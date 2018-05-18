SALT LAKE CITY — The Sacramento River Cats struck in the late innings to defeat the Salt Lake Bees 7-3 on Friday night at Smith’s Ballpark.

Salt Lake took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning after a two-run Chris Carter home run to deep center field. The bomb was Carter’s 12th home run of the year, moving him into third place on the Pacific Coast League’s home run leaderboard.

The River Cats responded in the seventh inning with back-to-back homers by Mac Williamson and Austin Slater, scoring three runs. In the eighth inning, a Chase d'Arnaud RBI single and a Ronnie Freeman RBI double extended Sacramento’s lead to four runs.

Salt Lake pitcher Adam Hofacket struggled in his outing. The 24-year-old Riverside, California native allowed five earned runs in one inning, including the back-to-back home runs to start the seventh inning.

Sacramento starting pitcher Dereck Rodriguez went seven innings, striking out six Bees and allowing three earned runs, earning the win and improving his record to 4-0. Manny Parra pitched two scoreless innings to close the door on Salt Lake in the latter innings.

HERMOSILLO CALLED UP: On Friday, Bees outfielder Michael Hermosillo was called up by the Los Angeles Angels. For Salt Lake in 2018, Hermosillo has hit .267 with three doubles, four triples and six home runs. It is Hermosillo’s first call-up of his career. The Angels also optioned right-handed pitcher Felix Pena to the Bees. Pena’s latest outing with Los Angeles came on May 17 against Tampa Bay, where he pitched 1.2 innings of relief while allowing two runs on three hits.

PENCE REHAB: San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence, who was sidelined with a right thumb sprain, made another rehab appearance at Smith’s Ballpark on Friday night. After a rough outing in his first game of the series, Pence rebounded with a 2-for-4 outing.

SHUTOUT FREE: Salt Lake scored three runs on Friday night, avoiding a shutout for the 42ndstraight game. Colorado Springs and El Paso are the other two teams in the Pacific Coast League that have not been shut out in the 2018 season.

BRIDWELL START: Parker Bridwell was the starting pitcher on Friday, pitching three innings. Bridwell struck out four, walked two and allowed four hits and one run.

STREAK CONTINUES: Salt Lake infielder David Fletcher continued his on-base streak on Friday, going 1-for-4 with a single, marking the 30th straight game that Fletcher has reached base safely.

River Cats — 7

Bees — 3

In short: Sacramento broke open the game with five runs in the seventh and eighth innings, defeating Salt Lake 7-3.

Record: 24-18

Up next: Sacramento RHP Chase Kelly (3-4, 6.81 ERA) at Salt Lake RHP Ivan Pineyro (0-4, 7.86 ERA), Saturday, 6:35 p.m.