OREM — Bingham's Nick Burdette did something he hadn't done since he was 11 years old on Monday, lifting his team past Davis 10-2 and into the 6A semifinal round in the process.

The senior slugger doubled his home run total in the win, hitting two no-doubters over the left field fence at UCCU Ballpark, accounting for four RBIs and a game ball given him by coaches after the game.

"It's been while. Not since I was 11, probably," Burdette said of slamming two balls over the fence in a game. "It felt good."

Burdette's first homer came in the bottom of the third inning, with the Miners holding a slim 3-2 lead. He sat on a particular pitch and then sent a screaming fly ball well over the fence in left field to stretch his team's lead to 5-2.

"He got behind in the count and I was looking fastball," Burdette said. "He gave it to me, so I jumped on it and hit it well."

Burdette's second homer was hit to a deeper area of the ballpark, just left of center field, but he got enough of it to bring around another two runs and extend Bingham's lead to 8-2 after five innings played.

In between Burdette's two round-trippers came a steady stream of hits in key situations for the Miners, leading to 10 runs on just eight hits.

Starting things off were Camden Snarr and Carter Sofonia slapping through singles in the bottom of the third inning for one and two runs, respectively and a 3-2 lead. Snarr then added another RBI with a single shortly following Burdette's first home run in the in the third inning.

Just so happens both Snarr and Sofonia batted at the very bottom of the order, although their production came as no surprise to their teammates.

"It's just chemistry with everybody. You know everybody is going to come through at the right time. It's a good feeling knowing the guy behind you and the guy in front of you are going to do good things," Burdette said.

Burdette also expressed confidence in Derek Soffe, who settled down considerably after allowing two runs in the top of the first inning. He ended the game pitching six innings while allowing just six hits while striking out five and issuing no walks.

"I just stuck with it," Soffe said. "First inning (Davis) just got some bad rollers and I knew if I just kept going that it would be okay. My fastball — I was finally able to locate it and we just rolled from there."

Rolling is what Bingham has done all year long, and is a big reason for securing a Region 4 championship and a spot in the semifinal round of the no-loss bracket.

"We know we've been scoring runs lately and we've been doing a real good job from the plate," Soffe said. "So we just trusted our at-bats in the first inning and knew we'd get going after."

With the win Bingham advances to take on the winner of American Fork vs Clearfield on Wednesday.

