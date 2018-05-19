SALT LAKE CITY — Thanks to another great performance by Mac Williamson, the Sacramento River Cats defeated the Salt Lake Bees 11-7 on Pack the Park Pink Night on Saturday night at Smith’s Ballpark. Williamson was 2-for-4 on the night, and his three-run home run and RBI double were key in the victory.

Williamson hit the 3-run shot in the top of the fourth inning to give the River Cats a 6-2 lead. Salt Lake would battle back with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, and Wade Wass’s solo homer knotted the ballgame at six. From there, it was all River Cats, as Sacramento scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take control of the contest.

First Triple-A hit for Wade Wass is an oppo homer!

— Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) May 20, 2018

PACK THE PARK PINK: The Salt Lake Bees held their 12th annual Pack the Park Pink night to raise funds to fight cancer. Bees players wore special pink jerseys, and, instead of their own names on the back of the jersey, they wore names of people that were affected by cancer. The Bees had a moment of silence for those who died due to cancer, and the Huntsman Cancer Institute sold pink T-shirts on the concourse, with all proceeds going to fund cancer research. At the end of the night, the Salt Lake Bees announced that they had raised $26,523 for the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

“It’s a moment of levity. This disease, cancer, it touches everybody in some way, whether it’s directly with a family member, or a close friend, or a friend of a friend. I’m sure every single one of these guys had some emotion involved in this ballgame. Obviously, we wanted to pull out the W, but to possibly give these people a little glimmer of life and remembering their loved ones or the ones that are still fighting … I can’t put words to it,” Bees manager Keith Johnson said.

WADE’S DEBUT: On Saturday, catcher Wade Wass was called up to triple-A for the first time after Juan Graterol was placed on the seven-day disabled list. Wass’s professional baseball career started in 2014 and 2018 marked the first call-up to the Pacific Coast League. With double-A Mobile this season, Wass appeared in 13 games, hitting .184 with four RBIs. After starting Saturday night’s game 0-for-2, Wass hit an opposite-field home run to right field in the bottom of the fifth for his first PCL hit. The solo shot tied the game at six.

“We hate to see injuries, but he came up here and got his feet wet, first night, got in the lineup and was able to hit a ball out of the ballpark and get us in the game. It’s going to be a long season, but the first hit being a triple-A homer, I’m sure that’s a memory that he’ll cherish forever,” Johnson said.

Record: 24-19

Next up: Sacramento RHP Jose Flores (1-2, 4.28 ERA) at Salt Lake RHP Jaime Barria (0-0, 2.92 ERA), Sunday, 1:05 p.m.