Wildlife Corridors and Mountain Lions,” May 25, 7 p.m., Patagonia Outlet, 2292 S. Highland Dr., Sugar House, free (westernwildlifeconservancy.org)

The Great American Wild West Show, May 25-26, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $10-$25 for adults, $5-$25 for children ages 4-12 (utahstatefairpark.com)

Telos Discovery Space Center Grand Opening, May 26, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 600 S. Geneva Road, Orem, free (business.facebook.com/discoveryspacecenter)

Heritage Day, May 26, times and locations vary, Spring City, free-$10 (friendsofhistoricspringcity.org)

Pedego Electric Bikes Grand Opening, May 30, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Pedego Salt Lake City, 1095 S. State, free (801-341-2202 or pedegoelectricbikes.com)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Cinderella,” May 25-Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

"9 to 5," May 25-26, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students, military and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger, no babes in arms (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

"Mamma Mia!" May 25-26, 7:30 p.m.; May 26, 2 p.m., Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $42-$69, contains a small amount of coarse language, according to pioneertheatre.org (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

"Steel Magnolias," May 25-26, 7:30 p.m., Covey Arts Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

"Jurassic Park City," through June 2, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

"Sense and Sensibility," through June 2, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for general, $14-$16 for children (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“The Full Monty,” through June 3, dates and times vary, Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $23-$45, for ages 16 and older, contains mature subject matter, nudity and language, according to egyptiantheatrecompany.org (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

"Monty Python's Spamalot," through June 9, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $9-$23 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“The Music Man,” through June 9, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

"Bye Bye Birdie," through June 16, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Spamilton,” through June 22, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Tuck Everlasting," through June 23, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

COMEDY

Chris Kattan, May 25, 8 p.m.; May 26, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Wiseguys Comedy Club, Jordan Landing, 3763 W. Center Park Drive, West Jordan, $20, for ages 21 and older with ID (wiseguyscomedy.com)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“The Blood is at the Doorstep,” May 29, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“A Chance in the World: A Celebration of Hope,” May 30, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $12-$14 (cinemark.com)

“Coco,” May 26, 3 p.m., Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, free (slcpl.org)

“Dealt,” May 25, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Despicable Me,” May 25-30, times vary, select Cinemark Theatres, $5 (cinemark.com)

“Dying to Be Thin,” May 30, 6:30 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

“The Eagle,” May 31-June 1, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“The Greatest Showman” singalong, May 25-31, 2:20 p.m., Movies 9, 9539 S. 700 East, Sandy, $1.75 (cinemark.com)

“Kissed by God,” May 31, 7 p.m., Jordan Landing Cinemark, 7301 S. Jordan Landing Blvd., West Jordan; Cinemark University Mall, 1010 S. 800 East, Orem, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com); and select Megaplex Theatres, $6-$8 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Lego Batman Movie,” May 29, 10 a.m., sensory friendly at 10:30 a.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Lorax,” May 25-30, times vary, select Cinemark Theatres, $5 (cinemark.com)

“Get Out,” May 31, 6 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

“The Muppets,” May 25, 1 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

“Repo! The Genetic Opera,” May 26, 8 p.m., Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $20, includes meet and greet and discussion (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“The Secret Life of Pets,” May 25-30, times vary, select Cinemark Theatres, $5 (cinemark.com)

“Sing,” May 25-30, times vary, select Cinemark Theatres, $5 (cinemark.com)

“Scream for Me Sarajevo,” May 30, 7 p.m., Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $15 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Benchmark Books, 3269 S. Main, Gary Bergera, editor of “Confessions of a Mormon Historian: The Diaries of Leonard J. Arrington, 1971-1997,” May 30, 5:30 p.m. (801-486-3111 or benchmarkbooks.com)

Karen Gail Miller Conference Center, 9750 S. 300 West, Sandy, Sara B. Larson, author of “Bright Burns the Night,” May 29, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Devri Walls, author of “Venators,” May 25, 7 p.m.; Michael Ondaatje, author of “Warlight,” May 26, 7 p.m.; George Handley, author of “American Fork,” May 29, 7 p.m.; and Anne E. Cannon, author of “I'll Tell You What,” May 31, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Temple Grandin, author of “Calling All Minds: How to Think Like an Inventor,” May 30, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Andrew Baldwin, author of “Desert Guardian” and “Raptor Canyon,” May 26, 2 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Motorcycles and Landscapes in 35mm,” by N.M. Dubon; on display May 30-July 11 (801-594-8632)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, on display May 25-Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Logan City Library, 255 N. Main, Logan, “Desert Daisies,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through June 18 (435-716-9123)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “Enduring Forest,” by Ron Headings, opening reception May 26, 2 p.m.; on display May 25-June 17 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “The Spirit of Dance,” by Marc Santos; on display May 27-July 20 (801-524-8290)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Control,” by Chase Westfall, through Aug. 9; “Seven Deadly Sins” art auction, through June 9; and “Informalism,” by Buster Graybill, through Sept. 8; opening reception May 25, 7 p.m. (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “An American Modern,” by Chiura Obata; on display May 25-Sept. 2 801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

A Gallery, 1321 S. 2100 East, “A Part of Everything,” by Jena Schmidt, through June 1 (801-583-4800)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Exploring My Artistic Side,” by Laleh Ghotbi, through July 5 (801-594-8611)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Random Acts of Glass,” by Linda Kalmar and Joe Peretto, through June 9 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Chapman Library 100th Birthday Historical Photo Exhibit, through June 28 (801-594-8623)

Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, “Play On,” by various artists, through June 29 (801-533-5760)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., art by Bryant Middle School students, through June 23 (801-594-8651)

Cottonwood Heights City Building, 2277 Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, “The Resurrection,” by Carin Fausett, on display through May 31 (carinfausett.com)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Alyce Carrier, through June 17 (craftlakecity.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, art by David Meikle and Kathleen Peterson, through June 9 (801-533-8245)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave., “Read the Fine Print,” by Carl Carbonell, Timia Wardle, Nathanael Read and Andy Joy Chase, through July 18 (801-893-2404)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Darker Territory,” by Lenka Konopasek, and “Head Lands,” by Sarah Bown Roberts, through June 8 (801-596-5000)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “The Ability to Create,” by artists from TURN City Center for the Arts, through May 29; and “Seeing in Color,” by Bea Hurd, through June 5 (801-957-4073)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Always Elsewhere,” by Mike Murdock, through June 8 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “April Showers, May Flowers,” by Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Phyllis Horne, through May 31 (801-910-2088)

Loge Gallery at Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, art by The Glass Art Guild of Utah, through May 26 (801-581-6961)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “People, Places, Things,” by David Estes, through June 2 (801-594-8680)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Alexandria Shankweiler, through May 31 (801-943-4636)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, art by Beatrice Mandelman and Louis Ribak, through June 9; and art by John Berry, through July 14 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Teresa Jordan, Claudia Sisemore and Evan Smith, through June 8 (801-364-8284)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Ditchbank,” by Heidi Moller Somsen and Downy Doxey-Marshall, through June 15; and “Inside Bolivia,” by Hadley Rampton, through June 17 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Star Wars: Heroes and Villains,” by local artists, through June 3 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Desire Lines,” by various artists, through May 26; “Landscape Painting,” by Julius von Bismarck, through May 26 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, photography by Marilyn Bridges, through June 1; “Our Futures,” by Utah-based organization Epicenter, through July 1; and “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July (801-581-7332)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, Jordan School District art contest, through May 31 (801-948-7858)

Whitmore Library, 2197 Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Senior Art Exhibit, through May 31 (801-943-4636)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Lorie Estes, through May 31 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Ken Church and Hazel Janet White, through May 31 (801-628-9592)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, art by Oonju Chun, Charles Lassiter, John Mack, Leslie D. Pippen, Havoc Hendricks and Amy Fairchild, through June 22 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “Imagining Innovation: Aerospace Art,” by various artists, through June 12 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11; and “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein, “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer, and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29 (801-422-8287)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Art and the Environment,” Wasatch Back Student Art Show, and “In Bloom,” by Mark Crenshaw, through May 27 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cactus Flower,” by Russ Fjeldsted and local artists, through June (435-752-0211)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Every Piece Has a Story,” by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Aug. 30 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “A Revolutionist for Modern Art in Utah,” by George Smith Dibble, through June 30 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 94th annual Spring Salon, through July 7; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, lecture with Laura Allred Hurtado and Chase Westfall, May 25, 6 p.m. (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Topaz: Our Stories,” by Kimi Kodani Hill, May 31, 6:30 p.m., free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, wind chimes for families, May 26, 10 a.m., $50 per child/adult pair or $25 per project (435-649-8882 or kimballartcenter.org)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Getting to Know ... The Sound of Music,” May 25, 4:30 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $9 for adults, $7 for children ages 3-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

"The Parent Trap,” May 25, 7 p.m.; May 26, 1 and 4:30 p.m.; Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16, no babies or toddlers permitted (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Willy Wonka Jr.,” CenterPoint Academy, May 25, 7 p.m.; May 26, 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., CenterPoint Theatre, Leishman Performance Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $7 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

SkyCycle re-opening, May 26, noon-6 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $9.50 for general, $7 for seniors, free for members and children ages 2 and younger (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Wild Wednesday: Our National Symbol — Memorial Day Program,” May 30, 3:45-4:15 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11 (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

LIBRARIES

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, a free screening of “The Muppets,” May 25, 1 p.m. (801-594-8680)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” May 26, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, a free screening of “Coco,” May 26, 3 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, “Roadshow Revival” kids talent show, May 26, 4:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The Utah Watercolor Society, Capitol Reef National Park and V. Douglas Snow Studio present the fifth annual “Arts and the Park, Light on the Reef” watercolor plein air event. The Entrade Institute will host the event from May 29-June 3 at Capitol Reef National Park near Torrey, Wayne County. Artists interested in participating can register online. The cost is $75 for UWS members and $100 for nonmembers. A gallery stroll for the public will be June 1 starting at 5:30 p.m. Participating organizations include The Torrey Gallery and Gallery 24, and art by youths will be displayed throughout Torrey. Guest artist Spike Rees will hold a discussion that night at 7:30 p.m. at Robbers Roost, 185 W. Main, Torrey. The exhibition and auction with music and refreshments will be June 2, 6-9 p.m. at The Saddlery, 422 State Route 24, Torrey. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, visit utahwatercolor.org.

The Utah Division of Arts and Museums is accepting artist proposals for an exhibition to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, according to a news release. Proposals for new work as well as existing works that relate to the topic will be accepted. Applications will be accepted through July 2. The Rio Gallery will facilitate the exhibition in 2019. For more information including a full description and guidelines, visit heritage.utah.gov.

Craft Lake City, 239 Main, recently announced that the DIY organization is seeking volunteers to assist with the festival on Aug. 10-12. The festival will include more than 250 local artisans, DIY engineers, vintage vendors, craft food creators, the Google Fiber STEM building, two stages of music and dance performances, local food trucks and approximately 20,000 attendees, according to a news release. Volunteers are needed to assist with artisan load in and load out, kids’ crafts, beverage trailers, the Parenting Lounge, the green team and more. Visit craftlakecity.com or email [email protected] for more information.

Cuisine Unlimited will offer food at the Red Butte Garden Concert Series again this year, according to a news release. Cuisine Unlimited’s concession stand is located just inside the main gates of the amphitheater. A variety of picnic foods, grilled burgers, wraps, salads, snacks and beverages will be offered. Vegetarian and vegan options will also be available. Dietary needs can be accommodated through pre-order requests. Full dinner boxes are also available on a pre-order basis. Visit cuisineunlimited.com to place a pre-order or call 801-268-2332 for more information.

Cupla Coffee, 175 W. 200 South, recently opened inside the Axis Business Building in downtown Salt Lake City. Twins Abby Purdie and Beth Heath are owners of the coffee house. According to cuplacoffee.com, green beans are sourced from a selection of quality coffee plantations from around the world. The beans are organic, fair trade and shade grown. The shop is a high altitude roastery that allows Cupla to create unique flavors. Menu items include coffees, teas, steamers, juices, smoothies, breakfast and bakery items and snacks. The shop is open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit cuplacoffee.com or call 661-607-3190 for more information.

Denny’s, with locations throughout the U.S., has a new menu inspired by “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Menu items include the Co-Reactor pancakes, Lightspeed Slam, Two Moons skillet and Blaster Fire burger. The new menu items will be available through June 25. Guests can also purchase exclusive Star Wars trading cards with proceeds going to No Kid Hungry. Visit dennys.com for more information.

The Utah Restaurant Association held its annual Restaurant Industry Gala earlier this month. This year’s event was also a celebration of the association’s 75th anniversary. Utah Del Taco was honored with the Neighbor Award and the Silver Workplace Safety award, with owner Paul Hitzelberger presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Golden Spoon award, or Restaurateur of the Year, was given to Michael McHenry, CEO of Even Stevens Sandwiches. The restaurant was also recognized with a Neighbor Award. The Hall of Fame award was given to Glee Zumbrennen of Brick Oven Pizza and Robert “Sully” Sullivan of Utah Food Services. Chef of the Year was awarded to Will Pliler, executive chef and partner in the New Yorker. Yelena Caputo of Caputo’s Market and Deli was recognized with The Heart of the Industry award. The Eating Establishment was recognized for having the Bar Program of the Year. This year’s Best New Concept winners included Sego Restaurant, Nomad Eatery, Vessel Kitchen and Freshies Lobster Co. More than 70 awards were given, and the gala also highlighted URA’s ProStart program from the 2017-2018 school year along with Teacher of the Year, which was awarded to Shelley Mendenhall of Desert Hills High School. The Student of the Year award was given to Westlake High School student Hunter Reben, who won a scholarship from Sysco Intermountain. Visit utahrestaurantassociation.org for more information.

