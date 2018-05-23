It's huge. For us to be able to come back another day is great. It's exciting.

OREM — No team wants to play two games the final Wednesday of the 6A baseball tournament, but for Bingham, the desire is perhaps more pronounced.

Last season saw the Miners get edged out by eventual champion Cottonwood 2-1 in the final game of the no-loss bracket, and then get bounced 18-13 by Lone Peak just a few hours later.

It can and does happen that fast in tournament play, a fact which had Bingham coach Joey Sato giving out a big sigh of relief following his team's 13-2 win over American Fork on Wednesday. The win advances Bingham to the championship round, where it only has to defeat Riverton one time on Friday for the 6A title, while the Silverwolves have to win two in a row over the favorites.

"It's huge," Sato said. "For us to be able to come back another day is great. It's exciting."

The Miners scored 13 runs on 10 hits on Wednesday, with Camden Snarr leading the way with a 2-4 effort and five RBI. His first hit scored two runners in the top of the third inning and extended Bingham's lead to 5-0. His second hit, a 3-RBI double, broke the five-inning game open in the fourth inning which concluded with Bingham holding an 11-2 lead.

"I got my hands to it and just drove it as far as I could get it," Snarr said of his double in the fourth.

Other RBI hits came from Nick Daynes, Nick Burdette, Derek Soffe and Brandon Thomas. Parker Anderson topped off the scoring by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the top of the fifth, allowing the game to be cut short by two innings.

"We saw their pitcher before this season and we just knew what he was coming with," Snarr said. "So we just drove the ball and got a lot of energy in the dugout. Everything just rolled for us."

Dealing from the mound for the Miners was Peyton Jones, who allowed just two runs through five innings pitched while striking out three.

Riverton finishes strong to get past American Fork 6-3

Riverton pitcher Ryen Edwards wasn't perfect in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Cavemen, although his coach, Jay Applegate, was willing to ride him until his pitch count was up. Turns out the final two outs, which came on a 4-6-3 double play, put the senior captain at 108 pitches, just two short of the 110 limit placed on high school pitchers.

"He's done it all year. He's a great competitor and there was no way I was going to take him out until the pitch count was done," Applegate said.

The Silverwolves' bats helped Edwards considerably to lead off the game. Four runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the first inning highlighted by an RBI single from Dylan Sanchez and a two-RBI triple, courtesy of Kody Nelson.

American Fork wasn't down, however, and took a lot of momentum when Ryan Hardman sent a two-run home run over the left field fence, cutting the lead to 4-3 in the top of the third inning.

But from there Edwards settled down and managed himself out of some tough situations, despite American Fork placing runners on base in every inning played. Helping out the pitcher's cause was stellar defensive play behind him, highlighted by shortstop Zack Peterson laying out to snare a would-be single that would have scored a run in the top of the sixth.

Good insurance was provided with two runs scored in the bottom of the fifth, with Cooper Gray slapping through an RBI single and Parker Applegate scoring on a wild pitch.

"We have the saying this year to, 'stay where your feet are at,' which means to stay in the moment," Applegate said. "Credit to American Fork, they're a great team and is well-coached. We knew they were going to come back, but we just had to stay with what we do, and it worked out."

Only using Edwards on Wednesday helps rest a pitching staff that will again be relied on heavily should the Silverwolves hope to win two straight from Bingham.

