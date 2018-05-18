It's unclear if Joe Ingles is good at NBA 2K18, but one thing is for sure. He's great at Twitter.

The Utah Jazz small forward showed that again this week with an entertaining dialogue with a social media smart aleck. The fan tried dissing Ingles, but, showing his defense is as good off the court as it is on it, the Aussie athlete rejected him like The Stifle Tower with multiple witty comebacks.

It started when @hawksrule25 unkindly tweeted at Ingles and called him out, saying, "U suck at NBA 2K18 @joeingles7." Ingles responded by telling his disser, "How do u know? I’ve never played against you (blow-kiss emojis)."

How do u know? I’ve never played against you 😘😘 https://t.co/9b0YvxkAph — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) May 16, 2018

Another tweeter asked Ingles, "What is your 2k18 rating?"

With his charming swagger, Ingles humorously and humbly responded, "Whatever the highest is I would guess."

Whatever the highest is I would guess https://t.co/wRfwzg7w2m — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) May 16, 2018

That led to some funny fan responses:

• "1 higher than @spidadmitchell" (@SpencerKeele)

• "The only thing certain here is that Joe's quickness is higher than Donovan's." (@EricLilly7)

• "And his dunking." (@Jordan02872249)

• And, possibly the funniest of them all, some actual proof:

Apparently not deterred by a Twitter beatdown, @hawksrule25 came begging for more punishment, first tweeting something nonsensical that led Ingles to ask his followers for a translation. Ingles' biggest fan then tweeted, "That’s what I thought. Go silent. Don’t wanna face the young god, yours truly."

Ingles shut him down (up?) for good with one final trash-talking blow.

Lol go play one of your 9 followers. Goodnight young god. https://t.co/toEeuR09rN — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) May 16, 2018

Former Jazz forward Trevor Booker, who keeps trading humorous jabs with his old teammates, also got into it on Twitter with Ingles.

Though he often gets teased for his receding hairline, Ingles took a shot at Booker's shiny dome.

Like your bald spot https://t.co/aJQRQxaymh — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) May 17, 2018

WORK OF ART

Some Utah Jazz fans found a way to improve a classical masterpiece.

My 6th graders had to draw a “Modern Mona Lisa”, @spidadmitchell and the @utahjazz were chosen to represent. 😂 pic.twitter.com/dpqdNWWjcr — Sarah Hunt (@sarahrebecca227) May 17, 2018

MORE LINKS

• Real Salt Lake goalie Nick Rimando was among the sports stars who provided detailed info on how they perform some of their iconic moves.

• The Cavaliers and Celtics have had a lot of disagreements and arguments in the last few years. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue even threw a statement out about the Celtics' style of play. And then there was J.R. Smith with yet another flagrant foul in the playoffs against Boston. It brings back memories of his 2015 flagrant against now-Jazz forward Jae Crowder.

• Former Finnish basketball prodigy Joonas Suotamo was cast as Chewbacca in the recent Star Wars films. Suotamo played at Penn State from 2005-08. Some thought he had the skill to perform in the NBA, but he chose Hollywood instead.

• NBA teams and players will likely benefit and make money off of legalized sports gambling. The league plans on trying to get a royalty on bets, which could be worth billions over the next decade.

• Tom Brady has made a big impact on the NFL, but not anything like Michael Jordan’s in the NBA. Domonique Foxworth confidently states that Jordan’s achievements are greater than Brady’s. Foxworth’s humor makes for an entertaining video.

• Lionel Messi has always been surprisingly silent during his legendary soccer career. He manages to hide in plain sight, living on a normal city street. This article talks about his isolation from the public.

AND FINALLY ...

As a tribute to my co-author and Job Shadow for the day, here's a tweet my 13-year-old son Ethan inspired with a humorous observation about the Jazz's colorful City Edition jerseys and an old Deseret News All-State shirt that I ended up with (without earning it the hard way).

My 13-year-old son just saw an old all-state basketball shirt. “Dad, the Deseret News predicted the Utah Jazz.” pic.twitter.com/kOGxgKTtUX — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) May 6, 2018

