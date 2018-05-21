Utah State head gymnastics coach Amy Smith announced on Monday the addition of Erik Lewis to her staff. He will serve as an assistant coach, helping direct the program’s efforts on bars.

“Whitnee (Johnson) and I are thrilled to add Erik to our coaching staff,” Smith said. “We believe his passion for gymnastics and his ideals of coaching each individual specific to their needs is going to mesh incredibly well with the philosophy of our program. Erik is going to have an immediate impact on bars with his attention to detail and astute technical knowledge. He is a true student of the sport and we are so excited for him to be an Aggie.”

Lewis, who is making his collegiate coaching debut with the Aggies, comes to Utah State after spending the past year as the program director for Roswell Gymnastics in Roswell, Georgia. Not only did Lewis coach level 5-10 men’s and women’s teams and NCAA gymnasts, he also developed budgets and allocated funds, led recruiting efforts and planned and directed meets hosted by Roswell Gymnastics.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to work with Amy and Whitnee here at Utah State,” Lewis said. “I have heard great things about the gymnastics program and the athletics department as a whole. I want to do anything and everything I can to help the team achieve great success this upcoming season and in the future.”

During his time at Roswell Gymnastics, Lewis also oversaw a $266,000 athletic financial fund, created pre-team and team lesson plans, created and managed rotations for all events, supervised preschool and recreational classes and managed enrollment for recreational programs.

Prior to working at Roswell Gymnastics, Lewis spent three years (2014-17) in a similar role as the program director at Armory Athletics in Montgomery, Alabama. While there, he was the primary women’s spotter on floor, vault and bars for 35 athletes between levels 7-10 and an NCAA recruiting director. He was also the head boys coach for 32 athletes between levels 7-10, as well as an NCAA recruiting director.

While at Armory Athletics, Lewis qualified 11 gymnasts to the Junior Olympic National Championships, where those athletes earned eight national medals. Furthermore, he coached eight different gymnasts that earned an NCAA scholarship/opportunity to universities, such as Alabama, Auburn and Florida.

Lewis is both a Junior Olympic and FIG certified judge. In those roles, he evaluates and scores routines, ensures rules and deductions are applied fairly and ensures safety regulations are adhered to throughout competition.

Lewis graduated from Auburn University at Montgomery in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in biology. With that degree, he has done substantial coursework in areas focusing on the human body, which has enabled Lewis to apply that knowledge to his athletes’ performance and longevity.