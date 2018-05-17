It’s all about hitting your pace, not too hard, or you won’t be able to finish your next race.

PROVO — As a freshman two years ago, Cedar’s Jasie York remembers the total satisfaction of winning the state track title. That feeling eluded Cedar a year ago, as it finished second to Desert Hills at the state meet.

Experiencing that euphoria again is York’s hope during this week’s 4A state track meet at BYU, and that’s why she’s willing to do whatever is necessary.

On Thursday that included running the 800 meters for just the second time this season. She finished fourth with an impressive time of 2:14.20, and in the process earned valuable team points for Cedar in its quest for the state title.

“My freshman year we won state, and last year we got second, and I really want to win it again because it was so awesome,” said York, whose Cedar squad is the big favorite ahead of Mountain View and Desert Hills.

The 4A state meet got underway on Thursday, with the final day taking place on Friday. With York, Julia Hunt and Mic Webster leading the way Cedar is expected to reclaim the championship.

Just as Cedar is the big favorite on the girls side, so is Orem on the boys side, ahead of Desert Hills and Spanish Fork.

Brandon Williams helped Orem get off to a great start as he won the 800 meters with a time of 1:54.48.

“Our coach knows what he’s doing, and so we just do what he tells us and we’ll do really well,” said Williams, who also qualified in the top three of the 400 meter final on Friday. “It’s all about hitting your pace, not too hard, or you won’t be able to finish your next race.”

Other individual winners for the boys on Thursday were Lehi’s Ryan Raff (3,200 meters), Desert Hills’ Ryan Warner (discus) and Green Canyon’s Ben Hoffman (high jump).

Orem’s relay team also on the sprint medley.

Raff’s performance in the 3,200 meters was the talk of the meet on Thursday. The senior, a Northern Arizona commit, won with a time of 8:54.09, which is the second-fastest race in the history of Utah. Only Park City’s Ben Saarel has ever run faster, with a 8:49.08 at the 2013 state meet.

On the girls side, individual winners on the track on Thursday were Mountain View’s Alissa Fielding (800 meters), Lehi’s Anna Martin (3,200 meters) and then Cedar’s sprint medley relay team.

On the field, Orem’s Taye Raymond won the long jump, Pine View’s Celeste Fiame won the javelin and Salem Hills’ Miley Houghton won the shot put.

Class 4A Boys

Team scores (after 5 events)

1. Desert Hills, 28; 2 (tie). Orem, Stansbury, 23; 4 (tie). Lehi, Cedar, 16. 6. Ogden, 11; 7. Green Canyon, 10; 8. Canyon View, 9.

Individual results:

800 meters — 1. Brandon Williams, Orem, 1:54.48; 2. Josh Wintch, Stansbury, 1:54.94; 3. Christian Warren, Ogden, 1:55.67; 4. Alex Hill, Pine View, 1:56.20; 5. Zarek Proffit, Snow Canyon, 1:56.52; 6. Easton Brandt, Canyon View, 1:56.94; 7. Tiler Zwygart, Ridgeline, 1:57.85; 8. Brandon Barclay, Bonneville, 1:58.70.

3,200 meters — 1. Ryan Raff, Lehi, 8:54.09; 2. Jensen Lambert, Cedar, 9:28.78; 3. Wyatt Evans, Spanish Fork, 9:35.22; 4. Garrett Faragher, Mountain View, 9:37.67; 5. Josh Oblad, Stansbury, 9:47.01; 6. Jorge Vasquez, Bonneville, 9:49.03; 7. Jared Suruky, Orem, 9:54.95; 8. Christopher Allred, Ogden, 9:56.95.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Stansbury, 3:32.95; 2. Orem, 3:37.38; 3. Canyon View, 3:38.61; 4. Desert Hills, 3:39.07; 5. Ogden, 3:39.26; 6. Hurricane, 3;41.52; 7. Snow Canyon, 3:41.77; 8. Pine View, 3:42.96.

High jump — 1. Ben Hoffman, Green Canyon, 6’04; 2. Tyler Marz, Desert Hills, 6’04; 3. Ethan Sailors, Dixie, 6’04; 4 (tie). Bo Stearns, Logan; Max Wallentine, Salem Hills; Kyle Henderson, Uintah, 6’00; 7. Payton Pace, Uintah, 6’00; 8 (tie). Carson Peterson, Salem Hills; Dallin Southwick, Salem Hills; Brandon Slaugh, Uintah, 6’00.

Discus — 1. Ryan Warner, Desert Hills, 161’05; 2. Trenton Maurer, Cedar, 152’00.50; 3. Trey Andersen, Lehi, 149’01.75; 4. Mason Liti, Desert Hills, 146’04.75; 5. Lucas Walton, Bonneville, 143’06; 6. Austin Kirkby, Orem, 141’02.50; 7. Angel Garcia, Tooele, 138’04.75; 8. Jared Brown, Stansbury, 136’06.50.

Class 4A Girls

Team scores (after 6 events)

1. Cedar, 34; 2. Mountain View, 30; 3. Salem Hills, 25; 4. Pine View, 21; 5 (tie). Orem, Lehi, 18; 7. Desert Hills, 12; 8 (tie). Logan, Bear River, 11.

Individual results:

800 meters — 1. Alissa Fielding, Mountain View, 2:10.60; 2. Alli Baker, Pine View, 2:12.55; 3. Abby Beus, Ogden, 2:13.58; 4. Jasie York, Cedar, 2:14.20; 5. Hope Preston, Bonneville, 2:16.96; 6. Helena Miyazawa, Mountain View, 2:18.71; 7. Elizabeth Needham, Logan, 2:19.41; 8. Allison Warner, Mountain View, 2:19.41.

3,200 meters — 1. Anna Martin, Lehi, 10:46.59; 2. Helena Miyazawa, Mountain View, 10:55.96; 3. Mic Webster, Cedar, 11:01.93; 4. Harley Taylor, Cedar, 11:10.19; 5. Samantha Nelson, Desert Hills, 11:10.80; 6. Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills, 11;14.07; 7. Jessica Hill, Pine View, 11:30.47; 8. Abigail Gray, Lehi, 11:41.09.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Cedar, 4:09.94; 2. Mountain View, 4:13.41; 3. Bear River, 4;16.04; 4. Logan, 4:19.59; 5. Park City, 4:20.46; 6. Hurricane, 4:21.14; 7. Desert Hills, 4:21.74; 8. Pine View, 4:25.44.

Long jump — 1. Taye Raymond, Orem, 17’10.25; 2. Taylor Abbott, Ben Lomond, 17’09.75; 3. Paisley Ballard, Salem Hills, 17’03; 4. Amy Ballard, Lehi, 17’01.50; 5. Amber Kartchner, Logan, 16’11.50; 6. Madison Clark, Desert Hills, 16’11.25; 7. Julia Hunt, Cedar, 16’08.75; 8. Aleena Wilcox, Ridgeline, 16’07.25.

Shot put — 1. Miley Houghton, Salem Hills, 39’09.50; 2. Ella Burrows, Dixie, 39’07.25; 3. Merce Tarrayo, Cedar, 36’07.75; 4. Natalie Cottle, Bear River, 35’11.00; 5. Ashlee McUne, Green Canyon, 34’08.25; 6. Rebecca Hazelet, Payson, 34’07.25; 7. Mafue Leele, Hurricane, 34’03.00; 8. Kelbie Dayley, Hurricane, 33’08.00.

Javelin — 1. Celeste Fiame, Pine View, 128’11.25; 2. Aubrie Paulson, Orem, 121; 3. Cristal Elias, Canyon View, 114’05.25; 4. Brinley Michelsen, Salem Hills, 113’02.25; 5. Hailee Oldroyd, Salem Hills, 111’05.00; 6. Angelena Todaro, Juan Diego, 107’01.00; 7. Chelise Larson, Lehi, 106’11.50; 8. Jeanette Cram, Hurricane, 104’08.75.