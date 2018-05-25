Over the course of the 2017-2018 school year, Utah high school club sports teams brought home coveted state championship titles. These titles covered lacrosse, rugby, hockey, mountain biking, ultimate disc and water polo. Did we miss your team? Email [email protected] and we'll add it to the list.

Hockey

Viewmont snatched the title from Murray, the defending champions. The final score was 5-2.

Copper Hills beat Bingham 9-6 to earn the DII title.

Boys lacrosse

The No. 1-seeded Park City boys lacrosse team captured its second state title with a 7-6 win over the No. 2-seeded Brighton Bengals. The Miners finished the season 18-0, remaining undefeated both in and out of state.

Girls lacrosse

The Park City Miners' girls lacrosse team won its fifth straight title Saturday with a 10-7 victory over Herriman High School. The Miners were able to successfully avenge their loss to Herriman during the regular season.

Girls mountain biking

Morgan Hales, a junior from Alta High School, won the competition in November with a total time of 1:27:44:31. Her quickest lap was timed at 28:53.

Boys mountain biking

Spencer Davies, a senior from Ridgeline High School, took the boys varsity title with a total time of 1:09:38:69. His quickest lap was timed at 22:30.

Team mountain biking

Lone Peak took home the title with a final score of 8,086. Corner Canyon came in a close second with 7,811 points.

Boys rugby

The Herriman Mustangs took their third straight title by downing Snow Canyon 26-23. The team went on to place second in the nation after a heartbreaking 31-26 loss to Gonzaga.

The Wasatch Wasps took the state Division II title by beating Herriman 19-12. The Wasps' defense helped carry them to the victory. The team ended the season 7-1-0.

The West Valley Warriors took the title by beating West Jordan 27-19.

Girls rugby

The United Girls Rugby Club downed the Provo Girls 53-19 in the championship game. The team went on to compete at the 2018 Girls Rugby Nationals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where they claimed the national title.

Boys Ultimate Disc

Green Canyon was able to clinch both the DI and DII titles. Chad and McKay Yorgason earned First-Team All-State, while Weston Johnson earned Second-Team All-State.

Girls Ultimate Disc

The Lone Peak girls disc team came out on top this season and earned the No. 8 ranking in the nation. McKenzie Swalberg, Nikki Merrill, Autumn Sanders, Lydia Bunderson, Kate Berry and Maddi Kerr earned First-Team All-State.

Water polo

The Park City Miners defeated Kearns 10-8 to earn the title of the 6A water polo champions.

