The NCAA released its annual Division I Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores on Wednesday, and all 16 of Utah State’s athletic teams once again exceeded the 930 minimum four-year average benchmark set by the NCAA to qualify for postseason competition. In fact, every USU team achieved an average score of more than 945 during the most recent four-year period ending with the 2016-17 academic year.

This year’s data shows that two Utah State teams recorded their all-time highest four-year averages when compared to data on the NCAA database. The APR began being utilized as a measure of academic performance back in the 2003-04 academic year.

Utah State’s two teams to record all-time high APR scores this year are men’s cross-country (1,000) and women’s soccer (995). Soccer, along with women’s volleyball, recorded its highest APR score in program history for the third-consecutive year with a 995 and 984, respectively. Additionally, four other USU teams improved their APR score from a year ago, including men’s track and field (+15), women’s basketball (+9), men’s tennis (+6) and women’s cross-country (+4).

Furthermore, women’s tennis (991), women’s track and field (987), women’s cross-country (985), volleyball (984), men’s golf (983), men’s track and field (979), gymnastics (976) and women’s basketball (974) all had APR scores better than 970, followed by football (964) and men’s basketball (948).

The APR provides a real-time look at a team’s academic success each semester or quarter by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete. The APR includes eligibility, retention and graduation in the calculation and provides a clear picture of the academic culture in each sport.

Kyle Cottam is the Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations at Utah State University.