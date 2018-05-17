Since we’re so close we need to do well in every event we can because it might come down to that last point.

PROVO — Davis’ Xakai Harry defended his high jump state title at Thursday’s 6A state meet on Thursday, but that wasn’t his primary goal.

“Individual awards are nice, but it’s all about the team in the end,” said Harry. “Because track is a team sport so we’re going to do our very best to do anything we can to get points for our team so we can win overall.”

Defending champion Davis is the favorite to claim the 6A boys title when the meet concludes on Friday at BYU, but Harry knows every team point counts that’s why finishing first was important.

Davis sits in fourth after the first day behind American Fork, Fremont and Herriman, but it should rack up big points on the track on Friday.

On the girls side, the battle between Lone Peak, Syracuse and Weber figures to be even tighter, and that was very much on Ali Bybee’s mind as she won the 800 meters on Thursday.

“Since we’re so close we need to do well in every event we can because it might come down to that last point,” said Bybee, whose Knights sit in third place after the opening day.

Herriman’s girls lead with 48 points after Losa Latu, Pele Fa, Leia Lapuaho, Olivia Worlton and Make Taufa finished first through fifth respectively in the shot put.

Other individual winners on the field in 6A were Weber’s Krista Farley (long jump), Westlake’s Ashley Parry (javelin) and Bingham’s Hannah Stetler (pole vault).

Farley’s jump of 18’08.50 in the long jump is the best performance in Utah this season.

Westlake’s Abby Jensen had arguably the best performance of any 6A athlete on the opening day. She won the 3,200 meters in the morning with a time of 10:58.94, finished second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:17.91 and then anchored Westlake’s sprint medley relay team that finished first.

On the boys side, Zach Winter had the marquee performance in 6A. He dominated the 800 meters with a terrific time of 1:50.33, which was just .56 seconds off the overall state record time set by Davis’ Logan MacKay back in 2016.

“My first lap I knew I had to go 'cause my coach said he’d rather have me do a faster first lap than a second lap,” said Winter, who finished fourth in the 3,200 meters earlier in the meet.

American Fork’s Luke Grundvig finished first in the 3,200 meters to kick off the 6A meet with a strong time of 9:09.70.

Herriman’s boys throwers had a great meet just like the girls on Thursday, as Jaren Kump, Blake Freeland and Karter Shaw finished first, second and third respectively in the discus to lead the Mustangs.

Herriman’s boys pose the biggest threat to Davis in the team race, and it got off to a great start with a strong discus showing.

Class 6A Boys

Team scores (after 6 events)

1. American Fork, 37; 2. Fremont, 36; 3. Herriman, 27; 4. Davis, 26; 5 (tie), Riverton, Lone Peak, 18; 7. Bingham, 17; 8 (tie), Layton, Syracuse, 10.

Individual results:

800 meters — 1. Zachary Winter, Fremont, 1:50.33; 2. Joe Corbridge, American Fork, 1:53.85; 3. Bronson Winter, Fremont, 1:54.24; 4. McKennion Melton, Davis, 1:54.35; 5. Craig Evans, Lone Peak, 1:56.62; 6. Dylan Tidwell, Bingham, 1:56.73; 7. Joshua Babcock, Fremont, 1:58.42; 8. Zac Hastings, Hillcrest, 1:59.05.

3,200 meters — 1. Luke Grundvig, American Fork, 9:09.70; 2. Dalton Brems, American Fork, 9:19.16; 3. Bronson Winter, Fremont, 9:29.03; 4. Zachary Winter, Fremont, 9:29.50; 5. Justin Hartshorn, Lone Peak, 9:30.21; 6. Logan Anderson, Westlake, 9:31.83; 7. Seth Robertson, Herriman, 9:32.55; 8. Carson Clinger, American Fork, 9:34.68.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Lone Peak, 3:31.06; 2. American Fork, 3:33.64; 3. Bingham, 3:34.60; 4. Syracuse, 3:35.33; 5. West Jordan, 3:38.38; 6. Fremont, 3:39.03; 7. Weber, 3:40.10; 8. Pleasant Grove, 3:41.46.

High jump — 1. Xakai Harry, Davis, 6’06; 2. Justin Brown, Clearfield, 6’06; 3. Kale Thomas, Davis, 6’04; 4. Alex Wheeler, Syracuse, 6’04; 5. Enrique Olivia, Bingham, 6’04; 6 (tie). Jesse Boggess, Pleasant Grove; Jarom Smith, American Fork; Logan Martin, Weber, 6’02.

Discus — 1. Jaren Kump, Herriman, 169’09; 2. Blake Freeland, Herriman, 156’02; 3. Karter Shaw, Herriman, 154’11.75; 4. Garrett Ford, Northridge, 154’09.50; 5. Carson Smith, Layton, 148’01.25; 6. Hector Magallanes, Granger, 142’03; 7. Joseph Johnson, Fremont, 142’01.50; 8. Gavin Beierle, Herriman, 133’10.25.

Pole vault — 1. Trenton James, Riverton, 15’00; 2. Robbie Walker, Riverton, 14’06.00; 3. Carson Smith, Layton, 14’00; 4. Alex Cottam, Davis, 14’00; 5. Porter Westerlind, Bingham, 13’06; 6. Colton Schmitz, Copper Hills, 13’06; 7. Garett MacArthur, Fremont, 13’06; 8. Ben Taylor, Taylorsville, 13’06.

Class 6A Girls

Team scores (after 7 events)

1. Herriman, 48; 2. Westlake, 38; 3. Lone Peak, 29; 4. Weber, 26; 5. Layton, 20; 6. Syracuse, 19; 7. Davis, 18.5; 8. Fremont, 17.5.

Individual results:

800 meters — 1. Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, 2:16.23; 2. Abby Jensen, Westlake, 2:17.91; 3. Mazzie Melaney, Fremont, 2:18.72; 4. Taylor Smart, Lone Peak, 2:19.50; 5. Sydney Hedquist, Davis, 2:20.14; 6. Ashlyn Belliston, Lone Peak, 2:21.09; 7. Nicole Sheridan, Pleasant Grove, 2:21.32; 8. Mica Rivera, Herriman, 2:21.54.

3,200 meters — 1. Abby Jensen, Westlake, 10:58.94; 2. Lexi Wright, American Fork, 11:08.11; 3. Reagan Gardner, Lone Peak, 11:13.00; 4. Ellie Lundgreen, Davis, 11:16.04; 5. Mica Rivera, Herriman, 11:18.42; 6. Meg Nielsen, Herriman, 11:21.21; 7. Ruth Wright, Davis, 11:23.05; 8. Eliza Arrington, Lone Peak, 11:25.40.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Westlake, 4:11.06; 2. Weber, 4:16.59; 3. Fremont, 4:17.64; 4. Davis, 4:18.14; 5. Layton, 4:18.26; 6. Herriman, 4:20.15; 7. Hillcrest, 4:24.14; 8. Lone Peak, 4:26.52.

Long jump — 1. Krista Farley, Weber, 18’08.50; 2. Daisy Barker, Layton, 17’10.25; 3. Kelsey Steed, Syracuse, 17’08.50; 4. Emma Aldred, American Fork, 17’05.75; 5. Camila Andam, Copper Hills, 17’02; 6. Mandy Beus, Lone Peak, 16’08; 7. Sarah Wynn, Syracuse, 16’06; 8. Kassidy Webb, Davis, 16’04.50.

Shot put — 1. Losa Latu, Herriman, 43’03; 2. Pele Fa, Herriman, 38’02.25; 3. Leia Lapuaho, Herriman, 38’01.50; 4. Olivia Worlton, Herriman, 37’00.50; 5. Make Taufa, Herriman, 36’10.25; 6. Rachel DeHerrera, Syracuse, 36’06.50; 7. Taylee Allen, Hillcrest, 36’01.50; 8. Jalyn VanDyke, Herriman, 35’11.50.

Javelin — 1. Ashley Parry, Westlake, 126’07.75; 2. Bridget Triplett, Weber, 108’04; 3. Sayge Mascaro, Herriman, 105’10.75; 4. Ashley Agren, Syracuse, 105’05.25; 5. Danielle Orr, Bingham, 103’09; 6. Marin Freeland, Herriman, 103’05; 7. Jade Bartnicki, Herriman, 98’09; 8. Kelsey Leavitt, Davis, 97’01.25.

Pole vault — 1. Hannah Stetler, Bingham, 11’06; 2. Maysen Rollo, Riverton, 11’03; 3 (tie). Tara Sharp, Hillcrest; Raigan Jones, Fremont, 11’00.; 5. Anna Parkinson, Riverton, 10’00; 6. Ali Horsfall, Syracuse, 9’06; 7. Summer Steeneck, Riverton, 9’06; 8 (tie). Kylee Kimball, Riverton; Robyn Hoki, Davis, 9’06.