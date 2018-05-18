Especially coming up to 4A and beating up Orem, the big guy on the block. This is kind of our revenge.

PROVO — Revenge was on the mind of Desert Hills’ boys track team at the 4A state championships on Friday — particularly revenge against Orem.

Orem beat Desert Hills in the quarterfinals in both football and basketball earlier this school year, but the Thunder got a little sliver of revenge at BYU by upsetting favored Orem to claim its sixth straight track title.

“Especially coming up to 4A and beating up Orem, the big guy on the block. This is kind of our revenge,” said Desert Hills senior hurdler Carter Reynolds.

Desert Hills finished with 114 team points to pull away from Orem, which finished with 88 points. Stansbury was third with 66 points.

Reynolds and junior teammate Zackary Marsden were the biggest contributors to that title.

As expected, Reynolds won the 110 and 300 hurdles on Friday, with his time of 14.33 in the 110 hurdles equally his state-best time from last week’s region meet.

Marsden, however, was the surprise athlete of the 4A meet as he swept the 100, 200 and 400 meters. He didn’t have the top qualifying time in any of the three events either.

“I’m super hyped about it. I wasn’t expecting to do that. I came in just thinking I’d get second or third in my races. Really happy about that and it makes me look forward to next year,” said Marsden.

Desert Hills’ only other individual winner was Ryan Warner, who won the discus on Friday.

Lehi finished with three individual winners, with Ryan Raff winning the 1,600 meters on Friday morning to back up his 3,200 win Thursday. Teammate Trey Andersen won the shot put.

Orem’s lone winner on Friday was Cooper Legas in the javelin. Teammate Puka Nacua nearly won the long jump, but Sky View’s Caleb Christensen passed him with a jump of 22’00.25 on his sixth and final attempt.

Just as the sprints played a key role for Desert Hills’ boys team, they were the catalyst for Cedar in claiming the 4A title.

Jasie York won the 200 and 400 meters, with Julia Hunt winning the 100 meters and finishing second in the 300 hurdles as Cedar dominated with 118.5 team points.

“We’ve all worked so hard, so every race matters. We’re just trying to do the best for my team,” said Hunt. “Our coach just said don’t be too stressed, just have fun.”

Cedar also won the 4x400 and sprint medley relay.

Desert Hills finished second with 58 points, followed by Orem in third with 53 points.

Chloe Taylor was Desert Hills’ top individual finisher as she won the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.06. It was the third-best time in the entire state this season and was 1.11 faster than her previous best.

Alissa Fielding won the 1,600 meters on Friday to go along with her 800-meter win on Thursday.

Class 4A Boys

Day 2 Results

Team scores

1. Desert Hills, 114; 2. Orem, 88; 3. Stansbury, 66; 4. Lehi, 36; 5. Spanish Fork, 35; 6. Cedar, 34; 7. Canyon View, 32; 8. Uintah, 29.3.

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Zachary Marsden, Desert Hills, 10.91; 2. Caleb Christensen, Sky View, 10.92; 3. Silas Young, Stansbury, 11.12; 4. Braden Squires, Desert Hills, 11.17; 5. Mitchell Wright, Canyon View, 11.24; 6. Payton Pace, Uintah, 11.27; 7. Jon Hansen, Sky View, 11.29; 8. Skyler Averett, Ridgeline, 11.29.

200 meters — 1. Zachary Marsden, Desert Hills, 21.98; 2. Mitchell Wright, Canyon View, 22.39; 3. Kam Radebaugh, Orem, 22.54; 4. Carter Reynolds, Desert Hills, 22.60; 5. Silas Young, Stansbury, 22.69; 6. Caleb Christensen, Sky View, 22.73; 7. Trevor Rockey, Orem, 22.85; 8. Skyler Averett, Ridgeline, 22.87.

400 meters — 1. Zachary Marsden, Desert Hills, 48.87; 2. Brandon Williams, Orem, 49.00; 3. Skyler Averett, Ridgeline, 49.66; 4. Kam Radebaugh, Orem, 49.76; 5. Samson Doyle, Pine View, 50.09; 6. Paul Baynes, Park City. 50.51; 7. Xander Littlefield, Stansbury, 50.54; 8. Britt Dunnell, Canyon View, 50.58.

1,600 meters — 1. Ryan Raff, Lehi, 4:15.96; 2. Wyatt Evans, Spanish Fork, 4:18.93; 3. Jensen Lambert, Cedar, 4:22.73; 4. Christian Warren, Ogden, 4:22.92; 5. Josh Wintch, Stansbury, 4:23.06; 6. Josh Oblad, Stansbury, 4:24.21; 7. Jared Suruky, Orem, 4:30.52; 8. Blaise Miller, Stansbury, 4:32.48.

110 hurdles — 1. Carter Reynolds, Desert Hills, 14.33; 2. Trenton Maurer, Cedar, 14.42; 3. Devon Roberts, Bear River, 15.38; 4. Tate Denos, Desert Hills, 15.42; 5. Jacob Medsker, Stansbury, 15.50; 6. Braydon Cavalieri, Canyon View, 15.68; 7. Justin Rogers, Tooele, 15.69; 8. Brad Steeler, Stansbury.

300 hurdles — 1. Carter Reynolds, Desert Hills, 29.24; 2. Brandon Slaugh, Uintah, 39.49; 3. Devon Roberts, Bear River, 39.86; 4. Jake McArthur, Pine View, 39.97; 5. Jacob Medsker, Stansbury, 40.34; 6. Jacob Moore, Spanish Fork, 41.15; 7. Brad Steele, Stansbury, 41.29; 8. Dax Smith, Sky View, 42.09.

4x100 relay — 1. Desert Hills, 42.78; 2. Orem, 42.94; 3. Stansbury, 43.44; 4. Snow Canyon, 44.04; 5. Uintah, 44.19; 6. Spanish Fork, 44.44; 7. Canyon View, 44.61; 8. Cedar, 45.22.

4x400 relay — 1. Orem, 3:22.69; 2. Snow Canyon, 3:23.88; 3. Canyon View, 3:24.13; 4. Desert Hills, 3:24.59; 5. Stansbury, 3:25.15; 6. Park City, 3:26.78; 7. Pine View, 3:26.91; 8. Cedar, 3:29.15.

Long jump — 1. Caleb Christensen, Sky View, 22’00.25; 2. Puka Nacua, Orem, 21’09.75; 3. Kyle Henderson, Uintah, 21’06.75; 4. Dallas Eyere, Spanish Fork, 21’02.75; 5. Matt Kitchen, Dixie, 21’02.25; 6. Gideon Argyle, Payson, 21’01.25; 7. Payton Pace, Uintah, 20’09.25; 8. Drew Larkin, Desert Hills, 19’10.50.

Shot put — 1. Trey Andersen, Lehi, 53’01; 2. Easton Payne, Bear River, 51’10.75; 3. Kyle Abundo, Juan Diego, 51.09.75; 4. Robert Campbell, Hurricane, 51’08; 5. Penei Sewell, Desert Hills, 50’05.50; 6. Junior Iketau, Spanish Fork, 49’06.50; 7. Tanner Hermann, Desert Hills, 48’11; 8. Jared Brown, Stansbury, 48’10.25.

Javelin — 1. Cooper Legas, Orem, 194’03.50; 2. Matt Kitchen, Dixie, 174’07.25; 3. Remi Hill, Orem, 172’03; 4. Isaac Semadeni, Logan, 171’08.75; 5. Josh Trafny, Spanish Fork, 169’07.50; 6. Koby Parry, Spanish Fork, 167’08.50; 7. Drake Fakahua, Cedar, 166’08; 8. Dylan, Miraglia, Pine View, 165’09.

Class 4A Girls

Day 2 results

1. Cedar, 118.5; 2. Desert Hills, 58; 3. Orem, 53; 4. Mountain View, 45; 5. Lehi, 38; 6. Salem Hills, 37; 7. Bear River, 30; 8 (tie). Ridgeline, Tooele, 27.

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Julia Hunt, Cedar, 12.41; 2. Amy Ballard, Lehi, 12.54; 3. McKenna McCloy, Tooele, 12.64; 4. Taye Raymond, Orem, 12.70; 5. Natalie Pendleton, Spanish Fork, 12.74; 6. Rachel Fronk, Bear River, 12.77; 7. Emma Reeves, Orem, 12.84; 8. Kennedy Peck, Desert Hills, 12.92.

200 meters — 1. Jasie York, Cedar, 25.16; 2. Julia Hunt, Cedar, 25.54; 3. Amy Ballard, Lehi, 25.64; 4. McKenna McCloy, Tooele, 25.73; 5. Taye Raymond, Orem, 25.99; 6. Sami Oblad, Stansbury, 26.03; 7. Kennedy Peck, Desert Hills, 26.18; 8. Maddie Pruden, Salem Hills, 26.20.

400 meters — 1. Jasie York, Cedar, 55.47; 2. Larissa Dabb, Canyon View, 57.24; 3. Kennedy Peck, Desert Hills, 57.32; 4. Abby Beus, Ogden, 57.84; 5. Kimmie Winward, Orem, 58.35; 6. Rachael Hunt, Cedar, 58.64; 7. Rachel Myers, Desert Hills, 59.05; 8. Aubree Cheney, Stansbury, 59.15.

1,600 meters — 1. Alissa Fielding, Mountain View, 4:59.94; 2. Mic Webster, Cedar, 5:02.17; 3. Anna Martin, Lehi, 5:02.83; 4. Arianna Steiner, Sky View, 5:05.25; 5. Helena Miyazawa, Mountain View, 5:06.41; 6. Harley Taylor, Cedar, 5:08.21; 7. Alli Baker, Pine View, 5:13.23; 8. Allison Warner, Mountain View, 5:15.22.

100 hurdles — 1. Halle Livingston, Ridgeline, 15.07; 2. Taylor Abbott, Ben Lomond, 15.48; 3. Elizabeth Wilkinson, Bear River, 15.61; 4. Kimball Clements, Spanish Fork, 15.62; 5. Darcy Jackson, Snow Canyon, 15.69; 6. Jessi Mangum, Spanish Fork, 15.75; 7. Hannah Stuart, Desert Hills, 15.80; 8. Madison Clark, Desert Hills, 15.96.

300 hurdles — 1. Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, 44.06; 2. Julia Hunt, Cedar, 44.65; 3. Olivia Smith, 44.81; 4. Lauren Merrill, Orem, 46.01; 5. Kayla Alvey, Stansbury, 46.36; 6. Kimball Clements, Spanish Fork, 46.42; 7. Makenzie Woolley, Desert Hills, 47.93; 8. Mylee Moon, Hurricane, 48.73.

4x100 relay — 1. Orem, 48.85; 2. Tooele, 49.81; 3. Desert Hills, 49.84; 4. Bear River, 50.21; 5. Spanish Fork, 50.53; 6. Stansbury, 50.70; 7. Ridgeline, 50.77; 8. Logan, 51.36.

4x400 relay — 1. Cedar, 3:56.60; 2. Park City, 4:01.92; 3. Desert Hills, 4:03.24; 4. Orem, 4:03.68; 5. Logan, 4:08.15; 6. Pine View, 4:08.50; 7. Canyon View, 4:09.51; 8. Hurricane, 4:09.62.

High jump — 1. Alexis Martin, Hurricane, 5’06; 2. Halle Livingston, Ridgeline, 5’04; 3. Madison Clark, Desert Hills, 5’04; 4 (tie). Sara Kovac, Cedar; Rachel Garner, Bonneville, 5’02; 6. Amber Kartchner, Logan, 5’02; 7. Taylor Abbott, Ben Lomond, 5’02; 8. Emily Parrish, Salem Hills, 5’02.

Discus — 1. Miley Houghton, Salem Hills, 119’04.25; 2. Sammy Thomas, Tooele, 110’11.50; 3. Merce Tarrayo, Cedar, 108’00; 4. Natalie Cottle, Bear River, 104’08; 5. Brooke Shoop, Cedar, 103’03.25; 6. Rebecca Hazelet, Payson, 102’01.25; 7. Samantha Crane, Desert Hills, 101’08.50; 8. Jada Moffett, Ben Lomond, 98’07.50.