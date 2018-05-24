Kent Fellows was awarded a 2017-2018 Postgraduate Scholarship by the NCAA as he begins medical school at the University of Alabama.

The NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship program awards NCAA student-athletes who excel academically and athletically and are in their final year of competition. The awards are given out three times a year with 29 scholarships available for both men and women to use at an accredited graduate school.

BYU’s Fellows is one of 27 other male athletes across the country who were awarded a scholarship for a winter season sport. The BYU senior graduated with a degree in exercise science and a 3.91 cumulative GPA. Fellows, a team captain for the 2017-18 season, will begin medical school at the University of Alabama this fall.

During his senior season on the BYU swim team, Fellows posted a personal best in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 45.45 at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships in April. He also contributed to a second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay and recorded a third-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle against in-state rival Utah.

Eleven other men’s swim and dive athletes from other universities were awarded scholarships including student-athletes from Georgetown, Auburn, Alabama and Stanford.