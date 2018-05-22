Dixie State head women’s volleyball coach Robyn Felder announced Tuesday the signing of Utah high school all-state libero Hannah Waddell to a scholarship offer to play for the Trailblazers.

Waddell, who originally signed early at Division-I Radford, earned Utah 6A second-team all-state honors last fall at Pleasant Grove HS, where she helped lead the Vikings to a pair of region titles (2014 and 2017), a 2014 state championship and three-straight state runner-up finishes (2015-17). Waddell finished with 366 digs (3.8 digs/set) and 61 service aces in her senior campaign, which garnered her first-team all-region accolades, and she was a two-time academic all-region pick.

"Having a kid like Hannah transfer to us is huge,” Felder said. “Hannah is such a fun athlete to watch. She is fearless and plays with so much energy. Defensively, she makes great reads, and the kid can scrap. She is strong, feisty and will compete for a spot right away on our squad, and I can't wait to see what Hannah will add to our team in 2018."

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.