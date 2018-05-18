I respect all these girls out here coming out and doing their best, the competition is my favorite part. I just think as a team we’ve worked so hard this year.

PROVO — All that calculating and stressing by Lone Peak’s coaches about scenarios that could end the school’s 18-year title drought proved to be unnecessary.

Lone Peak’s girls dominated throughout the 6A state meet at BYU, racking up 112 points en route to a dominant victory, the first for the program since 2000.

Senior Emily Ellis led the way for Lone Peak as she won the 200 and 400 meters, and anchored a dominant performance by the 4x400 relay team.

“I respect all these girls out here coming out and doing their best, the competition is my favorite part. I just think as a team we’ve worked so hard this year,” said Ellis, whose season got off to a slow start because of injury but ended in dramatic fashion.

“I’ve been trying to get back in shape, I’m obviously not back to where I was, but I’m pretty happy with myself today.”

With Ellis anchoring, Lone Peak’s 4x400 relay team capped the meet with a scintillating time of 3:50.83. It was just .13 seconds off the overall state record time that Spanish Fork set back in 2005.

Lone Peak came into the meet expecting a neck-and-neck fight with Syracuse, but that never materialized thanks to a dominant day from the Knights.

While Lone Peak’s girls ended a long title drought, Davis boys continued its state dominance by winning its fourth straight state championship and seventh in the past eight years.

Andrew Simonsen swept the hurdles and Xakai Harry won the long jump and high jump to lead the Darts.

“Our team is like a family, we spend so much time together, as long we can get along and have a good time we’re going to run our races,” said Simonsen.

Davis won last year’s title when Syracuse was disqualified in the final 4x400 race, but there was no such drama on Friday.

Even though Syracuse beat Davis in the meet-ending 4x400 relay on Friday, Davis had a huge cushion and won the team title with 116 team points. Herriman finished second with 81 points, followed by Syracuse with 73.

Lone Peak finished fourth with 72 points and was led by Dominic Bentil who wrapped up a great career by winning the 200 and 400 meters on Friday.

Herriman’s throwers had another awesome day at the state meet. On Thursday, Jaren Kump, Blake Freeland and Karter Shaw swept the top three spots in the discus, and on Friday they alternated order in the shot put with Freeland winning, following by Kump and Shaw.

Freeland then backed it up by winning the javelin.

Herriman’s girls were terrific in the throws as well, with Losa Latu winning the discus and shot put. In Thursday’s discus competition Herriman finished in the top five spots.

American Fork’s Emma Aldred had a great meet as well by sweeping the 100 and 300 hurdles. Abby Jensen capped a strong meet as well by winning the 1,600 meters after winning the 3,200 meters on Thursday.

Class 6A Boys

Day 2 Results

Team scores

1. Davis, 116; 2. Herriman, 81; 3. Syracuse, 73; 4. Lone Peak, 72; 5. Fremont, 65; 6. American Fork, 61; 7. Riverton, 32; 8. Layton, 25.

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, 10.84; 2. Liam Post, Herriman, 10.87; 3. Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak, 10.88; 4. Xakai Harry, Davis, 10.92; 5. Ty Burke, Syracuse, 11.03; 6. Coy Prows, Cyprus, 11.07; 7. Heath Hemming, Weber, 11.17; 8. Soujah Gasu, Cyprus, 11.19.

200 meters — 1. Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak, 21.67; 2. Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, 21.97; 3. Porter Ellis, Lone Peak, 22.22; 4. Brendon Redford, Davis, 22.38; 5. Garrett Stone, Copper Hills, 22.42; 6. Trey Jackson, Lone Peak, 22.48; 7. Travis Mohney, Riverton, 22.88; 8. Soujah Gasu, Cyprus, 23.09.

400 meters — 1. Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak, 47.76; 2. Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, 47.95; 3. Trey Jackson, Lone Peak, 48.45; 4. Ty Burke, Syracuse, 49.40; 5. Garrett Stone, Copper Hills, 49.64; 6. Cade Koldewyn, Northridge, 49.70; 7. Dallin Anderson, Davis, 50.04; 8. Brendon Blank, Granger, 50.95.

1,600 meters — 1. Bronson Winter, Fremont, 4:13.62; 2. Zachary Winter, Fremont, 4:13.63; 3. Dalton Brems, American Fork, 4:19.23; 4. Justin Hartshorn, Lone Peak, 4:20.73; 5. Luke Grundvig, American Fork, 4:21.79; 6. Josh Ericksen, Lone Peak, 4:21.97; 7. Joe Corbridge, American Fork, 4:24.18; 8. McKennion Melton, Davis, 4:24.39.

110 hurdles — 1. Andrew Simonsen, Davis, 14.42; 2. Caleb Kamalu, Davis, 14.52; 3. Scott Davies, Syracuse, 14.63; 4. Heath Hemming, Weber, 14.92; 5. Zack Olsen, Davis, 15.03; 6. Harmon Hemming, Weber, 15.27; 7. Braden Miles, Northridge, 15.34; 8. Colton Lefler, Herriman. 15.42.

300 hurdles — 1. Andrew Simonsen, Davis, 37.96; 2. Caleb Kamalu, Davis, 38.12; 3. Scott Davies, Syracuse, 38.39; 4. Porter Ellis, Lone Peak, 39.79; 5. Heath Hemming, Weber, 40.44; 6. Cole Noriega, Davis, 40.72; 7. Brandon Hammond, Copper Hills, 40.72; 8. Bracken Forsyth, Lgayont, 40.92.

4x100 relay — 1. Davis, 42.03; 2. Riverton, 43.49; 3. Herriman, 42.75; 4. Cyprus, 43.48; 5. American Fork, 43.78; 6. Copper Hills, 43.79; 7. West Jordan, 44.45; 8. Clearfield, 44.84.

4x400 relay — 1. Syracuse, 3:18.49; 2. Davis, 3:19.68; 3. Fremont, 3:23.32; 4. Northridge, 3:23.36; 5. Herriman, 3:23.76; 6. American Fork, 3:25.42; 7. Bingham, 3;25.62; 8. Riverton, 3:26.45.

Long jump — 1. Xakai Harry, Davis, 23’05.00; 2. Carson Smith, Layton, 21’06.25; 3. Allan Ahanonu, West Jordan, 21’03.00; 4. Jarom Smith, American Fork, 21’01.25; 5. Kaiden Boucher, Weber, 20’10.75; 6. Carson King, Westlake, 20’09.25; 7. Nathan Stone, Layton, 20’02.25; 8. Sam Beckwith, Lone Peak, 20’01.00.

Shot put — 1. Blake Freeland, Herriman, 59’09; 2. Jaren Kump, Herriman, 58’06; 3. Karter Shaw, Herriman, 52’06; 4. Joseph Johnson, Fremont, 46’09.75; 5. Onesi Ngalo, West Jordan, 44’10.25; 6. James Reich, Hillcrest, 44’03.50; 7. Keala Mahe, Hillcrest, 43’04.50; 8. Samuel Hansen, Syracuse, 43’02.50.

Javelin — 1. Blake Freeland, 179’05.50; 2. Cody Canard, West Jordan, 177’02.75; 3. Caleb Wuthrich, Davis, 177’02; 4. Samuel Hansen, Syracuse, 173’11.50; 5. Davis Grubb, Layton, 169’08.25; 6. Carson Veazie, Riverton, 169’05.75; 7. Carson Smith, Layton, 162’06.50; 8. Austin Pursley, Herriman, 161’06.50.

Class 6A Girls

Day 2 Results

Team scores

1. Lone Peak, 112; 2. Herriman, 79; 3. Syracuse, 69; 4. Weber, 66; 5. American Fork, 54; 6. Westlake, 51.3; 7. Riverton, 44.5; 8. Layton, 39.

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Krista Farley, Weber, 12.26; 2. Abby Tycksen, Herriman, 12.30; 3. Emily Ellis, Lone Peak; 4. Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, 12.49; 5. Ashlynn Campos, Weber, 12.50; 6. Elizabeth Norton, Lone Peak, 12.57; 7. Kamryn Wiese, Syracuse, 12.60; 8. Sarah Wynn, Syracuse, 12.61.

200 meters — 1. Emily Ellis, Lone Peak, 25.07; 2. Sarah Wynn, Syracuse, 25.36; 3. Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, 25.65; 4. Haylee Mather, Riverton, 25.83; 5. Ashlynn Campos, Weber, 25.88; 6. Alison Richter, Lone Peak, 25.94; 7. Elizabeth Norton, Lone Peak, 26.19; 8. Ayla Loyd, Lone Peak, 26.29.

400 meters — 1. Emily Ellis, Lone Peak, 55.83; 2. Alison Richter, Lone Peak, 56.29; 3. Elizabeth Butler, Clearfield, 57.46; 4. Haylee Mather, Riverton, 57.49; 5. Hannah Hillstrom, Weber, 58.24; 6. Brilee Pontius, Westlake, 58.30; 7. Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, 58.65; 8. Hailey Anderson, Riverton, 58.87.

1,600 meters — 1. Abby Jensen, Westlake, 5:00.94; 2. Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, 5:00.96; 3. Mazzie Melaney, Fremont, 5:08.20; 4. Megan Terry, Fremont, 5:08.64; 5. Lexi Wright, American Fork, 5:09.29; 6. Eliza Arrington, Lone Peak, 5:10.24; 7. McKenna Lee, Weber, 5:11.54; 8. Reagan Gardner, Lone Peak, 5:11.99.

100 hurdles — 1. Emma Aldred, American Fork, 14.73; 2. Katrina Broadhead, Layton, 15.06; 3. Madeline Martin, Hillcrest, 15.22; 4. Gwyn Romrell, Riverton, 15.49; 5. Grace Cobabe, Hillcrest, 15.52; 6. Brooklyn Proffit, Lone Peak, 15.65; 7. Daisy Barker, Layton, 15.84; 8. Jessica Reddish, Weber, 15.92.

300 hurdles — 1. Emma Aldred, American Fork, 44.92; 2. Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, 45.10; 3. Gwyn Romrell, Riverton, 45.38; 4. Madeline Martin, Hillcrest, 45.40; 5. Becky Swanson, Davis, 45.57; 6. Maddie Edwards, American Fork, 45.63; 7. Kayla Butterfield, Herriman, 45.84; 8. Samantha James, Lone Peak, 45.91.

4x100 relay — 1. Lone Peak, 48.21; 2. Weber, 48.50; 3. Syracuse, 48.96; 4. Herriman, 49.01; 5. American Fork, 49.57; 6. Davis, 49.69; 7. Hillcrest, 50.36; 8. Clearfield, 50.38.

4x400 relay — 1. Lone Peak, 3:50.83; 2. Riverton, 3:56.84; 3. Davis, 3:59.97; 4. Herriman, 4:01.39; 5. Hillcrest, 4:02.58; 6. Weber, 4:02.74; 7. Layton, 4:05.03; 8. Syracuse, 4:05.47.

High jump — 1. Lauren Rawlings, American Fork, 5’04; 2. Daisy Barker, Layton, 5’02; 3. Kamryn Wiese, Syracuse, 5’02; 4 (tie). Lauren Montgomery, Lone Peak; Carly Koehler, Kearns; Elise Porter, Bingham, 5’02; 7. Abby Triplett, Weber, 5’02; 8 (tie). Carlin Shepherd, Copper Hills; Ashton Lockner, Fremont; Katelyn Lungren, Westlake, 5’02.

Discus — 1. Losa Latu, Herriman, 117’09.50; 2. Hailey Nicholls, Copper Hills, 115’11.25; 3. Hokulani Sagapolu, Fremont, 115’09.00; 4. Ola Lapuaho, Hunter, 113’02.25; 5. Rachel Deherrera, Syracuse, 112’10.25; 6. Alyssa Gatten, Copper Hills, 107’07.25; 7. Ashtyn Parmley, Weber, 105’01.50; 8. Olivia Worlton, Herriman, 104’00.75.