KEARNS — The Jordan Beetdiggers came out swinging and didn’t stop.

Jordan plated 11 runs on 14 hits during an offensive onslaught, defeating Timpanogos 11-5 in the 5A quarterfinals at Kearns High School on Monday.

“Really pleased. Everybody came to play and took care of business and got after it,” Jordan head coach Chad Fife said.

In the first inning, Conner Hughes hit an RBI single to get the scoring started, then Noah Hennings scored on an error to give the Beetdiggers a 2-0 lead after the first half-inning of the game.

“That’s kind of how we are. We like to lead early, come out and score early, that’s why we didn’t mind losing the (coin) flip to be the visitor’s team, we like to get after it,” Fife said.

After Timpanogos responded with a leadoff home run from Tyson Heinz in the bottom of the inning, Jordan methodically put three runs on the scoreboard in the third inning. Two runs came on RBI singles from Hennings and Kyson Stein, then a sacrifice fly from Drew Jones capped off the scoring in the inning and make It 5-1.

“It’s contagious, for sure. We just strung them all together. We’re hitting really well right now,” Fife said.

The Beetdiggers blew the game wide open in the fourth inning with a three-run home run over the left-field wall, courtesy of Hunter Swapp, to increase the lead to 8-1.

“It opened it up. Even with a seven, eight-run lead, it’s never enough with a quality team like Timpanogos, so that was huge. We just kept adding on to it,” Fife said.

The Timberwolves would counter with a three-run triple from Logan Johnston to cut the gap to four, but an RBI single from Jacob Shaver in the fifth and RBIs from Noah Bachman and Gage Edwards in the sixth stretched the lead to seven. Timpanogos would get a run in the bottom of the seventh, on a Paxton Richards RBI.

The offensive firepower gave Edwards, Jordan’s starting pitcher, a cushion to work with. Edwards went 6 1/3 innings — allowing five runs, walking three and striking out six. Cody Wyllie closed the door in the seventh inning for Jordan.

“Fantastic. Gage threw great through six, into the seventh, got to his pitch limit and then Cody came in, throwing great strikes and pounding the zone. That’s what we need,” Fife said.

Up next for the Beetdiggers? A date in the semifinals against the winner of Cottonwood and Skyridge on May 23 for a trip to the championship game, as Jordan looks to win its first state baseball championship since 2014.

“They’re getting excited. They just need to stay within themselves and come out and take care of business each day we get a chance to play, so we’re happy with that,” Fife said.