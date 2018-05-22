Juniors Brock Hale and Jordan Wood of BYU baseball were selected to the 13-member All-West Coast Conference First Team.

Hale and Wood were the only Cougars named to any of the All-WCC honors announced on Tuesday. These teams and major award winners were voted on solely by the league’s 10 head coaches.

Hale, an outfielder from Mesa, Arizona, started all 50 games and topped the WCC in batting average and slugging for most of the season. Hale led BYU in most offensive categories: .342 batting average, 40 runs, 67 hits, 15 doubles, eight homers, 31 RBIs, 108 total bases, .551 slugging, .425 on-base percentage and 7-of-9 stolen bases.

Hale committed only one error in 101 chances, including three assists. He was the Rawlings WCC Player of the Week vs. Auburn in the first week of March. He batted .408 in the month of March when he had a slugging average of .789. Hale batted .400 in WCC games with a .545 slugging percentage.

Wood, a right-handed pitcher from Friendswood, Texas, started 13 games, and his 2.66 earned run average was fourth-best in the WCC. He posted a 5-4 record with a complete game in an 8-1 win against Omaha when he struck out nine batters.

Wood was one batter shy of a complete game last week in a 3-1 win against Pacific in the short contest that lasted one hour and 55 minutes. Wood also registered victories against Gonzaga, San Diego and San Francisco, and he was the victim of four one-run losses.

Ralph R. Zobell has worked for BYU Athletic Media Relations in various capacities for over 30 years. You can view his bio at byucougars.com/staff/athletics/ralph-zobell or contact him at [email protected].