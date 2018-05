Sunday, May 20, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Teams TBA, MLBN, 11:30 a.m.

Oregon St. at USC, Pac-12, 1 p.m.

SWAC championship, ESPNEWS, 1 p.m.

Rockies at Giants, AT&T SportsNet, 2 p.m.

Indians at Astros, ESPN, 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Fever at Mystics, NBATV, 11 a.m.

WNBA: Sparks at Lynx, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Rockets at Warriors, TNT, 6 p.m.

DIVING

U.S. National Championships, NBC, 11 a.m.

GOLF

Belgian Knockout, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.

AT&T Byron Nelson, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)

Regions Tradition, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Kingsmill Championship, GOLF, 3 p.m.

BMW Charity Pro-Am, GOLF, 5 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF: Bronze-medal game, NHLTV, 7:30 a.m.

IIHF: Gold-medal game, NHLTV, noon

Golden Knights at Jets, NBC, 1 p.m.

Memorial Cup, NHLTV, 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Kindergarten Futurity, ALT, 9 p.m.

LACROSSE

NCAA quarterfinals, ESPNU, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Heartland Nationals, Fox Sports 1, noon (Qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.)

Indy 500 qualifying, ABC, 2 p.m.

RUGBY

Warriors at Seawolves, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

UEFA U-17 final, ESPNEWS, 11 a.m.

Atlanta United vs. Red Bulls, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NCAA regionals, ESPN, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. (ESPN2, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.)

SWIMMING

USA Indianapolis, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

TRACK

Adidas Boost Boston Games, NBCSN, 11 a.m.

RADIO

MINORS

River Cats at Bees, AM-1280, 1 p.m.

NBA

Rockets at Warriors, AM-700, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 21, 2018

TELEVISION

GOLF

Women: NCAA individual championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.

HOCKEY

Lightning at Capitals, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Memorial Cup, NHLTV, 6 p.m.

MLB

Teams TBA, MLBN, 6 p.m.

Rockies at Dodgers, AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.

NBA

Celtics at Cavaliers, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Women: UEFA U-17 final, ESPNU, 9:45 a.m.

Holstein Kiel vs. Wolfsburg, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

Bees at Isotopes, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Celtics at Cavaliers, AM-700, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Indians at Cubs, ESPN, 5 p.m.

CS Fullerton at USC, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

Rockies at Dodgers, ESPN/AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.

BOWLING

USBC Queens, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Women: NCAA team match play, GOLF, 9 a.m., 2 p.m.

NBA

Rockets at Warriors, TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL

Jets at Golden Knights, NBCSN, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

RADIO

MINORS

Bees at Isotopes, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Rockets at Warriors, AM-700, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

TELEVISION

GOLF

Women: NCAA team match play championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.

MLB

Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.

Rockies at Dodgers, AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.

NBA

Cavaliers at Celtics, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Capitals at Lightning, NBCSN, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

RADIO

MINORS

Bees at Isotopes, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Cavaliers at Celtics, AM-700, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 24, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Pirates at Reds, MLBN, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles at White Sox, MLBN, 1:30 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon St., Pac-12, 5 p.m.

Utah at Washington St., Pac-12 Mountain, 5 p.m.

CS Fullerton at Long Beach St., ESPNU, 6 p.m.

ACC tournament, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m., 10 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Sparks at Sun, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Warriors at Rockets, TNT, 7 p.m.

GOLF

BMW PGA Championship, GOLF, 3 a.m., 7 a.m.

Senior PGA Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m.

Fort Worth Invitational, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Volvik Championship, GOLF, 5 p.m.

HOCKEY

Golden Knights at Jets, NBCSN, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

Memorial Cup tiebreaker, NHLTV, 6 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Coca-Cola 600 qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NCAA super regionals, ESPN, 5 p.m., 7 p.m. (ESPN2, 7 p.m.)

RADIO

MINORS

Bees at Isotopes, FM-97.5, noon

NBA

Warriors at Rockets, AM-700, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 25, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Giants at Cubs, MLBN, noon

ACC tournament, AT&T SportsNet, 2 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon St., Pac-12, 5 p.m.

Utah at Washington St., Pac-12 Mountain, 5 p.m.

Reds at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

Bellator 200, Paramount, 7 p.m.

GOLF

BMW PGA Championship, GOLF, 3 a.m., 7 a.m.

Senior PGA Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m.

Fort Worth Invitational, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Volvik Championship, GOLF, 5 p.m.

HOCKEY

Memorial Cup semifinal, NHLTV, 8 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Indy 500 Carb Day, NBCSN, 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

NBA

Celtics at Cavaliers, ESPN, 6:30 p.m. (if necessary)

RUGBY

Elite vs. Legion, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Royals at Thorns, KMYU, 8:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NCAA super regionals, ESPN2, 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m. (ESPNU, 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.)

TRACK

Prefontaine Classic, NBCSN, 9 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

Aces at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Royals at Thorns, AM-700, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 26, 2018

TELEVISION

AFL

Valor at Empire, CBSSN, 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

Big South championship, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

ACC semifinal, AT&T SportsNet, 11 a.m.

Braves at Red Sox, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Utah at Washington St., Pac-12, 1 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, Fox Sports 1, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon St., ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

Angels at Yankees, FOX, 5 p.m.

Cal at Arizona St., Pac-12, 7 p.m.

Reds at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.

BOXING

Ramirez vs. Mendez, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.

GOLF

BMW PGA Championship, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.

Fort Worth Invitational, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)

Senior PGA Championship, NBC, 11 a.m.

LPGA Volvik Championship, GOLF, 1 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Monmouth Stakes, ALT, 2 p.m.

The Gold Cup, ALT, 5 p.m.

LACROSSE

NCAA semifinals, ESPN2, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Alsco 300, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m. (Qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 8 a.m.)

Glen Helen Classic, NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NBA

Rockets at Warriors, TNT, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

RUGBY

Premiership final, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Warriors at SaberCats, AT&T SportsNet, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, FOX, 12:30 p.m.

NWSL: Pride at Red Stars, LIFE, 1:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sounders, KMYU, 3 p.m.

Rapids vs. Timbers, ALT, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NCAA super regionals, ESPN, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. (ESPN2, 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.)

TRACK

Prefontaine Classic, NBC, 2 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

Aces at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Real Salt Lake at Sounders, AM-700/FM-104.7, 3 p.m.