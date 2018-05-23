ESPN projects that BYU will have another losing season.

The Worldwide Leader predicts the Cougars will win only four games — against McNeese State, Hawaii, Northern Illinois and New Mexico State. ESPN sees BYU losing at home to Utah State and at UMass.

The Cougars posted a 4-9 record last season.

BYU opens the season at Arizona and then at home against California. The Cougars also play three teams projected to be ranked in the preseason Top 25 — Wisconsin, Washington and Boise State. BYU finishes the regular season at arch-rival Utah.

Evaluating Warner

Former BYU linebacker Fred Warner, who was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers, is evaluated by ninerswire.com.

"His instincts are immediately apparent on film and he utilizes tremendous closing speed after he diagnoses what’s in front of him," writes Jerod Brown. "Warner is routinely around the football and looks to make game-changing plays every opportunity he has. As a matchup player, few in the league can offer the positional flexibility that he’ll bring to the 49ers’ young defense almost immediately."

