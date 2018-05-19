Pacific scored in the ninth to hold off the BYU baseball team, 6-5, on Senior Day at Miller Park in the final game for both teams.

The Cougars (22-28, 11-16 WCC) were outhit, 11-8, on the day and tallied three errors as the Tigers (22-29, 11-16 WCC) managed to stay on top throughout the game and take the series, 2-1.

Pacific didn’t take long to get on the board as two throwing errors sent a runner across home plate for a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Daniel Schneemann answered with a solo home run to center field to even the game at 1-all after one inning.

In the second, a single to right field and another throwing error was followed by a double to left field to score both runners and increase the Tigers’ lead to 3-1.

Brennon Anderson led off the third inning with a base hit to left field, and with one out, Brock Hale walked. A passed ball advanced Anderson and Hale before a single to left field by Keaton Kringlen sent both runners home to tie the game at 3-3.

Pacific responded in the fourth and sixth innings with two runs off singles to right field and shortstop, respectively, to take back the lead, 5-3.

Kringlen tallied his second hit of the game in the sixth when he doubled up the middle. David Clawson followed with a double of his own down the right field line to send Kringlen home for the fourth run of the game, but BYU still trailed 5-4.

Defensively, Casey Jacobsen, Anderson and Nate Favero combined for a double play to keep the Tigers from scoring in the seventh inning.

Favero led off the eighth with a single up the middle and advanced to second off a sacrifice bunt by Kringlen. A wild pitch walked Mitch McIntyre and Favero scooted home to once again tie the game at 5-all.

A double to right-center field sent a runner home to give Pacific a 6-5 advantage and ultimately the win over the Cougars.

BYU honored five seniors in the final game of the season: Anderson, Favero, Kendall Motes, Rhett Parkinson and Hayden Rogers.