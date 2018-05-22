No. 39 BYU men’s golf team heads to the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma, from May 23-30.

The Cougars qualified to compete at the NCAA Championships after taking second at the Norman Regionals with a 13-under-par team score of 851.

Top-five finishes from Patrick Fishburn and Peter Kuest propelled the Cougars to a second-place finish in the tournament to advance to the NCAA Championships.

Fishburn, who is ranked No. 36 individually, finished second, firing a 71-66-69–210 for a 10-under-par score in the three-day tournament. Kuest, who tied for fifth place, shot his lowest score of the tournament, a 6-under-par 66, the final day to help secure the second-place finish.

Rhett Rasmussen tied for 18th with a three-round total of 215. Senior, CJ Lee carded a 221 in three days and finished tied for 39th, while Spencer Dunaway tied for 65th with a score of 231.

BYU competed in 11 tournaments throughout the 2017-18 season, as well as the West Coast Conference Championship where they finished tied for third. The Cougars finished top five at every tournament during the fall season, including first-place finishes at the William H. Tucker Invitational and the Nick Watney Invitational. During the spring season, the men's team finished top five four times, including an 8-under-par tie for first place at the Geiberger Invitational.

Fishburn, the two-time WCC Player of the Year, finished top 10 an amazing nine times throughout the season. The senior recorded a first-place finish at the Pacific Invitational where he shot 13-under par, including a season-low 65 in the third round.

Kuest, a sophomore, won the Nick Watney Invitational shooting a 3-under-par 210. He also had a top-five finish at the Geiberger Invitational, as well as placed top 20 in four of the five fall events.

At the WCC Golf Championships, Rasmussen tied for third shooting a 5-under-par 211. The sophomore also recorded six top-10 finishes throughout the season.

Senior CJ Lee competed in every tournament during the 2017-18 season, finishing top 20 at the Nick Watney Invitational and the Gieberger Invitational. Lee shot a season-low round of 67 at the Pacific Invitational.

Spencer Dunaway, a junior, recorded three top-25 finishes during the spring season, including a tie for 18th place at the Bighorn Intercollegiate tournament.

The NCAA Championship includes 30 teams and six individuals. To avoid Sunday play, the BYU men’s team will have its practice round on Wednesday and will post its third-round Sunday score on Thursday after the other 29 teams and six individuals complete their practice rounds. The first full day of competition is on Friday, May 25.

The tournament will be hosted by Oklahoma State University and will take place at the Karsten Creek Golf Club with links to live scoring available on the BYU men’s schedule page.