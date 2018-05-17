This weekend I’m a lot more focused on place more than time. Every race I’m thinking how can I place the best I can without wasting any energy.

PROVO — Provo’s girls track team faces an uphill climb in its quest to place in the top three of the 5A state meet, but Meghan Hunter did everything she could to make it possible on Thursday.

The sophomore sensation was awesome during the opening day of the state meet at BYU, winning the 800 meters and then qualifying with the top time in the 100, 200 and 400 meters.

If she backs up those qualifying times with first-place finishes during Friday’s finals, she’ll rack up 40 points alone for Provo in the team race.

With only two other individuals qualifying for state, Provo will have a difficult time finishing ahead of favorites Corner Canyon and Woods Cross.

“We’re hoping for top three, that’s kind of our goal. Not really expecting to win. That would be a nice bonus. Just with how few team members it would be kind of hard,” said Hunter. “This weekend I’m a lot more focused on place more than time. Every race I’m thinking how can I place the best I can without wasting any energy.”

Hunter’s 800-meter time of 2:09.26 is the best in Utah this year and within a second of the state record set by Davis’ Shea Martinez back in 2013.

Hunter’s race wasn’t the only season-best performance on Thursday. Woods Cross senior Lauren Olsen won the 5A javelin with a throw of 138’07.75, the best throw in the entire state this season.

Woods Cross’ girls also picked up 10 team points by winning the sprint medley relay.

Other girls individual winners on Thursday were Skyline’s Camille Winterton (3,200), West’s Brianna White (long jump) and Roy’s Josie Williams (shot put).

On the boys side, Springville is the big favorite to claim the 5A state championship, and its depth in the distance events is a big reason why.

Even though it didn’t have an individual winner on Thursday, it picked up big points in the 800 and 3,200 meters. Springville’s Brandon Garnica and Grant Gardner finished second and third in the 3,200 meters behind Timpview’s champion Aidan Troutner, and then in the 800 Gardner finished second behind Timpanogos’ Brennan Benson.

Benson’s time of 1:53.11 is the second-best time in the state this season.

Springville’s sprint medley relay team also had a second-place finish as Devin Pancake ran an impressive 800-meter leg to move from sixth place to second place to earn eight more points for the Red Devils.

“It’s not doing it for myself, it’s doing it for my teammates and doing it to defend our title again,” said Pancake.

The performance for Pancake was particularly satisfying after he finished a frustrating seventh in the 800 meters earlier in the meet.

“It was pretty disappointing, I was definitely aiming for a state title. I just did not race that good, it was one of those races it’s good to learn from and move onto the next race and do your best in that race,” said Pancake, whose team leads after day one with 43 teams points.

Other individual winners for the boys were Skyridge’s Austin Child (high jump) and Viewmont’s Jay Wadley (discus).

Child won the high jump by clearing 6’08, which equaled his state-best jump of 6’08 from the BYU Invitational two weeks ago.

Class 5A Boys

Team scores (after 5 events)

1. Springville, 43; 2. Timpview, 29; 3. Viewmont, 21; 4. Skyridge, 17; 5. Timpanogos, 16; 6. Wasatch, 15; 7. Olympus, 12; 8. Jordan, 8.

Individual results:

800 meters — 1. Brennan Benson, Timpanogos, 1:53.11; 2. Grant Gardner, Springville, 1:54.13; 3. Aidan Troutner, Timpview, 1:54.19; 4. Jima Rout, Olympus, 1:54.85; 5. Kellin Olsen, Wasatch, 1:56.50; 6. Alex Harbertson, Corner Canyon, 1:56.65; 7. Devin Pancake, Springville, 1:56.92; 8. Blake Nielson, Bountiful, 1:56.96.

3,200 meters — 1. Aidan Troutner, Timpview, 9:03.94; 2. Brandon Garnica, Springville, 9:10.01; 3. Grant Gardner, Springville, 9:17.19; 4. Curt Crossley, Roy, 9:25.96; 5. Jacob Hansen, Woods Cross, 9:33.86; 6. Carter Norton, Timpview, 9:35.80; 7. Ben Brockbank, Skyridge, 9:35.97; 8. Thomas Boyden, Skyline, 9:36.33.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Timpview, 3:31.28; 2. Springville, 3:32.90; 3. Timpanogos, 3:33.50; 4. Wasatch, 3:34.20; 5. Olympus, 3;34.38; 6. Viewmont, 3:35.42; 7. Skyridge, 3:37.04; 8. Bountiful, 3:39.05.

High jump — 1. Austin Child, Skyridge, 6’08; 2. Joe Dumsa, Jordan, 6’06; 3. Chris Ohman, Springville, 6’04; 4. Jonathan Holman, Springville, 6’02; 5. Zachary Davis, Wasatch, 6’02; 6. Jacob Dowdell, Olympus, 6’00; 7. Riley Pugsley, Box Elder, 6’00; 8. Matthew Nugent, Maple Mountain, 6’00.

Discus — 1. Jay Wadley, Viewmont, 169’05.75; 2. Josh Huff, Viewmont, 142’03; 3. Alex Knudsen, Maple Mountain, 141’10.25; 4. Tevita Talakai, West, 134’11; 5. Nainoa Medeiros, Bountiful, 134’07; 6. Christian Johnson, Skyridge, 131’07.50; 7. Mitch Nelson, Wasatch, 130’10.75; 8. Mark Lopez, West, 127’08.25.

Class 5A Girls

Team scores (after 6 events)

1. Woods Cross, 28; 2. Timpanogos, 23; 3 (tie). Box Elder, Highland, 19; 5 (tie). Olympus, Corner Canyon, 16. 7 (tie), Maple Mountain, Skyline, 14.

800 meters — 1. Meghan Hunter, Provo, 2:09.26; 2. Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, 2:12.62; 3. Madison Moffitt, Timpanogos, 2:14.98; 4. Heidi Sumsion, Springville, 2:15.86; 5. Abby Rasmussen, Olympus, 2:17.43; 6. Kiana Campbell, Maple Mountain, 2:19.03; 7. Willow Collins, Corner Canyon, 2:19.60; 8. Taylor Viertel, Timpanogos, 2:19.80.

3,200 meters — 1. Camille Winterton, Skyline, 11:01.55; 2. Heidi Sumsion, Springville, 11:07.11; 3. Karli Branch, Corner Canyon, 11:08.48; 4. Kiana Campbell, Maple Mountain, 11:12.74; 5. Grace Burnett, Skyline, 11:28.50; 6. Aleahlani Farnsworth, Maple Mountain, 11:31.16; 7. Sadie Tayler, Timpview, 11:31.57; 8. Madelyn Boulton, Timpview, 11:33.13.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Woods Cross, 4:12.32; 2. Timpanogos, 4;15.38; 3. Olympus, 4:17.40; 4. Corner Canyon, 4;20.84; 5. Timpview, 4:21.39; 6. Wasatch, 4:22.74; 7. Maple Mountain, 4:25.50; 8. Box Elder, 4:27.54.

Long jump — 1. Brianna White, West, 17’09.75; 2. Kendra Middleton, Timpanogos, 17’00.75; 3. Taygin DeHart, Olympus, 17’00.25; 4. Lizzie Milton, Timpview, 16’10.75; 5. Addy Larsen, Wasatch, 16’06.76; 6. Nicole Critchfield, Corner Canyon, 16’06.60; 7. Julia Miller, Bountiful, 16’00.50; 8. Adelai Moore, Murray, 15’10.25.

Shot put — 1. Josie Williams, Roy, 38’09.00; 2. Maezzi Mund, Box Elder, 38’01.50; 3. Misini Fifita, Highland, 37’02.75; 4. Liliena Ahoafi-Noa, Highland, 37’02.75; 5. Natalie Lewis, Jordan, 35’02.75; 6. Brianna White, West, 34’09.00; 7. Lili Fifita, Highland, 33’09.50; 8. Shania Strong, Maple Mountain, 33’09.00.

Javelin — 1. Lauren Olsen, Woods Cross, 138’07.75; 2. Nicole Freestone, Jordan, 123’08.25; 3. Liliena Ahoafi-Noa, Highland, 121’07.75; 4. Emily Isaacson, Box Elder, 111’09.75; 5. Monica Kauffman, Skyridge, 110’08.25; 6. Kailee Talbot, Box Elder, 103’05.75; 7. Morgan Reeder, Box Elder, 100’11; 8. Quincy Olney, Wasatch, 96’04.75.