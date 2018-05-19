PROVO — Panguitch’s boys and girls track teams swept the 1A state championships as expected on Saturday at BYU, continuing the long winning traditions for both programs.

For the girls, it was the sixth straight championship and the 12th overall, while the boys won the second straight year and the 15th overall.

Kanyon Lamb, who swept the hurdles events for the boys, said winning never gets old.

“We like to win. Panguitch kind of has the reputation of trying to win everything,” said Marshall.

Panguitch’s boys tallied 134 points to win the championship, but two competitors were hot on their heels all meet as Monticello finished second with 117 points and Milford third with 111 points.

Bryson Mitchell won two events as well for the Bobcats, claiming titles in both the javelin and discus.

“I love the competition, so I think it’s way fun to come out here against the best of the best and running with them.

There were three other multi-event winners in the boys 1A meet.

Cameron Franklin swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races, edging Monticello’s Max Hedgelin in both the 100 and 200 meters.

Monticello’s Adam Bunker swept the 1,600 and 3,200 races, with Rich’s Kinnen Clark winning the high jump and long jump.

On the girls' side, a pair of underclassmen were the catalysts who led the way for Panguitch.

Junior Kapri Orton won the 100 and 300 hurdles, high jump and 200 meters, while sophomore Taylia Norris won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters in addition to anchoring the sprint medley relay.

Abbey Blevins chipped in a first-place finish as well by winning the discus.

“It’s very satisfying for everyone. Everyone has worked so hard this season, and it’s nice to see all of our hard work pay off,” said Norris.

Orton recorded the most impressive performance of the day for any athlete in 1A, and it came in the final individual event of the meet.

She cleared 5’06 in the high jump to set a new standard in 1A, and it was also the second-best jump in the state this season. With no events taking place on the track while she was attempt her 5’06 jump, all eyes surrounding the track were on Orton.

“I definitely knew everyone was watching. I knew from the start of the year the record was 5’05.75, and I was kind of hoping to clear it the whole year,” said Orton.

Wayne's Brynnli Nelson, who was one of the top javelin throwers in the entire state all season, won the event on Saturday with a throw of 116’04.75.

Class 1A Boys

Team scores

1. Panguitch, 134; 2. Monticello, 117; 3. Milford, 111; 4. Wayne, 58; 5. Rich, 47; 6 (tie), Bryce Valley, Valley, 35; 8. Tintic, 29.

Individual results:

100 meters — 1. Cameron Franklin, Valley, 11.26; 2. Max Hedgelin, Monticello, 11.33; 3. Bret Beebe, Milford, 11.56; 4. Austyn Brinkerhoff, Bryce Valley, 11.61; 5. Kinnen Clark, Rich, 11.71; 6. Brayson Wilcox, Monticello, 11.75; 7. Tyler Draper, Monticello, 11.87; 8. Gaige Hardy, Milford, 11.91.

200 meters — 1. Cameron Franklin, Valley, 22.59; 2. Max Hedgelin, Monticello, 22.97; 3. Austyn Brinkerhoff, Bryce Valley, 23.58; 4. Kanyon Lamb, Panguitch, 23.58; 5. Bret Beebe, Milford, 23.66; 6. Tyler Draper, Monticello, 24.25; 7. Jake Hardy, Milford, 24.59; 8. Brayson Wilcox, Monticello, 24.69.

400 meters — 1. Cameron Franklin, Valley, 49.56; 2. Kanyon Lamb, Panguitch, 51.85; 3. Bryson Barnes, Milford, 52.19; 4. Daniel Gifford, Rich, 53.03; 5. Russell Walker, Milford, 53.56; 6. Trevor Wolfley, Panguitch, 54.09; 7. Lucas Hatch, Monticello, 54.15; 8. Jordan Lucio, Manila, 54.50.

800 meters — 1. Barlow Pace, Wayne, 2:05.69; 2. Bryson Barnes, Milford, 2:05.78; 3. Aiden Dorf, Telos, 2:06.45; 4. Adam Bunker, Monticello, 2:08.30; 5. Landen Hardy, Pinnacle, 2:08.65; 6. Trevor Wolfley, Panguitch, 2:08.88; 7. Daniel Gifford, Rich, 2:08.90; 8. James Jeffs, Water Canyon, 2:10.91.

1,600 meters — 1. Adam Bunker, Monticello, 4:38.05; 2. Aiden Dorf, Telos, 4:47.45; 3. Alan Pettit, Monticello, 4:50.28; 4. Porter Schoppe, Panguitch, 4:51.42; 5. Easton Syrett, Bryce Valley; 6. Curtis Evans, Tintic, 4:55.12; 7. Hyrum Johnson, Monticello, 4:56.05; 8. James Jeffs, Water Canyon, 4:57.22.

3,200 meters — 1. Adam Bunker, Monticello, 9:56.99; 2. Porter Schoppe, Panguitch, 10:33.22; 3. Hyrum Johnson, Monticello, 10:39.21; 4. Drew Moldenhauer, Rich, 10:47.10; 5. Alan Pettit, Monticello, 10:47.47; 6. Cory Bunker, Monticello, 10:48.12; 7. Luke Reeder, Panguitch, 10:51.54; 8. Hagen Miller, Panguitch, 11:04.35.

110 hurdles — 1. Kanyon Lamb, Panguitch, 15.56; 2. Colton Pomerinke, Milford, 16.64; 3. Logan Stevens, Wayne, 16.93; 4. Jevin Savage, Panguitch, 17.94; 5. Bosten Englestead, Panguitch, 18.11; 6. Stran Beeler, Wayne, 18.79; 7. Mitchell Wagner, Tabiona, 19.23; 8. Hayden Wright, Milford, 21.03.

300 hurdles — 1. Kanyon Lamb, Panguitch, 40.94; 2. Colton Pomerinke, Milford, 41.07; 3. Logan Stevens, Wayne, 43.55; 4. Stran Beeler, Wayne, 44.47; 5. Gaige Hardy, Milford, 44.64; 6. Bosten Englestead, Panguitch, 45.28; 7. Jevin Savage, Panguitch, 45.61; 8. Mitchell Wagner, Tabiona, 47.03.

4x100 relay — 1. Monticello, 44.47; 2. Milford, 45.86; 3. Wayne, 47.32; 4. Tintic, 48.47; 5. Panguitch, 48.63; 6. Rich, 48.69.

4x400 relay — 1. Milford, 3:39.15; 2. Monticello, 3:43.71; 3. Wayne, 3:46.24; 4. Panguitch, 3:49.73; 5. Valley, 4:03.14; 6. Rich, 4:17.10; 7. Tintic, 4:20.47; 8. Tabiona, 4:24.18.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Milford, 3:47; 2. Wayne, 3:49.10; 3. Bryce Valley, 3:52.69; 4. Monticello, 3:54.95; 5. Panguitch, 4:03.56; 6. Rich, 4:03.72; 7. Tintic, 4:12.10; 8. Valley, 4:19.17.

High jump — 1. Kinnen Clark, Rich, 6’04; 2. Adam Bunker, Monticello, 6’02; 3. Braxten Petersen, Tintic, 6’00; 4. Weston Nebeker, Monticello, 6’00; 5. Benjamin Cooke, Water Canyon, 5’10; 6. Colton Pomerinke, Milford, 5’10; 7. James Jeffs, Water Canyon, 5’08; 8. Paxton Henrie, Milford, 5’06.

Long jump — 1. Kinnen Clark, 21’05.00; 2. Wyatt Vanorden, Wayne, 21’00.25; 3. Austyn Brinkerhoff, Bryce Valley, 20’02.25; 4. Braxten Petersen, Tintic, 19’06.25; 5. Andy Weaver, Tabiona, 19’04.75; 6. Jake Hardy, Milford, 19’02.25; 7. Orlando Martinez, Mount Vernon, 18’10.75; 8. Jordan Lucio, Manila, 18’10.50.

Discus — 1. Bryson Marshall, Panguitch, 133’11; 2. Trae Williamson, Milford, 131’05.25; 3. Jaren Frandsen, Panguitch, 126’00.50; 4. Gage Wilcox, Monticello, 119’02.75; 5. Gage Riley, Tabiona, 117’07; 6. Jace Eyre, Panguitch, 109’09.25; 7. Jacob Whitney, Tintic, 109’07; 8. Porter Weston, Rich, 106’02.75.

Shot put — 1. Trae Williamson, Milford, 48’02.00; 2. Jace Eyre, Panguitch, 42’10.25; 3. Bryson Marshall, Panguitch, 41’09.25; 4. Riley Pearson, Piute, 41’03.25; 5. Jacob Whitney, Tintic, 38’04.75; 6. Gage Wilcox, Monticello, 38’03.50; 7. Kaleo Atene, Monument Valley, 37’07.50; 8. Aaron Smith, Rich, 37’04.50.

Javelin — 1. Bryson Marshall, Panguitch, 163’03.75; 2. Easton Syrett, Bryce Valley, 161’05; 3. Trae Williamson, Milford, 151’08.50; 4. Andy Weaver, Tabiona, 145’10.50; 5. Dallen Torgersen, Panguitch, 140’01; 6. Jaren Frandsen, Panguitch, 139’06.75; 7. Jace Eyre, Panguitch, 136’08.25; 8. Tanner Kennedy, Piute, 129’04.

Class 1A Girls

Team scores

1. Panguitch, 172; 2. Milford, 105; 3. Piute, 74; 4. Tabiona, 44; 5. Wendover, 38; 6. Rich, 37; 7. Monticello, 31.5; 8. Wayne, 29.

Individual results:

100 meters — 1. Mickell Morgan, Piute, 13.50; 2. Jennasea Allred, Tabiona, 13.54; 3. Morgan Platt, Bryce Valley, 13.64; 4. Madysen Griffiths, Milford, 13.70; 5. Presley Lewis, Monticello, 13.71; 6. Vanessa Delgado, Piute, 13.77; 7. Marie Brown, Tintic, 13.77; Jaycee Rose, Milford, 13.80.

200 meters — 1. Kapri Orton, Panguitch, 27.93; 2. Marie Brown, Tintic, 28.06; 3. Emily Morgan, Piute, 28.38; 4. Kierra Groll, Rich, 28.48; 5. Alana Henderson, Wendover, 28.56; 6. Madysen Griffiths, Milford, 28.67; 7. Jaycee Rose, Milford, 28.67; 8. Sharica Lefler, Tabiona, 29.22.

400 meters — 1. Emily Morgan, Piute, 1:01.76; 2. Vanessa Delgado, Piute, 1:02.07; 3. Alana Henderson, Wendover, 1:02.34; 4. Taylor Alger, Milford, 1:02.53; 5. Mickell Morgan, Piute, 1:03.41; 6. Tana Frandsen, Panguitch, 1:03.64; 7. Krista Holm, Water Canyon, 1:05.17; 8. Aspen Collett, Manila, 1:05.24.

800 meters — 1. Taylia Norris, Panguitch, 2:23.58; 2. Kinley Spaulding, Milford, 2:25.46; 3. Krista Holm, Water Canyon, 2:33.10; 4. Jordan Bennett, Panguitch, 2:34.71; 5. Lauren Thomson, Rich, 2:35.71; 6. Aliza Woolsey, Milford, 2:36.58; 7. Kaeley Taylor, Pinnacle, 2:37.50; 8. Madison Freestone, Monticello, 2:42.98.

1,600 meters — 1. Taylia Norris, Panguitch, 5:22.94; 2. Kinley Spaulding, Milford, 5:33.74; 3. Jordan Bennett, Panguitch, 5:45.34; 4. Lauren Thomson, Rich, 5:51.30; 5. Akaydeh Livingston, Milford, 5:53.59; 6. Madison Freestone, Monticello, 5:56.68; 7. Yanely Duenas, Wendover, 6:04.74; 8. Felicity Williams, Wayne, 6:11.31.

3,200 meters — 1. Taylia Norris, Panguitch, 11:54.37; 2. Kinley Spaulding, Milford, 12:04.50; 3. Akaydeh Livingston, Milford, 12:46.81; 4. Yanely Duenas, Wendover, 12:54.33; 5. Jordan Bennett, Panguitch, 13:01.60; 6. Madison Freestone, Monticello, 13:11.77; 7. Jackie Leifson, Rich, 13:14.98; 8. Felicity Williams, Wayne, 13:22.80.

100 hurdles — 1. Kapri Orton, Panguitch, 16.10; 2. Brynnli Nelson, Wayne, 16.97; 3. Hallie Palmer, Panguitch, 17.79; 4. Joesi Rowley, Milford, 18.11; 5. Janica Carver, Rich, 18.12; 6. Aspen Collett, Manila, 18.23; 7. Ivy Erickson, Piute, 18.34; 8. Aliza Woolsey, Milford, 18.35.

300 hurdles — 1. Kapri Orton, Panguitch, 48.22; 2. Hallie Palmer, Panguitch, 50.66; 3. Makayla Sheeran, Monticello, 51.57; 4. Aspen Collett, Manila, 52.11; 5. Aliza Woolsey, Milford, 52.25; 6. Joesi Rowley, Milford, 53.01; 7. Kinley Spaulding, Milford, 53.53; 8. Lexi Griffin, Panguitch, 54.20.

4x100 relay — 1. Piute, 52.22; 2. Tabiona, 53.56; 3. Wendover, 53.85; 4. Monticello, 54.24; 5. Panguitch, 54.51; 6. Tintic, 55.60; 7. Rich, 57.22; 8. Pinnacle, 58.46.

4x400 relay — 1. Delta, 4:05.21; 2. Juab, 4:08.33; 3. Carbon, 4:10.14; 4. Judge, 4:10.36; 5. Richfield, 4:17.25; 6. Manti, 4:17.36; 7. Morgan, 4:20.32; 8. Grand, 4:22.61.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Panguitch, 4:29.02; 2. Rich, 4;42.70; 3. Wendover, 4:44.42; 4. Milford, 4:46.83; 5. Monticello, 4:54.51; 6. Wayne, 5:05.02; 7. Tintic, 5:20.75.

High jump — 1. Kapri Orton, Panguitch, 5’06; 2. Jennasea Allred, Tabiona, 5’01; 3. Elena Yee, Milford, 4’09; 4. Tana Frandsen, Panguitch, 4’09; 5 (tie). Paige Harris, Valley; Aspen Collett, Manila, 4’09; 7. Hannah Williams, Wayne, 4’09; 8 (tie). Naomi Mantz, Monticello; Savannah Petersen, Tintic, 4’07.

Long jump — 1. Jennasea Allred, Tabiona, 15’10.50; 2. Brooklyn Syrett, Bryce Valley, 15’09.25; 3. Vanessa Delgado, Piute, 15’07; 4. Kasidie Thomas, Tabiona, 15’06.60; 5. Morgan Platt, Bryce Valley, 15’00.75; 6. Brynnli Nelson, Wayne, 14’09.25; 7. Jordyn Kennedy, Piute, 14’06.75; 8. Hannah William, Wayne, 14’01.25.

Discus — 1. Abbey Blevins, Panguitch, 95’09.50; 2. Kiesa Miller, Panguitch, 95’09.50; 3. Hannah Leiataua, Monticello, 94’05; 4. Diana Solano, Wendover, 91’11; 5. Aspen Stewart, Tabiona, 90’07.50; 6. Taylor McKinnon, Rich, 90’05.75; 7. Kambree Fullmer, Panguitch, 87’07.25; 8. Adriana Delgadillo, Wendover, 86’00.25.

Shot put — 1. Madysen Griffiths, Milford, 33’08; 2. Breanna Bitsinnie, Navajo Mountain, 33’03.50; 3. Bobbie Griffin, Escalante, 32’11; 4. Kambree Fullmer, Panguitch, 32’03; 5. Kimzi Sawyer, Manila, 31’05.25; 6. Emri Roberts, Piute, 30’11.25; 7. Aspen Stewart, Tabiona, 30’10.75; 8. Adriana Delgadillo, Wendover, 30’09.

Javelin — 1. Brynnli Nelson, Wayne, 116’04.75; 2. Mataya Barney, Panguitch, 110’08.25; 3. Elena Yee, Milford, 98’04.25; 4. Kiesa Miller, Panguitch, 97’05.25; 5. Kimzi Sawyer, Manila, 96’02.25; 6. Brittney Henrie, Panguitch, 89’10.75; 7. Jacelin Hardy, Milford, 89’10; 8. Miranda Johnson, Green River, 88’00.