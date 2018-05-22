Even after the Utah Jazz have been eliminated from the playoffs, guard Donovan Mitchell is still receiving praise.

This time it came from Europe via a player with deep local ties, as former Provo High and BYU big man Brandon Davies tweeted that he met Mitchell at the Euroleague Final Four last week.

Ran into that dude @spidadmitchell He’s the truth. Get well soon.. Keep holdin it down for Utah bro!

@utahjazz — Brandon Davies (@Brandon_Davies0) May 20, 2018

Davies' Zalgiris Kaunas squad took third place, beating Fenerbahce in the consolation game. Real Madrid, led by potential No. 1 overall draft pick Luka Doncic and former Utah State star Jaycee Carroll, won the tournament, beating CSKA Moscow (the team from Russia that Jazz head coach Quin Snyder was once an assistant for).

Mitchell had said at his exit interviews that he'd be going to the Euroleague Final Four with teammate Ekpe Udoh, who played for Fenerbahce before joining Utah's roster last summer.

A Rookie of the Year finalist, Mitchell is still wearing a boot after getting injured during Game 5 of the Jazz's second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

Sports Illustrated mock draft says Denver Nuggets could trade down again

All throughout the Jazz's season as Mitchell achieved great success, people commented about the lopsided nature of the trade that sent him to Utah from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Trey Lyles and the No. 24 pick in the draft, Tyler Lydon.

After the NBA draft lottery last week, Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo published a mock draft, and perhaps in a line that Jazz fans would find funny, suggested that the Nuggets could make a similar move this year.

While he has Denver selecting Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Woo writes that "this spot could be an opportunity for Denver to move down in the draft like last year."

Woo has Utah selecting Bosnian forward Dzanan Musa with the 21st overall pick.

Other links

And finally...

Back to Mitchell, the 2017 NBA Draft Combine is a place where the former Louisville guard particularly shined, and last week as the 2018 iteration of the event was taking place, the league posted a snippet of video on Twitter of Mitchell going through drills, with ESPN analysts discussing his game.