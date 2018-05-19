OREM — Standout pitching led the way for both Lone Peak and Riverton on Saturday, as both teams stayed alive in the 6A baseball tournament with wins over Cyprus and Weber, respectively.

Only two hits were allowed between the three pitchers who took the mound for the winning teams, with Lone Peak's Tom Bateman and Crew Robinson combining for a no-hitter. Bateman pitched the first four and added a double, while Robinson pitched the final three in a 12-0 win over the Pirates.

As for the Silverwolves, they received a complete game effort from Ryen Edwards, with the senior allowing just two hits and no walks, and striking out nine batters over his seven innings pitched.

According to Riverton coach Jay Applegate, what Edwards did in the win is typical.

"He's been good for us all year, and we just know he's going to get it done just about every time," Applegate said. "He's just really good, and he just had his good stuff going tonight."

Edwards also contributed from the plate, helping stage a 2-spot in the bottom of the fifth inning with a single, and was then brought home courtesy of a two-run single off the bat of Parker Applegate.

"He's contributed big for us all year," Jay Applegate said of Edwards. "But he's not just a great player, but he's also a great person off the field. He's a great young man, and we're certainly lucky to have him."

Leading off the scoring for Riverton was Dylan Sanchez with an RBI single in the third inning for an early 1-0 lead. Altogether the Silverwolves didn't account for any exta base hits, but strung along enough singles in key situations to win comfortably, considering how dominant Edwards proved from the mound.

"You have to give credit to Weber's pitchers. They threw strikes and pounded the zone," Jay Applegate said. "They caused some problems for us, but fortunately we were able to do just enough to get some runs and come out of here with a win.

With the win, Riverton advances in the one-loss bracket and will next take on Lone Peak on Monday. Due to Edwards's complete game, the rest of the pitching staff will enter the game relatively fresh, which can prove big in tournament play, and particularly so when you're trying to survive in the one-loss bracket.

"It's big. No question. You need fresh pitchers, and we should have guys well-rested to take on a very good Lone Peak team," Jay Applegate said.