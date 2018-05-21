BYU softball junior Libby Sugg, senior Briielle Breland and sophomore Brooke Vander Heide were named to the NCAA Eugene All-Region Team after their performances against Drake and UAlbany last week.

Sugg batted .250 in the three tournament games with two hits and three RBIs.

Breland had three hits and three runs after batting .375 on the week, including a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with one home run and two RBIs against UAlbany on Friday.

Vander Heide batted .429 with three hits, one triple and two RBIs. The outfielder also stole one base.