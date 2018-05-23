Many fans see football independence as unsustainable, but guest Ryan Teeples says this is not so. He wrote two pieces (here and here) outlining why independence is not only sustainable, but probably more sustainable than being part of a non-Power 5 conference. He comes on the show to discuss. Matt and I then discuss QB recruiting, breaking down the biggest busts and successes over the past 15 years.

