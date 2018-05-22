On the heels of excellent first seasons in the NBA, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and former University of Utah forward Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers were named to the All-Rookie First Team on Tuesday.

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons, Boston's Jayson Tatum and Chicago's Lauri Markkanen were also named to the First Team. Mitchell and Simmons were unanimous selections. They, along with Tatum, were named last week as finalists for the league's Rookie of the Year award.

And to think that I was gonna go back to school for another year... it’s crazy how god works 🙏🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/EdRurHjRfD — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 22, 2018

Tatum was one vote shy of a unanimous selection to the First Team.

Jazz wing Royce O'Neale was also in a group of players who did not make one of the three rookie teams but received votes. Atlanta's John Collins, who was born in Utah, was a Third Team selection.