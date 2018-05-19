PROVO — Grand’s boys track team had an ace in the hole at this weekend’s state meet — Brayden Schultz.

One of the stars of Grand’s baseball team, Schultz informed the track coaches before the season he wanted to try to help the track team too. They looked at the schedule and mapped out the Orem meet earlier this season as his chance to qualify for state.

In just his second track meet ever, Schultz was instrumental in leading Grand to the state title at BYU on Saturday. After getting on the podium in the long jump and shot put on Friday, Schultz won the high jump by clearing 6’06 on Saturday and then anchored Grand’s second-place finish in the 4x100 relay.

In total, he racked up 20 individual points and eight team points for Grand, which claimed the 3A state championship with 115.5 points.

“I wanted to do it my whole life, but I never had a chance until this year,” said Schultz. “Everyone here is so nice and supportive. Everybody, even the people you’re going against, are cheering you on and offering you pointers.

Schultz said the environment is different than the competitive nature of baseball.

Delta’s boys finished second with 87 points as Dallin Draper swept the sprints, followed by Morgan in third with 79.

Draper wanted so badly to end his career with the 100-meter state record. He ultimately came up short by 0.06, but he was thrilled with the way he ended his terrific high school season.

He won the 100, 200 and 400 meters at Saturday’s 3A state championship, and finished with the best time in Utah in all three events.

Draper won the 100 with a 10.53, the same time he ran at the BYU Invitational two weeks ago. In his qualifying heat he ran a 10.56.

“I’m super happy I’m staying consistent with my times. Obviously, I would’ve liked to break the 10.47 state record, but I’m happy I was able to finish the season healthy and win another state title,” said Draper.

He won the 400 with season-best time of 47.04, and then won the 200 in 21.29. Two weeks ago he set the overall state record in the 200 when he ran a blistering 21.12.

Grand sprinter Eli Hazlett had a great meet for the champs, getting on the podium in all three events. In fact, his 400 meter time of 48.13 is the fifth-best time in Utah all season, but it was over a second slower than Draper’s mark.

Richfield’s Hayden Harward had a great meet in sweeping the three distance events.

On the girls' side, Juab was the favorite coming in and that outcome was never in doubt.

Ronnie Walker led the way winning both the 100 and 200 meters as Juab claimed its first state championship since 1998 by finishing with 107.6 points.

“Our coach told us, we’ve been training for it all season, and if we just went out there and did what we know we can, do we’ll get it,” said Walker.

Delta finished second with 89.5 points, followed by Grand in the third with 52.1 points.

Union’s Kennedy Powell was the only other double winner on the girls' side as she won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Class 3A Boys

Team scores

1. Grand, 115.5; 2. Delta, 87; 3. Morgan, 79; 4. Richfield, 55; 5. Juab, 47.5; 6. Manti, 43; 7. Grantsville, 42.3; 8. Carbon, 39.

Individual results:

100 meters — 1. Dallin Draper, Delta, 10.53; 2. Braiden Ivie, Emery, 10.92; 3. Parker Hightower, North Sanpete, 11.14; 4. Jonathan Wellman, Maeser Prep, 11.22; 5. Eli Hazlett, Grand, 11.28; 6. Jakob Lenthe, Morgan, 11.38; 7. Chris Payne, Morgan, 11.44; 8. Ethan Vess, San Juan, 11.52.

200 meters — 1. Dallin Draper, Delta, 21.29; 2. Braiden Ivie, Emery, 21.86; 3. Parker Hightower, North Sanpete, 22.44; 4. Eli Hazlett, Grand, 22.94; 5. Stacy Randall, Grand, 23.11; 6. Chris Payne, Morgan, 23.32; 7. Jakob Lenthe, Morgan, 23.34; 8. Karson Parish, North Sanpete, 23.35.

400 meters — 1. Dallin Draper, Delta, 47.04; 2. Eli Hazlett, Grand, 48.13; 3. Kade Jensen, Richfield, 48.93; 4. Jaylen Reary, Union, 49.78; 5. Jonathan Wellman, Maeser Prep, 49.93; 6. Riley Searle, Manti, 50.02; 7. Jonathan Monsen, Richfield, 50.54; 8. Carter Fausett, Carbon, 51.91.

800 meters — 1. Hayden Harward, Richfield, 1:57.13; 2. Riley Searle, Manti, 1:57.83; 3. Porter Whitworth, Grantsville, 1:58.53; 4. Kaleb Bowles, Morgan, 1:59.37; 5. Evan Allred, Maeser Prep, 2:00.27; 6. Jonathan Monsen, Richfield, 2:00.27; 7. Ty Funk, Emery, 2:01.27; 8. Dax Brough, Delta, 2:02.91.

1,600 meters — 1. Hayden Harward, Richfield, 4:19.08; 2. Ryan Lewis, Grand, 4:28.00; 3. Porter Whitworth, Grantsville, 4:28.70; 4. Evan Allred, Maeser Prep, 4:30.54; 5. Carson Wilkins, Morgan, 4:30.55; 6. Jordan Cheney, Manti, 4:31.19; 7. Evan Ellison, Grand, 4:31.59; 8. Kaleb Bowles, Morgan, 4:44.73.

3,200 meters — 1. Hayden Harward, Richfield, 9:52.22; 2. Porter Whitworth, Grantsville, 9:54.66; 3. Ryan Lewis, Grand, 9:57.07; 4. Jordan Cheney, Manti, 10:00.38; 5. Carson Wilkins, Morgan, 10:05.13; 6. Evan Ellison, Grand, 10:11.47; 7. Sanford Porter, Morgan, 10:17.48; 8. Malachi Ricks, Grand, 10:21.12.

110 hurdles — 1. Macray Stevens, Juab, 15.781; 2. Logan Davis, South Summit, 15.783; 3. Trevor Robinson, Manti, 16.14; 4. Ruben Villalpando, Grand, 16.15; 5. Jaymen Brough, Delta, 16.28; 6. Mason Faimalo, Emery, 16.37; 7. Carson Frame, Carbon, 16.55; 8. Ryan Devries, Morgan.

300 hurdles — 1. Derek Hillam, Carbon, 39.64; 2. Macray Stevens, Juab, 39.81; 3. Connor Guerrero, Grand, 40.18; 4. Jaymen Brough, Delta, 40.45; 5. Logan Davis, South Summit, 41.33; 6. Ryan Devries, Morgan, 41.39; 7. Trey Brough, Delta, 41.91; 8. Dakota Johnson, Grand, 42.20.

4x100 relay — 1. Morgan, 43.36; 2. Grand, 44.24; 3. San Juan, 44.40; 4. North Sanpete, 44.47; 5. Carbon, 44.57; 6. Richfield, 45.27. 7. South Summit, 45.95; 8. Union, 46.53.

4x400 relay — 1. Richfield, 3:27.48; 2. Grand, 3:30.40; 3. Carbon, 3:31.08; 4. Delta, 3:32.50; 5. Morgan, 3:33.52; 6. Manti, 3:34.37; 7. Juab, 3:34.98; 8. North Sanpete, 3:35.27.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Manti, 3:36.55; 2. Grand, 3:39.26; 3. Maeser Prep, 3:40.45; 4. Morgan, 3:41.61; 5. Delta, 3:44.62; 6. Union, 3:44.86; 7. Grantsville, 3:46.68; 8. North Sanpete, 3:47.66.

High jump — 1. Brayden Schultz, Grand, 6’06; 2. Jaymen Brough, Delta, 6’02; 3. Trey Brough, Delta, 6’02; 4 (tie). Jayden Dowd, Grand; Parley Kay, Juab, 6’00; 6. Britton Smith, Delta, 6’00; 7. Teddy Park, Grand, 5’10; 8 (tie). Gabe Riser, Union; Mason Faimalo, Emery; Jeffrey Yadon, Grantsville, 5’10.

Long jump — 1. Derek Hillam, Carbon, 21’05.50; 2. Fredrick Okongo, Judge, 20’06; 3. Brayden Schultz, Grand, 20’04; 4. Trey Brough, Delta, 20’02.25; 5. Carson Frame, Carbon, 20’01; 6. Chase Birchell, Union, 19’11; 7. Carter Fausett, Carbon, 19’09.75; 8. Nolan Ramirez, Grand, 19’05.

Discus — 1. Dillon Petty, Morgan, 147’03.75; 2. Chase Fowles, Delta, 137’09.50; 3. Connor Ware, Grantsville, 135’00.50; 4. Brody Barson, Manti, 130’00.75; 5. Kaiden Owen, Union, 124’09.75; 6. Jarom Shumway, Grand, 124’08; 7. Ty Durbin, Juab, 119’02; 8. Weston Stegelmeier, Morgan, 112’11.

Shot put — 1. Connor Ware, Grantsville, 49’09.75; 2. Dillon Petty, Morgan, 49’05.25; 3. Chase Fowles, Delta, 46’07; 4. Reese Darrington, Juab, 45’02.50; 5. Brayden Schultz, Grand, 44’07; 6. Drake Hoffman, Emery, 44’06.25; 7. Jarom Shumway, Grand, 44’02; 8. Cayden Acord, Richfield, 42’00.25.

Javelin — 1. Bremmer Bennett, Morgan, 171’11; 2. Parley Kay, Juab, 164’00.50; 3. Dakota Johnson, Grand, 160’08.25; 4. Jackson Rowley, Juab, 156’05.25; 5. Connor Ware, Grantsville, 156’02.75; 6. Bradley Brindley, Juab, 155’07; 7. Keldan Guymon, Emery, 152’00.50; 8. Jay Carrigan, Morgan, 149’08.75.

Class 3A Girls

Team scores

1. Juab, 107.6; 2. Delta, 89.5; 3. Grand, 52.1; 4. Morgan, 52; 5. Richfield, 51; 6. Judge, 50.6; 7. Union, 48; 8. Carbon, 42.

Individual results:

100 meters — 1. Ronnie Walker, Juab, 12.53; 2. Isabelle Hightower, North Sanpete, 12.62; 3. Kaya Heideman, Judge, 12.83; 4. Dani Nielson, Delta, 12.96; 5. Passion Reitz, Richfield, 13.01; 6. Jordyn Nielson, Delta, 13.09; 7. Danielle Hunsaker, Grantsville, 13.27; 8. Capri Jones, Morgan, 13.37.

200 meters — 1. Ronnie Walker, Juab, 25.87; 2. Kaya Heideman, Judge, 26.16; 3. Dani Nielson, Delta, 26.35; 4. Passion Reitz, Richfield, 26.51; 5. Danielle Hunsaker, Grantsville, 26.52; 6. Jordyn Nielson, Delta, 26.88; 7. Shannon Baker, Carbon, 27.00; 8. Jenessa Jimoh, Judge, 27.35.

400 meters — 1. Passion Reitz, Richfield, 59.38; 2. Bayli Heap, Juab, 59.51; 3. Shannon Baker, Carbon, 59.89; 4. Madi Tartaro, Judge, 1:00.34; 5. Linzy Flinders, North Sanpete, 1:00.54; 6. Sade Miller, Union, 1:00.95; 7. Kaylie Jenson, South Sevier, 1:01.03; 8. Auburn Jackman, Grand, 1:01.33.

800 meters — 1. Madeline Norris, Maeser Prep, 2:17.08; 2. Kennedy Powell, Union, 2:18.57; 3. Makenna Blanc, Carbon, 2:22.64; 4. Madison Norris, Manti, 2:24.20; 5. Madi Tartaro, Judge, 2:25.88; 6. Jamie Holt, Richfield, 2:26.22; 7. Kylah Ricks, Grand, 2:26.89; 8. Sabrina Allen, Grantsville, 2:28.08.

1,600 meters — 1. Kennedy Powell, Union, 5:15.57; 2. Kylah Ricks, Grand, 5;23.97; 3. Regan Hanson, Carbon, 5:26.82; 4. Sabrina Allen, Grantsville, 5:27.00; 5. Madeline Norris, Maeser Prep, 5:29.09; 6. Jessica Anderson, Grand, 5;35.05; 7. Sidney Snow, Union, 5:35.42; 8. Annalyce Rudd, Morgan, 5:39.48.

3,200 meters — 1. Kennedy Powell, Union, 11:11.44; 2. Kylah Ricks, Grand, 11:37.91; 3. Regan Hanson, Carbon, 11:43.65; 4. Sabrina Allen, Grantsville, 11:49.94; 5. Anika Scherer, Grand, 11:54.55; 6. Jessica Walker, San Juan, 11:59.28; 7. Maura Williams, Juab, 12:10.98; 8. Allison Ryan, Judge, 12:13.42.

100 hurdles — 1. Stephanie Tervort, ALA, 15.32; 2. Abbie Cox, Morgan, 15.83; 3. Savannah Nielson, Delta, 15.87; 4. Natalie Tolbert, Juab, 16.40; 5. Melissa Crane, Richfield, 16.62; 6. Bridgette Christensen, Delta, 16.83; 7. Rachel Barton, San Juan, 16.84; 8. Sophia Overfelt, Judge, 16.92.

300 hurdles — 1. Adi Nielson, Delta, 45.90; 2. Krista Nielson, Juab, 47.73; 3. Natalie Tolbert, Juab, 47.95; 4. Savannah Nielson, Delta, 47.98; 5. Melissa Crane, Richfield, 48.87; 6. Shae Nielson, San Juan, 49.30; 7. Abbie Cox, Morgan, 49.63; 8. Mackenzie Jones, South Sevier, 50.01.

4x100 relay — 1. Delta, 49.75; 2. Juab, 50.71; 3. Morgan, 50.92; 4. Union, 51.11; 5. Carbon, 52.10; 6. Richfield, 52.60; 7. San Juan, 52.65; 8. North Sanpete, 53.00.

4x400 relay — 1. Delta, 4:05.21; 2. Juab, 4:08.33; 3. Carbon, 4:10.14; 4. Judge, 4:10.36; 5. Richfield, 4:17.25; 6. Manti, 4:17.25; 6. Manti, 4:17.36; 7. Morgan, 4:20.32; 8. Grand, 4:22.61.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Beaver, 4:26.65; 2. Millard, 4:30.59; 3. Wasatch Academy, 4:31.44; 4. Duchesne, 4:34.32; 5. North Sevier, 4:38.38; 6. Rowland Hall, 4:41.01; 7. Kanab, 4:41.02; 8. Parowan, 4:43.91.

High jump — 1. Mackenzie Jones, South Sevier, 5’01; 2 (tie). Rhiannon West, Juab; Lillian Reese, Juab, 5’01; 4. Emma Christensen, Carbon, 4’11; 5 (tie). Kiysa Gorley, Delta; Annabelle Garrett, Grand, 4’11; 7 (tie). McKayla Murchison, Judge; Ellie Wilson, Grantsville; Morgan Lewis, Grand; Brooklynn Hunter, Juab; Tayden Nielson, Emery, 4’09.

Long jump — 1. Logan Duran, Morgan, 17’03.75; 2. Ronnie Walker, Juab, 16’06.75; 3. Ashlee Nielson, Delta, 16’05.25; 4. Sophia Overfelt, Judge, 16’01.25; 5. Ashlee Edwards, Grantsville, 16’01.00; 6. Danielle Hunsaker, Grantsville, 16’00.25; 7. Emilia Anderson, Juab, 16’00.25; 8. Willow Kay, Juab, 15’09.

Discus — 1. Katie Giddings, San Juan, 109’01.50; 2. Veda Gritts, Grand, 108’08; 3. Marcie Stapley, Morgan, 108’05.50; 4. Suzanna Stegelmeier, Morgan, 97’08.50; 5. Brinley Henrie, Delta, 95’11.25; 6. McKenzie Cox, Emery, 95’08; 7. Paityn Callister, Delta, 95’04; 8. Shane Stroder, Grand, 94’00.25.

Shot put — 1. Marcie Stapley, Morgan, 40’01; 2. Veda Gritts, Grand, 37’04; 3. Emily Malouf, Judge, 34’11.25; 4. Jayla Weston, Emery, 34’03; 5. Payton Olsen, Richfield, 33’03.50; 6. Haylee Christensen, Delta, 31’10.25; 7. Kjerstin Birch, Manti, 31’10; 8. Suzanna Stegelmeier, Morgan, 31’09.

Javelin — 1. Asha Anderson, Delta, 118’10; 2. Abigail Woolsey, Richfield, 117’07.75; 3. Saige Cowan, Juab, 112’11; 4. Jade Garcia, Grantsville, 110’06.75; 5. Taya Darrington, Juab, 110’05.25; 6. Veda Gritts, Grand, 108’07.25; 7. Tatum Hyatt, Juab, 104’04.75; 8. Marianna Molinar, Carbon, 103’03.25.