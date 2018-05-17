There was a lot of improvement on the second day. They looked more relaxed and having a good time and were able to sit back and enjoy it.

The Desert Hills golfing dynasty continues to march along.

The Thunder dominated the 4A state meet at Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George on Thursday, winning the team title by 32 strokes as it captured its ninth straight state championship.

Desert Hills backed up an opening-round 337 Wednesday with a 332 on Thursday to finish with 669 strokes. Park City was second with 701, followed by Uintah with 712.

“This is a great way of ending, they’ve been playing really hard and really well all season,” said Desert Hills coach Laurie Dyer. She said her players displayed some uncharacteristic nerves Wednesday, but it didn’t carry over to Thursday’s round.

“There was a lot of improvement on the second day. They looked more relaxed and having a good time and were able to sit back and enjoy it,” said Dyer.

Desert Hills’ top individual finisher was senior SUU commit Tori Thomas, who finished in fourth-place with a two-day total of 156. Her senior teammate K’jahna Plant shot a 162 to finish seventh.

Medalist honors belonged to Snow Canyon senior Lexi Hamel, who backed up a first-round 75 with a scintillating 69 on Thursday.

Hamel, an SUU commit, won with a 144, followed in second place by Lehi’s Apelila Galea’i and Ridgeline’s Alexi Wilson, who each shot a 73 on Thursday to finished with 151.

Desert Hills sophomore Robin Kim shot a career-best 84 after shooting 91 Wednesday. It was the third-best round on Thursday for the Thunder.

Team Scores

At Sunbrook Golf Club

1. Desert Hills, 669; 2. Park City, 701; 3. Uintah, 712; 4. Snow Canyon, 721; 5. Lehi, 722; 6. Ridgeline, 728; 7. Stansbury, 754; 8. Dixie, 768.

Individual results

144 — Lexi Hamel, Snow Canyon

151 — Apelila Galea’i, Lehi

151 — Alexis Wilson, Ridgeline

156 — Tori Thomas, Desert Hills

159 — Bailia Milne, Pine View

161 — Rheagen Hartfiel, Bear River

162 — K’jahna Plant, Desert Hills

168 — Mckenzie Schow, Park City

170 — Grace Donahue, Park City

173 — Kali Ofahengaue, Lehi

175 — Kim Robin, Desert Hills

175 — Zoyee Thomas, Green Canyon

176 — Abby Leitze, Desert Hills

176 — Meghan Pierce, Uintah

176 — Brittnee Buckingham, Stansbury

177 — Rachel Gardiner, Uintah

178 — Gabby Meyer, Snow Canyon

178 — Megan Paskvan, Stansbury

179 — Maicee Smuin, Uintah

179 — Kinzie Kelsch, Dixie