WEST JORDAN — Valley High School already had a large collection of state-championship trophies before Lance Peterson began teaching and coaching there four years ago. It has become much bigger since, and Peterson’s boys golf team brought another home Thursday.

Led by Chevy Spencer, the Vikings outlasted six other of Utah’s smallest schools in the 1A state tournament at Mountain View Golf Course. Valley finished with 678 strokes to win for the fourth straight year while Rich edged first-day leader Panguitch to finish second.

The victory put the finishing touch on a successful sports year for Valley, which also won the state baseball tournament last fall with many of these same athletes.

“I don’t have to do a darn thing,” Peterson said. “I just have great kids.”

Spencer paced Valley’s squad with a pair of consistent efforts that totaled 162 strokes. Casey Reck and Jerry Gerard also fared well — each scoring 171 during a pair of warm, sunny days on the flat, open course. Gavin Hoyt and Logan Dean contributed at least one good day, too, as Valley rebounded to win by seven strokes after trailing Panguitch coming into the day.

Nick Jarman of Rich and Manila’s Carsen Hinkhouse were the tournament medalists at 157, which is ironic considering they come from the coldest part of the state. As a southern Utah school, Valley, meanwhile, can play almost year-around at its Mount Carmel Golf Course. Peterson, however, said most of his players are three-sport athletes and focus on competing in whatever sport is offered at that time of the year.

“Golf isn’t a big sport at our school, but it’s growing,” Peterson said. “We just have a lot of good kids who like to compete and we usually have success at whatever we’re playing. We lost our top two players from last year (Isaac Stout and Cobe Reck) but I thought if we played as well as we did the first day here, we’d have a chance.”

1A State Golf Tournament Results

At Mountain View Golf Course, West Jordan

Team scores: 1, Valley 678. 2, Rich 685 (won playoff). 3, Panguitch 685. 4, Manila 691. 5, Milford 696. 6, Monticello 705. 7, Diamond Ranch 748.

Individual results: 1, Nick Jarman (Rich), Carsen Hinkhouse (Manila) 157. 3, Brody Schofield (Manila) 159. 4, Acey Orton (Panguitch) 160. 5, Chevy Spencer (Valley) 162. 6, Remington Veater (Panguitch), Tyson Giles (Green River) 163. 8, Jordan Stacey (Rich) 164. 9, Zach Sherwood (Milford) 165. 9, Riley Wilson (Pinnacle Canyon) 168. 10, Jared Anderson (Rich), Bowden Anderson (Monticello) 170. 12, Casey Reck (Valley), Jerry Gerard (Valley), Kyler Wunderlich (Milford), Weston Finch (Milford) 171. 16, Britton Brewer (Monticello) 175. 17, Bosten Englestead (Panguitch) 176. 18, Garrett Slaugh (Manila) 178. 19, Justin Cecil (Monticello) 179. 20, Gavin Hoyt (Valley) 181.

Bruce Smith grew up in Boise, Idaho, and is a longtime newspaper sports writer. He writes primarily high-school sports articles for the Deseret News.