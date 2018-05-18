Starting pitcher Ricky Reynoso held BYU baseball to one run through six innings Friday night to lead Pacific to a 9-3 win at Larry H. Miller Ballpark.

“We came out a little bit passive and made mental mistakes early and got ourselves in a hole we couldn't get out of,” BYU head coach Mike Littlewood said. “It was a microcosm of the season tonight with Keaton Kringlen getting a triple and a single with nobody on and going 0-for-3 with guys in scoring position, but that's kind of the way it’s been this year."

BYU (22-27, 11-15 West Coast Conference) only managed to score three runs off 12 hits, while Pacific (21-29, 10-16 WCC) blasted 16 hits for nine runs. David Clawson went 2-of-4 from the plate adding an RBI for the Cougars. Kringlen tripled on one of his two hits.

In the second inning, the Tigers put two runners in scoring position with no outs. A sacrifice fly sent one runner across the plate for their first run. A single to left field sent the second Tiger home and was followed by an error and a sacrifice bunt for a 3-0 lead.

A Pacific single down the middle in the fourth sent another runner home to increase the advantage to 4-0.

The Tigers didn’t back down as Matthew Tarantino hit a three-run homer to left field in the fifth inning for a 7-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, Kringlen bounced a triple off the fence in center field. With one out, Clawson singled to right field to send Kringlen home for the first run of the night to trail 7-1.

Keaton Glover led off the seventh with a solo blast over the left field fence to extend Pacific’s lead to 8-1.

Nate Favero gave BYU momentum in the bottom of the eighth with a single into right field. Clawson reached first on a fielder’s choice, while Favero advanced to third on a Pacific error. Favero gave the Cougars their second run of the game, and Clawson advanced to second on a sacrifice fly by Casey Jacobsen.

Koby Kelton came in as a pinch-hitter for BYU and doubled to left center scoring Clawson to close the gap, 9-3.

The Cougars return to Miller Park for the final game of the season on Saturday at 1 p.m. MDT.

