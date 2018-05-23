Pitcher Jordan Wood of BYU was named to the West Coast Conference Baseball All-Academic Team on Wednesday.

Wood has a cumulative grade point average of 3.56 in exercise science.

The junior from Friendswood, Texas, had a team-best 2.66 earned-run average among BYU starters and a 5-4 record as BYU's opening-day pitcher all season. He had 14 starts (including appearances) in 94.2 innings. Wood had a 4-2 record with a 2.19 ERA in WCC games only.

Teammate Brock Hale, an outfielder from Mesa, Arizona, was named All-Academic Honorable Mention. Hale has a 3.36 cumulative GPA in pre-management.

Both Wood and Hale were selected earlier this week to the All-WCC First Team.

Ralph R. Zobell has worked for BYU Athletic Media Relations in various capacities for over 30 years. You can view his bio at byucougars.com/staff/athletics/ralph-zobell or contact him at [email protected].