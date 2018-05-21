Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt made waves throughout the nation when he reportedly offered to pay all funeral costs for victims of last week's school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

On Saturday, he also made fans in Utah.

Watt was in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend to watch his girlfriend, former Alta High star Kealia Ohai, play for the Houston Dash against the Utah Royals FC.

Following the game, Watt shared photos he and Ohai took with a trio of young fans wearing Watt and Ohai jerseys.

In Utah for @KealiaOhai game, saw this in the stands and it got me.

Then we got to meet them after the game! pic.twitter.com/lY5lbHpDMP — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 19, 2018

Prior to the soccer game, Watt shared photos that showed him embracing Ohai that were also well-received by local fans.

Saturday spring ball in Utah?

Last week, the Alliance of American Football, a fledgling pro football league, announced that Salt Lake City would be home to one of its eight initial franchises and that former Utah assistant Dennis Erickson would be the team's head coach.

So far, other announced cities that will have an Alliance football team include Atlanta, Memphis, Orlando and Phoenix. The Salt Lake team will play its home games in Rice-Eccles Stadium, and the regular-season schedule will run for 10 weeks — plus two weeks of playoff ball — from February to April. The league is scheduled to open play in 2019.

The Arizona Republic reported most of the games will take place on Saturdays, with some Sunday play as well.

"The league is looking to avoid weekday games, both for player safety and out of convenience for fans," the Republic's Katherine Fitzgerald wrote.

Spring snowball fight at Rice-Eccles on a Saturday afternoon, anyone?

Other links

- Making the case for Jamaal Williams to be Packers' starting RB (247Sports)

- Bears rookie linebacker Kylie Fitts ready to put 'run of bad luck' behind him (Chicago Tribune)

- Luke Falk aims to prove himself all over again with Titans (Tennessee Titans)

- Lions insider examines what Eagles are getting with Haloti Ngata (247Sports)

And finally ...

Former BYU wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman was recently waived by the Arizona Cardinals after attending the team's rookie minicamp. He signed a rookie free-agent deal with the team following the NFL draft.

According to veteran NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Trinnaman will have a pair of workouts this week — with the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. Wilson also reported that Trinnaman will try out as a corner for the Packers.

Former BYU WR Jonah Trinnaman to work out for NYJ and GB this week. Packers to evaluate him as a corner — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 20, 2018

Last year, former Southern Utah running back Raysean Pringle made Green Bay's practice squad as a cornerback. He's now with the Detroit Lions as a corner.