Dixie State outfielder Janessa Bassett and pitcher Cambrie Hazel have earned 2018 All-America honors, as the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) have each announced their All-America lists.

Bassett earned D2CAA All-America honorable mention honors and wraps up her career as a four-time All-American. Bassett closed the 2018 season hitting .370 with 61 hits, 36 RBIs, seven home runs, eight doubles, seven triples and a conference-best 74 runs scored. Additionally, she was successful on 44-of-45 stolen base attempts and recorded a team-best 22 multi-hit games. She was named PacWest Player of the Week three times during the year and garnered NFCA National Player of the Week honors on Feb. 14. Bassett continued to etch her name in the DSU records books in 2018 and is now the Trailblazer softball career leader in hits (284), runs scored (248), total bases (413), stolen bases (162), walks drawn (115) and triples (28). She also continued to be a force in the outfield with a .978 fielding percentage, consistently taking away extra bases and runs with diving catches and highlight-reel plays.

Hazel garnered third-team NFCA All-America honors and is just the second DSU freshman (Janessa Bassett, 2015) to attain All-America status. Hazel was dominant in her debut collegiate season, earning six different PacWest weekly awards to go with one national weekly award. Hazel was named PacWest Pitcher of the Week four times, while landing two Freshman of the Week honors. She was also named NFCA National Pitcher of the Week on April 11. Hazel tossed a DSU record five no-hitters and just the second perfect game in DSU history in 2018. She closes the season with a 20-4 record, a 1.79 ERA and 142 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .162 batting average. Additionally, Hazel became the first freshman (and the third overall) DSU pitcher to win 20 or more games in a single season.

The Trailblazers closed the 2018 season with a 42-10 record, finishing with 40 or more wins for the fifth time in six seasons. Dixie State also qualified for its West-Region best 10th consecutive West Regional. DSU capped the season by earning a bid in the West Super Regional for the fourth time in five years.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at [email protected].