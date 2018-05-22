Dixie State junior Nicklaus Britt was named to the 2018 Golf Coaches Association of America’s NCAA Division II PING West All-Region Men’s Golf team, which was announced on Tuesday.

Britt won two tournaments in April, including medalist honors at the 2018 Pacific West Conference Championships and the Western New Mexico Mustang Intercollegiate, where he tied a DSU program record with a final round 9-under 63.

Britt, who also earned 2017 DII Ping all-West Region and first-team all-PacWest honors last season, posted four top-five individual showings and finished with five total top 10s in eight season events, which included a runner-up finish at the NDNU Argonaut Invitational. The junior was a two-time PacWest Player of the Week honoree and led the team with a 72.74 scoring average in 23 competitive rounds with a co-team-high 11 rounds of par or better.

Dixie State finished the season with four team tournament wins, including its third Pacific West Conference championship in four seasons, and made its 10th-straight NCAA West/South Central Regional appearance. The Trailblazers also posted seven top-three team finishes in their final eight tournaments and posted nine total top 10s in 10 events overall.

