OREM — Riverton junior Tyson Wilstead stepped up in a big way on Tuesday, leading his team's 12-0 win over Clearfield and help advance his team to the final two days of play in the 6A state tournament.

Wilstead pitched just four of the five innings played in the win, but couldn't have shown much better, considering his six strikeouts and one hit allowed.

That one hit allowed was issued to the Falcons' first batter of the game, and after allowing a bases-on-balls to the next batter, things looked a bit dicey. But from there the 6-foot-5 junior dialed himself in and shut things down, not allowing another base runner for the rest of his four innings.

"When you're in the loser bracket, just trying to stay alive, you have to have guys step up, and Tyson Wilstead was absolutely fantastic for us," said Riverton coach Jay Applegate. "A lot of these guys haven't played a lot of varsity, but guys like Tyson have been able to come up in big spots, and he really came through tonight."

Riverton's win over Clearfield came on the heels of battling past Davis 7-5 a few hours earlier, in a game that went 10 innings, making Wilstead's performance that much better.

"Arms gets worn on in this tournament, so yeah, we needed that," Applegate said.

Finishing off the win in the fifth inning was Brant Butterfield, who struck out two batters while allowing a walk.

But the win certainly wasn't all about pitching. After a scoreless first inning, the Silverwolves' bats came alive in the second inning and for the rest of the game.

Three runs were scored in the second inning, with RBI hits coming from both Buddy Young and Zack Peterson. Peterson came through again in the third, topping off five runs scored with a two-RBI single, which followed up RBI hits from Cayden Curtis and Kody Nelson.

With the win, the Silverwolves will advance to take on the loser of the Bingham vs. American Fork game on Wednesday. Should it prove to be the Cavemen, it will allow the Silverwolves to avenge a tough 5-4 loss taken in the second round to that same American Fork team.

"I credit my seniors to get us to this point after taking that really tough loss," Applegate said. "I have six of them, and we've talked a lot about being mentally tough, and I think we've seen that. You have to be mentally tough to get through the one-loss bracket. We've had that never-give-in attitude. It's so cool to see how they've come together on this stage."

