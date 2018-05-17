It's taken so much to get here and I know we've worked so hard for every run that we've scored and everything we've had.

SOUTH JORDAN — The Bingham softball team rode a wave of emotion in securing a 6-1 win over Taylorsville in the second round of the 6A playoffs on Thursday.

The emotion got started with an emotional pregame introduction, but it wasn't until sophomore Aubree Hogan sent a high fly ball over the left-center field fence when things really got going. The home run brought home three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Miners a 3-0 lead.

"It's exactly what the team needed," said Bingham coach Mikki Jackson. "You could tell our team wasn't quite ourselves yet. But as soon as that went out you felt that surge come back."

The Warriors answered with a run in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 3-1 before the Miners responded with three more runs scored in the bottom half of the fifth. Highlighting the production was senior Nicole Wall, knocking through a two-RBI single, much as she's done all throughout this season and all through her career.

Turns out Wall's best contribution didn't come from the plate, however.

The senior pitched a complete game, striking out 15 batters along the way while allowing just three hits. As a perfect topper, Wall struck out the side in the top of the seventh to put the game on ice.

"She just holds things together when things get tense...and those (Taylorsville) hitters — those are really good hitters," Jackson said.

Helping hold things together for Wall, much as they've done throughout her time playing for Bingham, were her parents Mike and Lori Wall. Nicole made certain to honor her parents, and Mike in particular, just prior to the game by taking the microphone after the national anthem was performed and giving a heartfelt thanks for his support and for providing the public address for home games over her four years.

"He brings so much to this program and it's something we've connected over for such a long time," Nicole said. "To win here with him and my mom once again (serving food) in the snack shack — it just culminates everything I've done here over the last four years."

Nicole was also quick to heap praise on her teammates and Bingham softball, which advances to the quarterfinals of the no-loss bracket.

"I can't even put into words how proud I am of my team and how proud I am to be a Bingham Miner," Nicole said in her final game on Bingham's home field. "It's taken so much to get here and I know we've worked so hard for every run that we've scored and everything we've had."

Bingham will take on Syracuse on Tuesday in hopes of advancing to the semifinals. Taylorsville will look to stay alive in the one-loss bracket with a game versus Pleasant Grove.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @BrandonCGurney