ON THE CLOCK

Ex-Utah assistant coach Dennis Erickson has been hired to coach Salt Lake’s Alliance of American Football team, which begins play next year.

Calling itself “a dynamic bond between players, fans and the game,” the league plans to speed things up by having no kickoffs and no TV timeouts. The big selling point is that games will be 30 minutes shorter than an average NFL game.

Hmmm, shortening a 3-hour proceeding to 2 1/2 …

“Can we get in on that?” said Sleeping in Church Guy.

RUGBY RE-DO

Gloucester Rugby says anyone with a tattoo of its outdated logo can get inked with the new one, compliments of the club.

The bad news: Getting drunk enough to do it a second time is entirely up to the fan.

WAIT LISTED

CBS.com writer Dennis Dodd detailed the Pac-12’s failings in a piece he linked to with this teaser: “The Pac-12 has slipped to the point that there soon might be a Power 4.”

BYU to the Pac-12: “So you’re sayin’ there’s a chance.”

IT’S A REACH

NBA draft prospect Mo Bamba has a 7-foot-10 wingspan, an inch longer than current record-holder Rudy Gobert.

But it’s still only half as long as the list of teams hoping to sign LeBron James this summer.

SWEET SPOT

A Houston bakery has created a James Harden doughnut that comes with a beard made of chocolate frosting.

Harden only needs to worry if they start making cupcakes with his image.

BEARD 1, BEARD 2

LeBron James, 33, would be the oldest player to win MVP since Karl Malone won it at age 35 in 1999.

Gray beard or black beard, who wears it better?

MIXED MESSAGE

The Toronto Raptors fired Dwane Casey, but a few days later congratulated him on Twitter for being named a finalist for Coach of the Year.

Sounds like your basic “It’s not you, it’s me” breakup.

SAFE SPACE

Penn State’s Outing Club, which has been organizing outdoor activities for 98 years, will no longer sponsor camping or hiking trips. The reason: The outdoors is too dangerous for college students.

Fine, but isn’t it a lot more risky to be in the Young Republicans?

E-PLOYMENT WATCH

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon: “A growing number of people are going to e-sport arenas to watch other people play video games. It combines the thrill of going to a live sporting event with the thrill of having an unemployed roommate.”