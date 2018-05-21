Rose Huang finished top 25 at the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships on Monday.

"Rose Huang was very solid all week," BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. "She had a great comeback on her back nine today. She held her own against the best this week."

On Monday, Huang recorded a 73 (+1) to finish tied for 21st overall. Firing a 72-hole total of 292, she birdied 14 holes throughout the tournament, including four holes in the fourth round. She concluded the NCAA Championships tied with five other players, including Robyn Choi (Colorado), Albane Valenzuela (Stanford), Alice Chen (Furman), Dylan Kim (Arkansas) and Sophia Schubert (Texas).

Heading into Monday's final round of individual players at the NCAA Championships, Huang was tied for 17th place with a 54-hole total of (+3) 219. The junior, who played her Sunday third-round score on Thursday, shot 70-75-74 in the first three rounds.

She was one of nine individuals, who was not on the top-15 teams, who advanced to Monday play. Going into the fourth round, Cheyenne Knight (Alabama) Jennifer Kupcho (Wake Forest) and Bianca Pagdanganan (Arizona) were tied for first place at 209 (-7).

Kupcho finished in first place at 280 (-8), while Pagdanganan and Andrea Lee (Stanford) tied for second place with a total score of 282 (-6).

This is the first time since the 2005-06 season when BYU All-American Rachel Newren took 14th that the women's golf team has had an individual player place in the top 25 at the NCAA Championships.