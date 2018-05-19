PROVO — Two of the best 2A track athletes in state history ended their illustrious high school careers in impressive fashion Saturday on the same track where they’ll continue their college careers.

Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner and North Summit’s Sadie Sargent came up short in their ultimate goal of setting overall state records, but they ended the season with new PRs during the final day of the state meet at BYU.

Gardner won state titles in the long jump, 100 and 200 meters. Sargent won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters. The next time they compete on BYU’s track, they’ll be BYU teammates.

Sargent’s efforts helped lead North Summit to a third straight state championship, while Millard’s boys captured the school's first state championship since 1969.

Gardner was the star of the meet, no question. Her marks in the 100, 200 and long were the best in Utah all season, and she came agonizingly close to breaking two state records.

Her 100 time of 11.69 was 0.01 away from equaling the state record 11.68 set back in 2014.

“I’ve been wanting to get below 11.70 since sophomore year because that’s when I last PR'd. I kept getting hurt, so it feels good to finally get it at the end of my high school career. I was really focused,” said Gardner, who’s committed to BYU.

Later in the meet, she posted a 19’02.25 in the long jump, the second-best jump in the history of the state and just 2.5 inches shy of the all-time record set back in 2001.

In her final high school race, Gardner won the 200 with a time of 24.19. A year ago, she set the all-time state record with a 23.75.

Sargent’s last state championship didn’t begin how she wanted — in fact, far from it in Friday’s 1,600 meters.

“I’ll be honest, I was super bummed yesterday. I set a goal to break the all-time (record), and I didn’t even come close. I had to change my mindset for the 3,200 today, which I feel like I did. It was a good meet, I learned a lot,” said Sargent.

She regrouped to win the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:32.82, the fourth-best time in state history.

She’s just as ecstatic to claim another state title.

“When we walk out and they announce our name and we all go crazy, that’s the highlight of our season,” said Sargent, whose team rolled up 144 points.

North Sevier finished second with 81 points thanks in large part to Mayci Torgerson and Kenzie Mason. Torgerson won the 100 and 300 hurdles and high jump, while Mason won the shot put and javelin.

On the boys' side, Millard used its tremendous depth to finish with 115.5 points to claim its first state championship since 1969.

Turner Koyle was the lone individual winner for Millard as he won the 200 and 400 meters and finished second in the 100 meters.

“It’s unbelievable. We have a great team this year, we all worked hard, we all pushed each other in practice,” said Koyle.

Beaver finished second with 85 points as it was led by double winner Austin Carter, who won the shot put and discus. North Summit finished third with 31 points as Cody White led the Braves by winning all three distance events.

Kanab’s Matt Glover was a multi-event winner as well as he won the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Class 2A Boys

Team scores

1. Millard, 115.5; 2. Beaver, 85; 3. North Summit, 81; 4. Altamont, 74; 5. Kanab, 68; 6. Enterprise, 42; 7. Parowan, 35; 8. Layton Christian, 32.

Individual results:

100 meters — 1. Ron Esplin, Enterprise, 11.08; 2. Turner Koyle, Millard, 11.10; 3. Wyatt Houston, Kanab, 11.32; 4. Riley Ogden, North Sevier, 11.54; 5. Zach Hansen, Altamont, 11.60; 6. Cole Marshall, Beaver, 11.63; 7. Lane Benson, Altamont, 11.74; 8. Marshall Sellers, Rockwell, 12.03.

200 meters — 1. Turner Koyle, Millard, 22.73; 2. Zach Hansen, Altamont, 23.47; 3. Wyatt Houston, Kanab, 23.47; 4. Jaxon Wardle, Millard, 23.69; 5. Gabe Schoenman, Layton Christian, 23.88; 6. Skyler Staheli, Enterprise, 24.45; 7. David Salinas, Rockwell, 24.63.

400 meters — 1. Turner Koyle, Millard, 50.57; 2. Nathan Despain, Millard, 51.73; 2. Spencer Williams, Beaver, 53.05; 4. Gideon Gren, North Summit, 53.45; 5. David Salinas, Rockwell, 53.49; 6. Carson Belnap, Altamont, 53.62; 7. Jarom Johnson, Kanab, 54.31; 8. Hunter Carter, Beaver, 54.73.

800 meters — 1. Cody White, North Summit, 1:59.96; 2. Carson Belnap, Altamont, 2:03.01; 3. Spencer Williams, Beaver, 2:03.58; 4. Seth Brown, North Summit, 2:04.61; 5. Jayce Thompson, Millard, 2:05.28; 6. Morris Maxfield, Millard, 2:05.60; 7. Logan Bateman, Rowland Hall, 2:06.27; 8. Logan Phillips, Altamont, 2:07.02.

1,600 meters — 1. Cody White, North Summit, 4:32.25; 2. Seth Brown, North Summit, 4:43.42; 3. Carson Belnap, Altamont, 4:43.76; 4. Hunter Lorenz, Parowan, 4:46.52; 5. Shade Woodard, Millard, 4:46.54; 6. Logan Bateman, Rowland Hall, 4:47.03; 7. Carson Burian, Rowland Hall, 4:47.23; 8. Caysen Crum, Beaver, 4:48.32.

3,200 meters — 1. Cody White, North Summit, 10:06.04; 2. Carson Burian, Rowland Hall, 10:12.01; 3. Jaren Camp, Millard, 10:26.59; 4. Hunter Lorez, Parowan, 10:33.92; 5. Shade Woodard, Millard, 10:36.57; 6. Tayte Staples, North Summit, 10:38.94; 7. Ethan Clayburn, Duchesne, 10:48.64; 8. Dylan Bistline, Kanab, 10:54.73.

110 hurdles — 1. Matt Glover, Kanab, 16.71; 2. Kaden Gale, Parowan, 17.12; 3. Brock Ford, Duchesne, 17.25; 4. Kendall Jones, Enterprise, 17.83; 5. Wyatt Jessen, Altamont, 17.86; 6. William Chambers, Duchesne, 17.97; 7. Kaden Bleazard, Duchesne, 18.29; 8. Tilden Kesler, Millard, 18.47.

300 hurdles — 1. Matt Glover, Kanab, 42.22; 2. Tilden Kesler, Millard, 43.18; 3. Sam Marshal, Millard, 43.55; 4. Weston Zwahlen, North Summit, 43.78; 5. Dustin Bistline, Kanab, 44.42; 6. William Chambers, Duchesne, 45.27; 7. Ben Cottam, Wasatch Academy, 45.61; 8. Damian Garner, Rockwell, 46.61.

4x100 relay — 1. Millard, 44.93; 2. Enterprise, 45.45; 3. Layton Christian, 45.81; 4. North Sevier, 47.31; 5. Duchesne, 47.31; 6. Kanab, 47.65; 7. Gunnison, 47.90; 8. Draper APA, 48.25.

4x400 relay — 1. North Summit, 3:34.26; 2. Millard, 3:35.10; 3. Beaver, 3:41.90; 4. Altamont, 3:43.42; 5. Kanab, 3:44.44; 6. Rockwell, 3:45.76; 7. Enterprise, 3:46.18; 8. North Sevier, 3:49.50.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Millard, 3:47.97; 2. Kanab, 3:48.60; 3. North Summit, 3:53.04; 4. North Sevier, 3:57.99; 5. Altamont, 3:58.68; 6. Rockwell, 3:59.91; 7. APA, 4:00.91; 8. Enterprise, 4:03.15.

High jump — 1. Jay Gardner, Enterprise, 6’05; 2. Sam Orton, Kanab, 6’02; 3. Malcolm Smauldon, Layton Christian, 6’02; 4. Hunter Higgs, North Sevier, 6’02; 5. Gabe Schoenman, Layton Christian, 6’0; 6. (tie). Duncan Herbst, Millard; Kaden Gale, Parowan, 5’10; 8. Kaden Gale, Parowan, 5’10.

Long jump — 1. Cole Marshall, Beaver, 20’09.50; 2. Gabe Schoenman, Layton Christian, 20’03.75; 4. Jarom Johnson, Kanab, 19’09; 4. Hunter Higgs, North Sevier, 19’08.50; 5. Malcolm Smaulding, Layton Christian, 19’05.00; 6. Bryant Jimenez, Enterprise, 19’03; 7. Cannon Richins, North Summit, 19’02.75; 8. Sam Hatch, Draper APA, 19’02.25.

Discus — 1. Austin Carter, Beaver, 148’05; 2. Treyson Harris, Beaver, 129’00.75; 3. Daniel Horton, Parowan, 128’11.25; 4. Josh Wood, Beaver, 122’10.75; 5. Braedon Montgomery, Altamont, 106’11.50; 6. Zachary Svedin, Rockwell, 106’06; 7. Chikote Buckway, North Summit, 104’05.50; 8. Elijah Buckway, North Summit, 104’02.50.

Shot put — 1. Austin Carter, Beaver, 64’00; 2. Treyson Harris, Beaver, 42’10.25; 3. Porter Miller, Parowan, 41’04.75; 4. Shaw Coombs, Beaver, 40’03.00; 5. Braedon Montgomery, Altamont, 40’01.50; 6. Kayden Sorenson, Altamont, 37’08.00; 7. Chikote Buckway, North Summit, 37’02.50; 8. Zachary Svedin, Rockwell, 36’02.75.

Javelin — 1. Zach Hansen, Altamont, 153’10.50; 2. Wyatt Jessen, Altamont, 142’09.50; 3. Jaxon Wardle, Millard, 142’09.50; 4. Tyler Griffiths, Beaver, 142’04.75; 5. Daniel Horton, Parowan, 139’05.25; 6. Chikote Buckway, North Summit, 139’04.50; 7. Duncan Herbst, Millard, 136’09; 8. Josh Webb, Beaver, 131’06.

Class 2A Girls

Team scores

1. North Summit, 144; 2. North Sevier, 81; 3, Millard, 65.5; 4. Enterprise, 61; 5. Beaver, 48; 6. St. Joseph, 45; 7. Rowland Hall, 43.5; 8. Duchesne, 33.

Individual results:

100 meters — 1. Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, 11.69; 2. McKinley Gallyer, Altamont, 12.85; 3. Sislee Richins, North Summit, 12.90; 4. Carsyn Button, Kanab, 13.13; 5. Brooklyn Crum, Beaver, 13.39; 6. Alyssa Richins, North Summit, 13.43; 7. Bethany Nording, Kanab, 13.47; 8. Meghan Remund, Duchesne, 13.76.

200 meters — 1. Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, 24.19; 2. McKinley Gallyer, Altamont, 26.25; 3. Jade Wimmer, Gunnison, 26.34; 4. Sislee Richins, North Summit, 26.44; 5. Hadley Richins, North Summit, 27.20; 6. Brooklyn Crum, Beaver, 27.79; 7. Bethany Nording, Kanab, 28.21; 8. Tess Henry, Layton Christian, 28.87.

400 meters — 1. Jade Wimmer, Gunnison, 58.82; 2. Hadley Richins, North Summit, 59.64; 3. Hannah Lamon, North Summit, 1:00.26; 4. Katy Kelly, Millard, 1:00.42; 5. Alyssa Richins, North Summit, 1:00.71; 6. Kennedy Garfield, North Summit, 1:01.17; 7. Hayley Matthews, Layton Christian, 1:01.27; 8. Bethany Nording, Kanab, 1:02.83.

800 meters — 1. Sadie Sargent, North Summit, 2:14.63; 2. Tate Beasley, Rowland Hall, 2:21.70; 3. Samantha Williams, Beaver, 2:23.09; 4. Katy Kelly, Millard, 2:27.06; 5. Audrey Camp, Millard, 2:27.06; 6. Elizabeth Zwahlen, North Summit, 2:28.87; 7. Sheilah Cheruiyot, Wasatch Academy, 2:30.04; 8. Kamaile Wickel, Duchesne, 2:31.25.

1,600 meters — 1. Sadie Sargent, North Summit, 4:55.02; 2. Tate Beasley, Rowland Hall, 5:21.46; 3. Samantha Williams, Beaver, 5:21.55; 4. Katy Kelly, Millard, 5:21.55; 5. Audrey Camp, Millard, 5:21.88; 6. Maggie Zwahlen, North Summit, 5:25.06; 7. Sheliah Cheruiyot, Wasatch Academy, 5:25.06; 8. Ashley Lagat, Wasatch Academy, 5:39.04.

3,200 meters — 1. Sadie Sargent, North Summit, 10:32.82; 2. Tate Beasley, Rowland Hall, 11:45.20; 3. Maggie Zwahlen, North Summit, 11:46.49; 4. Audrey Camp, Millard, 11:53.20; 5. Samantha Williams, Beaver, 11:53.23; 6. Sheilah Cheruiyot, Wasatch Academy, 11:56.31; 7. Elizabeth Zwahlen, North Summit, 12:02.06; 8. Ashley Lagat, Wasatch Academy, 12:15.88.

100 hurdles — 1. Mayci Torgerson, North Sevier, 15.65; 2. Carsyn Button, Kanab, 16.39; 3. Madeline Holl, St. Joseph, 17.37; 4. Sidney Hare, Rowland Hall, 17.64; 5. McKenna Murphy, Parowan, 17.85; 6. Rylee Miller, Millard, 17.93; 7. Madison Ferry, North Summit, 17.95; 8. Abigail Belko, St. Joseph, 18.01.

300 hurdles — 1. Mayci Torgerson, North Sevier, 45.44; 2. Sidney Hare, Rowland Hall, 48.53; 3. Madeline Holl, St. Joseph, 48.94; 4. Ellie Shurtliff, Enterprise, 49.25; 5. Abigail Belko, St. Joseph, 49.94; 6. Ashton Gibson, North Summit, 51.36; 7. Meghan Remund, Duchesne, 51.89; 8. Lina Biasi, Parowan, 51.92.

4x100 relay — 1. North Summit, 49.75; 2. Enterprise, 52.24; 3. Altamont, 53.06; 4. St. Joseph, 53.58; 5. Millard, 53.97; 6. North Sevier, 54.11; 7. Gunnison, 55.34; 8. Rockwell, 56.45.

4x400 relay — 1. North Summit, 4:05.49; 2. Millard, 4:19.18; 3. North Sevier, 4:24.45; 4. Parowan, 4:25.50; 5. Enterprise, 4:27.58; 6. Duchesne, 4:32.29; 7. Altamont, 4:42.25.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Beaver, 4:26.65; 2. Millard, 4:30.59; 3. Wasatch Academy, 4:31.44; 4. Duchesne, 4:34.32; 5. North Sevier, 4:38.38; 6. Rowland Hall, 4:41.01; 7. Kanab, 4:41.02; 8. Parowan, 4:43.91.

High jump — 1. Mayci Torgerson, North Sevier, 5’05; 2. Jayde Moon, Duchesne, 5’01; 3. Teesha Richins, North Summit, 4’11; 4. Madeline Holl, St. Joseph, 4’11; 5 (tie). Allison Bagley, Rowland Hall; Rylee Miller, Millard; 7. Kobree Penney, Millard, 4’09; 8. Mette Williams, Enterprise, 4’07.

Long jump — 1. Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, 19’02.25; 2. Mayci Torgerson, North Sevier, 17’04.75; 3. Kaitlyn Hemond, Beaver, 15’04.25; 4. Portia Lee, North Summit, 15’03.75; 5. Linley White, Beaver, 15’01.50; 6. Grace Crystal, North Summit, 14’11.50; 7. Jessica Holt, Enterprise, 14’09.50; 8. Jayde Moon, Duchesne, 14’06.75.

Discus — 1. Virginia Tomon, St. Joseph, 116’08.75; 2. Emma Thurman, Millard, 105’10.75; 3. Brecklyn Murdock, North Summit, 105’01.50; 4. Alyssa Grant, Duchesne, 97’02.25; 5. Kenzie Mason, North Sevier, 92’03.75; 6. Kalli Jones, Enterprise, 90’06.50; 7. Annie Bateman, Kanab, 89’05.25; 8. Brinley Mason, North Sevier, 82’03.50.

Shot put — 1. Kenzie Mason, North Sevier, 37’02.00; 2. Virginia Tomon, St. Joseph, 34’08.50; 3. Nizhoni Buckway, North Summit, 32’06.26; 4. Brinley Mason, North Sevier, 32’06.50; 5. Brecklyn Murdock, North Summit, 31’10.00; 6. Mackenzie Nielsen, Duchesne, 31’01.25; 7. Haylie Hatch, Kanab, 30’05.25; 8. Alyssa Grant, Duchesne, 29’09.75.

Javelin — 1. Kenzie Mason, North Sevier, 119’04.25; 2. Kayla Jones, Enterprise, 117’03.75; 3. Nizhoni Buckway, North Summit, 114’08.50; 4. Linley White, Beaver, 109’03.75; 5. Emrey Maxfield, Altamont, 109’03; 6. Jayde Moon, Duchesne, 104’11.75; 7. Marlee Bird, Altamont, 103’09.75; 8. Isabel George, Millard, 102’06.