Although not surprising, the accolades continue to roll in for Utah Jazz players.

A day after Donovan Mitchell was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, Rudy Gobert was named to the league's All-Defensive First Team, as announced on Wednesday.

New Orleans' Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday, Indiana's Victor Oladipo and Philadelphia's Robert Covington are also on the First Team. Gobert and Davis, as well as 76ers center Joel Embiid, who made the All-Defensive Second Team, were named last week as finalists for Defensive Player of the Year.

This marks the second consecutive year in which Gobert has been named to the First Team.

Ricky Rubio, Derrick Favors and Mitchell also received at least one vote, with Rubio getting four.