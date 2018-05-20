Coming off a home win last week, the Claret and Cobalt traveled to Philadelphia for a Saturday evening match. With RSL still looking for its first three points on the road this season, the visiting team got a great 10th-minute shot from Brooks Lennon, but Union goalkeeper Andre Blake deflected it. From that point on, it was all Union. Goals scored by the Union happened in the 21st, 34th, 74th and 81st minute, and Real could only counter with a 65th-minute goal by Damir Kreilach. The 4-1 victory by Philadelphia was the most goals scored in one match by the Union this season.

Nick Rimando (6) — The only MLS goalkeeper with 200 wins had six saves on the evening. The Union ran the back line ragged all night, but Rimando mis-timed Keegan Rosenberry's strike in the 81st minute, resulting in the Union's fourth goal of the night.

Pablo Ruiz (4) — In the 21st minute, Ruiz got caught ball watching and allowed Marcus Epps to pounce on an easy cross. In the 34th minute, Ruiz was too far up field and left his defenders out to dry. A yellow card in the 87th minute epitomized his evening.

Marcelo Silva (5.5) — It was great to have Silva back in the lineup. He definitely was rusty, but hopefully his presence in the back will invigorate the defensive third in matches to come.

Justen Glad (5.5) — The staple of the defensive back field has talent. His leadership will come, but it will take time. Not enough marking up and too much miscommunication by Glad and the other backfield crew was RSL's demise.

Adam Henley (4.5) — Henley struggled so much in his match that coach Mike Petke pulled him at halftime. There were countless opportunities, as the Union seemed to get by Henley at will.

Damir Kreilach (7.5) — One of the few bright spots on the evening was Kreilach. He scored RSL's only goal, off of a great ball by Sebastian Saucedo. With the attacking third struggling to score on the road, maybe Kreilach can find some consistency.

Albert Rusnák (6.5) — Rusnák was his normal, creative self on the pitch, but it was curious that he did not take a shot. He usually has been reliable to distribute and strike.

Kyle Beckerman (6) — Beckerman and the midfield lost the ball possession battle. Even though the separation was only 53/47, those extra possessions were ones that the Union capitalized on.

Brooks Lennon (6.5) — Lennon's 10th-minute strike was a beauty, and confirms that Lennon needs to stay forward instead of in the defensive third. Even though he did not score, he was the best attacking third player hands down.

Corey Baird (5.5) — Baird struggled to find his footing against the Union. He took three shots, but none found the back of the net. Not playing next to Joao Plata, who was injured, may have had something to do with it.

Jefferson Savarino (6) — Savarino has games like this, where he disappears, and others where he makes his mark. We all have to remember that he is only 21 years old.

Substitutes:

Sebastian Saucedo (7) — Saucedo subbed in for Adam Henley in the 46th minute. The impact Saucedo had on the pitch was easy to see. His 65th-minute assist on Kreilach's goal was a beauty, and Saucedo had four shot attempts. It will be hard for Petke to not play him more.

Nick Besler (5.5) — In the 76th minute, Besler entered the match for Silva. Besler played the last 14 minutes with energy and drive, even though Real allowed another goal.

Shane Reinhard is a graduate of Weber State University and a teacher and coach at St. Joseph Catholic High School in Ogden, Utah. Email: [email protected]. Follow on Twitter @hoopsters12.