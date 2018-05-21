Sophomore Angel Zhong was selected to the Google Cloud Academic All-District 8 Women’s At-Large Team and is now eligible to be considered for Academic All-America honors.

Zhong is majoring in neuroscience with a minor in family life and maintains a 4.0 GPA. In the 2018 season, she competed in the lineup in all meets and set career-high scores of 9.850 on the vault and bars. Zhong also earned the Scholastic All-American Award from the National Association of Collegiate Gymnastics Coaches/Women for the 2016-17 season.

The 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-District Women’s At-Large Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the playing field and in the classroom.

First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America ballot, with the Google Cloud Academic All-America teams announced in June.

Read the official release at CoSIDA.com.