Senior Matt Denkers was named to the 2017-18 CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-District 8 Men’s At-Large Team and will be considered for Academic All-America honors.

The 2017-18 College of Sports Information Directors of America Google Cloud Academic All-District Men’s At-Large Team recognized top-student athletes in the nation for their collective performances in the classroom and on the playing field. Utah is part of District 8, which also includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Canada.

Denkers graduated in 2018 with a degree in information systems and a 3.91 GPA. He is currently enrolled at the BYU Marriott School of Business working toward a master’s degree.

Named Academic All-MPSF, Denkers also received the BYU Kimball Memorial Award, which is awarded to the BYU student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA.

During his senior year, Denkers placed second in the 1-meter at the MPSF Championships. His performance at the MPSF Championships resulted in being named First-Team All-MPSF on the 1-meter and Second-Team All-MPSF on the 3-meter and platform.

During the regular season, the Indiana native recorded first-place finishes on the 1-meter at the Wyoming Invite and Intermountain Shootout. Denkers also holds the No. 2 all-time record on the 3-meter.

First-team Academic All-District honorees move on to the Google Cloud Academic All-America ballot, which will be announced in June.

For additional information about CoSIDA’s Google Cloud Academic All-District and Academic All-America Teams program, go to AcademicAllAmerica.com or the Academic All-America homepage on CoSIDA.com.