It was a complete team effort, we scored and had kids come up in every area, that was huge for us. We were relying on our distance we knew, but everybody else stepped up.

PROVO — Provo’s Meghan Hunter had already established herself as one of the best runners in state history before this week’s state meet, and all she did over the past two days at BYU is add to her legacy.

The junior became the first runner in state history to win the 100, 200, 400 and 800 meters at the state meet.

“Beginning of the season it’s always kind of been my plan to do the 1,2, 4, 8 at state and I felt I’d have a good shot at winning each of those,” said Hunter, who knew injuries can derail any plan as she missed last year’s state meet because of injury.

“There were for sure some nerves coming in and not knowing if physically I’d be able to do it because of how exhausting the races were.”

She won the 800 meters on Thursday and then swept the 100, 200 and 400 on Friday.

Hunter did everything she could to try and help Provo compete for the state championship, but ultimately Corner Canyon’s depth was too much to overcome.

The Chargers’ only win at this year’s state meet came in the 4x100 relay, but they routinely put athletes on the podium to claim the first state championship in school history. Corner Canyon finished with 66 team points, following closely by Woods Cross in second with 61 points and Box Elder in third with 59.

“We all knew we could do it together, we were pretty excited, we’ve been training all season to do it. It’s nice to finish with our teammates and make it out for a state championship,” said Corner Canyon’s Nicole Critchfield, who placed second in both the 200 and 400 meters and then fourth in the 100.

The 200 meters was the clincher late in the meet on Friday for Corner Canyon as Critchfield finished second behind Hunter, with teammate Paje Rasmussen finishing third.

Timpview’s Lindsey Middleton was a standout performer on Friday as she won the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.30, which is the best time in Utah this season.

Woods Cross freshman Carlee Hansen capped her remarkable freshman season by winning the 1,600 meters with a strong time of 4:57.68. She also anchored Woods Cross’ winning 4x400 relay team in which she made up a big gap

“I have speed, but I don’t train speed. My natural talent is in 400,” said a smiling Hansen afterward.

While depth was the key for Corner Canyon’s girls, that was also the case for Springville in winning its second straight championship

Springville finished with just one individual winner, but it put multiple athletes on the podium in all three distance races, the 300 hurdles and high jump to roll to the championship by racking up 102 points. Springville also won the 4x100 relay.

Skyridge finished second with 74 points, followed by Wasatch with 61 points.

“It was a complete team effort, we scored and had kids come up in every area, that was huge for us. We were relying on our distance we knew, but everybody else stepped up,” said Springville coach Jeff Wales, who is retiring after coaching 14 state championship teams in his career in New Mexico and Utah.

Grant Gardner was Springville’s lone winner as he won the 1,600 on Friday morning with a time of 4:10.90, the second-best time in Utah this year.

He also had a second-place finish in the 800 meters and a third-place finish in the 3,200 meters, both on Thursday.

East’s William Prettyman was the only double winner in the boys 5A state meet as he won the 100 and 200 meters with times of 10.65 and 21.65 respectively.

Class 5A Boys

Day 2 Results

Team scores

1. Springville, 102; 2. Skyridge, 74; 3. Wasatch, 61; 4. Bountiful, 58; 5. Timpanogos, 54; 6. Timpview, 49; 7. Viewmont, 47; 8. East, 41.

Individual results

100 meters — 1. William Prettyman, East, 10.65; 2. Zachary Davis, Wasatch, 10.81; 3. Jaedin Johnson, Jordan, 10.81; 4. Clayton Schmidt, Skyridge, 11.11; 5. Sean Holloway, Springville, 11.14; 6. Wyatt Curnow, Viewmont, 11.23; 7. Marquette Edwards, Viewmont, 11.24; 8. Jadyn Roberts, Timpanogos, 11.25.

200 meters — 1. William Prettyman, East, 21.65; 2. Sean Holloway, Springville, 22.39; 3. Jace Jensen, Bountiful, 22.46; 4. Josh Taylor, Skyridge, 22.60; 5. Dawson Stokes, Maple Mountain, 22.62; 6. Clayton Schmidt, Skyridge, 22.80; 7. Wyatt Curnow, Viewmont, 22.90; 8. Crew Wakley, Jordan, 22.92.

400 meters — 1. Josh Taylor, Skyridge, 47.80; 2. Jace Jensen, Bountiful, 48.22; 3. Andrei Hinckley, Wasatch, 49.57; 4. Brennan Benson, Timpanogos, 50.48; 5. Gavin Sturgeon, Skyridge, 50.79; 6. Andrew Perkins, Skyridge, 50.84; 7. Ian Bonney, Murray, 50.84; 8. Rosanth Jansen, Olympus, 50.96.

1,600 meters — 1. Grant Gardner, Springville, 4:10.90; 2. Aidan Troutner, Timpview, 4:12.98; 3. Dallin Mason, Bountiful, 4:15.69; 4. Brandon Garnica, Springville, 4;16.35; 5. Robert Porras, Olympus, 4:17.59; 6. Devin Pancake, Springville, 4:18.38; 7. Ammon Brock, Timpview, 4:20.19; 8. Ben Brockbank, Skyridge, 4:20.84.

110 hurdles — 1. Bennet Hill, Wasatch, 14.83; 2. Maxwell Swain, Viewmont, 15.22; 3. Jace Jensen, Bountiful, 15.46; 4. Dillon Jensen, Timpview, 15.58; 5. Xavier Hutton, Highland, 15.61; 6. Joshua Hartvigsen, East, 15.62; 7. Lawrence Lokonobei, Cottonwood, 15.68

300 hurdles — 1. Jace Jensen, Bountiful, 38.03; 2. Jake Hill, Wasatch, 39.69; 3. Etienne Newton, Bountiful, 39.81; 4. Parker Farnworth, Maple Mountain, 40.15; 5. Tyler Strong, Springville, 40.33; 6. Lawrence Lokonobei, Cottonwood, 40.93; 7. Darin Humble, Springville, 41.00; 8. Austin Schaugaard, Jordan, 41.04.

4x100 relay — 1. Springville, 43.32; 2. Timpanogos, 43.41; 3. Alta, 43.53; 4. Skyridge, 43.60; 5. Maple Mountain, 43.78; 6. Olympus, 43.80; 7. Viewmont, 44.18; 8. Cottonwood, 44.83.

4x400 relay — 1. Skyridge, 3:21.20; 2. Springville, 3:24.58; 3. Olympus, 3:24.97; 4. Maple Mountain, 3:25.99; 5. Corner Canyon, 3:27.58; 6. Murray, 3:29.48; 7. Box Elder, 3:29.57; 8. Roy, 3:30.61.

Long jump — 1. Joshua Hartvigsen, East, 22’11.50; 2. William Prettyman, East, 22’10.75; 3. Kayden Hossfeld, Olympus, 22’09.50; 4. Colby Samuels, Skyridge, 21’05.00; 5. Zachary Davis, Wasatch, 21’04.25; 6. Joey Brand, Corner Canyon, 21’01.50; 7. William Denison, Skyridge, 21’00.25.

Shot put — 1. Mitch Nelson, Wasatch, 51’04.25; 2. Hunter Greer, Timpanogos, 51’03.25; 3. Jay Wadley, Viewmont, 49’10.75; 4. Jackson Cravens, Timpview, 49’03.75; 5. Alex Knudsen, Maple Mountain, 45’10.50;

Javelin — 1. Logan Wilkey, Timpanogos, 171’01.50; 2. Stetson Ryan, Bountiful, 164’06.75; 3. Gabe Sweeten, Timpanogos, 163’05.50; 4. Chase Clement, Springville, 157’05; 5. Viliami Talakai, West, 156’11.50; 6. Dylan Garner, Viewmont, 149’07.25; 7. Nathan Barlow, Skyridge, 147’00.50; 8. Nainoa Medeiros, Bountiful, 145’09.50.

Pole vault — 1. Jackson Morley, Viewmont, 13’06; 2. Paden Howard, Box Elder, 12’06; 3. Tate Renckert, Alta, 12’00; 4. Dylan Ashby, Viewmont, 11’00; 5. Beau Peterson, Viewmont, 10’00; 6. Kendan Gale, Murray, 10’00; 7. Miles Watson, West, 9’06; 8. Gavin Neilsen, West, 9’00.

Class 5A Girls

Day 2 Results

Team scores

1. Corner Canyon, 66; 2. Woods Cross, 61; 3. Box Elder, 59; 4. Provo, 53; 5. Maple Mountain, 46.5; 6. Timpanogos, 46; 7. Timpview, 44.5; 8. Highland, 44.

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Meghan Hunter, Provo, 12.20; 2. Paje Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, 12.48; 3. Calli Adamson, Skyridge, 12.55; 4. Nicole Critchfield, Corner Canyon, 12.56; 5. Meg Boren, Highland, 12.87; 6. Annie Murdock, Highland, 12.89; 7. Trinity Hill, Roy, 12.94; 8. Amy Frank, Highland, 13.12.

200 meters — 1. Meghan Hunter, Provo, 24.42; 2. Nicole Critchfield, Corner Canyon, 25.36; 3. Paje Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, 25.62; 4. Calli Adamson, Skyridge, 25.82; 5. Annie Murdock, Highland, 25.96; 6. Meg Boren, Highland, 26.50; 7. Hallee Jones, Corner Canyon, 26.72; 8. Trinity Hill, Roy, 26.84.

400 meters — 1. Meghan Hunter, Provo, 53.14; 2. Nicole Critchfield, Corner Canyon, 56.09; 3. Annie Murdock, Highland, 56.45; 4. Willa Gibson, West, 58.12; 5. Sydney Hales, Wasatch, 58.19; 6. Zoe Garver, Skyline, 58.84; 7. Ally Gomm, Provo, 58.98; 8. Meg Boren, Highland, 59.02.

1,600 meters — 1. Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, 4:57.68; 2. Heidi Sumsion, Springville, 5:03.62; 3. Madison Moffitt, Timpanogos, 5:04.16; 4. Katie Duckworth, Olympus, 5:05.61; 5. Grace Burnett, Skyline, 5:07.19; 6. Camille Winterton, Skyline, 5:07.42; 7. Karli Branch, Corner Canyon, 5:09.14; 8. Kiana Campbell, Maple Mountain, 5:13.71.

100 hurdles — 1. Lindsey Middleton, Timpview, 14.30; 2. Alexis Koetitz, Box Elder, 14.61; 3. Brianna White, West, 14.69; 4. Lizzie Mitton, Timpview, 15.29; 5. Maddie Eaton, Maple Mountain, 15.93; 6. Ashlyn Baker, Timpanogos, 16.15; 7. Etianne Johnson, Woods Cross, 16.50; 8. Grace Wallace, Timpview, 17.02.

300 hurdles — 1. Alexis Koetitz, Box Elder, 44.28; 2. Lindsey Middleton, Timpview, 45.09; 3. Ally Gomm, Provo, 45.20; 4. Maddie Eaton, Maple Mountain, 46.15; 5. Ashlyn Baker, Timpanogos, 46.65; 6. Kiwi Hogan, Bountiful, 46.94; 7. Kimberley Harper, Skyridge, 47.40; 8. Brooke Christensen, Murray, 48.10.

4x100 relay — 1. Corner Canyon, 49.15; 2. West, 49.22; 3. Box Elder, 49.98; 4. Provo, 50.34; 5. Timpview, 50.57; 6. Olympus, 50.63; 7. Skyridge, 51.12; 8. Roy, 51.47.

4x400 relay — 1. Woods Cross, 4:00.24; 2. Maple Mountain, 4:01.06; 3. Box Elder, 4:01.13; 4. Olympus, 4:03.49; 5. Skyline, 4:05.56; 6. Wasatch, 4:06.48; 7. Highland, 4:06.64; 8. Corner Canyon, 4:08.04.

High jump — 1. Kendra Middleton, Timpanogos, 5’03; 2. Abby Meck, Skyridge, 5’01; 3. Andreanna McKee, Box Elder, 5’01; 4 (tie). Lizzie Mitton, Timpview; Maddie Eaton, Maple Mountain, 5’01; 6. Paige McKenna, Woods Cross, 5’01; 7 (tie). Maya Biggs, Jordan; Katelyn Smith, Viewmont; Brooke Magnesen, Skyridge, 4’11.

Discus — 1. Jaimee Paletta, Maple Mountain, 121’11.75; 2. Lauren Olsen, Woods Cross, 119’03.50; 3. Tashena Ashby, Bountiful, 111’11.25; 4. Nicole Freestone, Jordan, 111’03.50; 5. Kambri Curtis, 107’08.25; 6. Bailey Basinger, Bountiful, 106’10.75; 7. Charity Brower, Murray, 105’02.25; 8. Misini Fifita, Highland, 104’04.

Pole vault — 1. Catherine Nemelka, Timpview, 10’00; 2. Lindsay Akagi, Corner Canyon, 9’06; 3. Whitney Smith, Timpanogos, 9’00; 4. Genessa Eldredge, Alta, 8’06; 5. Kaylyn Heaton, Viewmont, 8’00; 6. Breklyn Call, Box Elder, 8’00; 7. Breanne McClellan, Box Elder, 7’06; 8. Shaylee Bradbury, Box Elder, 7’06.