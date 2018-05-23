Utah State men’s tennis earned a No. 50 national ranking in the final Intercollegiate Tennis Association poll released on Wednesday. The Aggies finished the year with an overall mark of 19-9, including a perfect 7-0 mark in league play and captured both the Mountain West regular season and tournament titles.

“It’s a great achievement to be ranked among the top-50 teams in the country,” head coach James Wilson said. “The guys battled all spring and this is a tribute to their success. From my standpoint, I truly enjoyed coaching them, and I’ll be forever grateful for their efforts.”

Utah State ended its season earlier this month following a 4-1 loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to No. 8 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. The appearance marked the second-straight bid for the Aggies in the NCAA Tournament in as many years. Freshman Addy Vashistha captured the lone victory for the Aggies against the Horned Frogs at No. 5 singles (6-1, 7-5) and was one of five athletes on the team to garner more than 20 victories in singles during the year.

USU was paced individually by senior Jaime Barajas with a 25-11 mark in singles, playing almost exclusively at the No. 1 spot, where he was 14-7 in dual-match play and earned all-Mountain West honors. He was followed by freshman Jose Carvajal (24-11), freshman Valdemar Holm (22-16), Vashistha (22-8) and sophomore Sergiu Bucur (20-17). Bucur also earned all-Mountain West honors in singles, while Carvajal picked up all-Mountain West accolades in doubles with Barajas.

In doubles, Carvajal and Barajas finished first and second with a 24-12 and 21-12 mark, respectively. Carvajal played in all three spots in the doubles lineup, while Barajas played entirely at No. 1 doubles during the dual-match season.

Kyle Cottam is the Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations at Utah State University.